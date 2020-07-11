Slim Karen

Posted on 9:32 am, July 11, 2020 by currencylad

I just used the same basket as you shoppin’, now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coughin.”

– Yo. Eminem.

  1. BrettW
    #3509755, posted on July 11, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Seriously, do we really need a thread about what a rapper thinks about masks ?

  2. wozzup
    #3509758, posted on July 11, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Well, if Eminem is in a casket COVID can’t be all bad.
    Especially if they are his best lyrics. (Hint: He hasn’t done any better with his other ones – they are all violent, ugly and poor quality gobshyte.)
    Besides it seems to me he is both a middle aged white man and is guilty of rank cultural appropriation. And we all know the penalty for that.

  4. Legalise Sedition
    #3509772, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Eminem is legitimately a rapper who grew up on a black community.

    He has also become a legit TDS sufferer, he’s lost his sense of humour and ability to tell a story.

    He needs to see Uncle Ye.

  5. wal1957
    #3509775, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Who gives a shiiite what this idiot does or says?

  6. Mark M
    #3509779, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:10 am

    “Eminem is legitimately a rapper who grew up on a black community.”

    There was a movie about that …

    “Steve portrays Navin Johnson, adopted son of a poor black sharecropper family, whose crazy inventions lead him from rags to riches and right back to rags.”
    https://www.amazon.com/Jerk-Steve-Martin/dp/0783226799

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3509780, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:11 am

    There is no way on this earth that I am ever wearing one of those stupid ugly and utterly useless masks.

    Oh and eminem – go f&ck yourself, you pathetic never was been.

  8. Infidel Tiger King
    #3509781, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:11 am

    DJ ScoMo is now warning people not to hug each other.

  9. bronson
    #3509788, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:18 am

    i thought mandms were chocolates? isnt enimeniminimo a case of cultural appropriation i mean a white rapping?

  10. Roger W
    #3509790, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Isn’t he a prime example of White Male (heterosexual?) Privilege and Cultural Appropriation?
    Why hasn’t he already been cancelled?
    And, as an aside, no more Eminem would not be such a bad thing?

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3509800, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Hehe…

    Sadiq Khan attacks Boris for not wearing a face mask… while not wearing a face mask (11 Jul)

    This mask thing is going to be fun when Lefties fail to wear annoying and uncomfortable masks and get skewered, over and over and over.

  12. Boambee John
    #3509808, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Eminem needs to remember, it’s not the coughin’ that carries you off, it’s the coffin they carry you off in.

  13. nb
    #3509810, posted on July 11, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Egads, is MandMs suggesting he won’t shut up after his demise?

