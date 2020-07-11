The Fall of Atatürk

THE Islamic call to prayer has been recited at the Hagia Sophia for the first time since the early 1930s. It was broadcast on all of Turkey’s major news channels. President Erdogan has already enacted the court-approved transformation of the historic seat of the Byzantine Patriarchate into a mosque by decree. In Greece, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has declared the move “an open provocation to the civilized world.” Alas, not since the last days of Byzantium has the West had less authority to insist on respect for historical monuments.

