Open Forum: July 11, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, July 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
14 Responses to Open Forum: July 11, 2020

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3509612, posted on July 11, 2020 at 12:10 am

    More than a year since the Notre-Dame cathedral fire, authorities have decided how it will be rebuilt

    The national heritage and architectural commission have approved plans to restore the cathedral to its last “complete, coherent and known” state, including the spire, the restoration body said in a statement.

  7. stackja
    #3509615, posted on July 11, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Dan rules masks to be worn.
    Misbehaving now masked.

  8. Rex Anger
    #3509616, posted on July 11, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Top 10! Would Play Again…

    …Except off to turn into a pumpkin. Yay timezones.

    ‘Night Cats.

  10. Zyconoclast
    #3509620, posted on July 11, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Cambodia’s tourist hotspot bans dog meat trade

    Siem Reap authorities announced a ban late Tuesday, with the provincial agricultural department saying the dog meat trade has descended into “anarchy” in recent years.

    “It has caused the infection of rabies and other diseases from one region to another, which affects the public health,” said the statement.

    “The catching, buying, selling and slaughtering of dogs… will be punished severely.”

    The maximum penalty for dealing in dogs for slaughter as food is five years in prison, while fines range from 7-50 million riel ($1,700 to $12,200).

    How the ban will be enforced remains to be seen, as Cambodia has long struggled with lax policing.

  12. Megan
    #3509623, posted on July 11, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Thank the good Lord that good sense has prevailed and they’ve resisted the temptation to repair the cathedral with some modernist, or worse still, postmodernist rubbish.

    I do recall some pontificating about the great opportunities presented by the fire from sundry architectes Parisienne in the immediate aftermath of the fire. They* just have to grab any opportunity to inflict their bad taste on the world and call it a legacy.

    *Not all architects, just the brutalist, modernist ones.

  13. Megan
    #3509624, posted on July 11, 2020 at 1:00 am

    LockDan 2.0 has exacerbated my insomnia. I keep dreaming of ways to inflict serious pain on the smug dope responsible.

