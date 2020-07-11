We need a statue for George Floyd, model citizen of the left

“His legacy is the rich promise of social reform.”

And this is what we should put on the monument, all taken from Wikipedia.

Between 1997 and 2005, he was convicted of eight crimes; in 2009, he accepted a plea bargain for a 2007 aggravated robbery, serving four years in prison. In 2014, he moved to the Minneapolis area, finding work as a truck driver and a bouncer. In 2020, he lost his security job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floyd had five children, including two daughters (ages 6 and 22) in Houston and an adult son in Bryan, Texas. [No mention of a wife.] A former partner lives in Houston with his youngest daughter. He also had two grandchildren. A GoFundMe account to defray Floyd’s funeral costs and benefit his family broke the site’s record for number of individual donations.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was arrested after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. He died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes during the arrest.

The Economist, which made Floyd its June 13 cover story, said that “His legacy is the rich promise of social reform.”

You might also be interested in going to the link describing “white”. We live in crazy times.