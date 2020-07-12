A bit of popular culture – stirring football songs

Posted on 5:35 am, July 12, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Courtesy of Tim Blair, pan down for some rousing songs and chants by English football crowds. Not all family friendly. Some black humour –  a chant by a team losing 0-5 to Liverpool “Lets pretend we kicked a goal” (wild applause). A crowd losing 0-4 at  home “You’re no good. We lose every week.”

This entry was posted in Rafe, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to A bit of popular culture – stirring football songs

  1. Nob
    #3510459, posted on July 12, 2020 at 5:39 am

    I’ve heard em all, at English and Scottish games. (Can’t open Blair link though,)
    Mostly repetitive copies of other chants but you do get the odd spark of wit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.