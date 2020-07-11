Trump treats FBI terrorists with the contempt they deserve

IN its pre-dawn raid on 67 year-old Republican consultant Roger Stone, the FBI deployed “dozens of FBI agents with automatic weapons and tactical equipment, armored vehicles and an amphibious unit.” He was met at the front door of his home by cowards in military garb. They weren’t merely carrying what Democrats call “assault rifles.” Stone’s CCTV captured them braced to open fire. By any definition, this was terrorism.

Let’s say it again. Roger Stone did nothing nothing wrong. Trump will stand by you if you stand by him.#RogerStoneDidNothingWrong — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 11, 2020



Roger Stone is an eccentric man, an oddball whose career of political fixing, mischief-making and campaigning goes back to the immediate post-Nixon era. It would easy to rig a process crime against a personality like this – one who has done more than his share of wheeling and dealing for GOP stars and causes. A living caricature of the colourful backroom operative, Stone is also completely – even gloriously – bereft of an off-switch when it comes to fighting back and giving lip. I used to think he was crazy. Maybe he is but he’s no quitter.