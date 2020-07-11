Hero politicians and “experts” are crisis-ing people to death

Breast cancer patient numbers fall during lockdown as COVID crisis deters women from checks.

We are seeing a similar decline in notifications across other cancer streams as well.”

  1. Nob
    #3509703, posted on July 11, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Let me quote again from the Cripps et al paper linked to on the other page:

    with epidemics becoming easier to detect, opportunities for declaring global emergencies will escalate.

    Big Brother would be jealous of the CMOs – he never got on telly that much.

  2. Ed Case
    #3509709, posted on July 11, 2020 at 8:39 am

    No proof that any more people are dying, just an assumption that if less people are being diagnosed,
    then treated, they must be dead or going to die.

  3. C.L.
    #3509723, posted on July 11, 2020 at 8:59 am

    No, Ed. It is not an “assumption” that more people will die when they aren’t tested and/or treated for cancers. That is a firmly established scientific fact.

  4. shatterzzz
    #3509724, posted on July 11, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Is it just me or does this piece of gummint-speak sound logical?

    The decrease in breast cancer diagnoses coincided with a temporary closure of Victoria’s breast screening service, but experts say that does not explain the extent of the decrease.

  5. Snoopy
    #3509727, posted on July 11, 2020 at 9:03 am

    It’s a shame facemasks don’t provide protection against breast cancer.

