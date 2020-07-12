ASIO, Beyond The Pale and Black Lives Matter

Somebody please explain to Mike Burgess what the phrase means

AT Friday’s hearings of the parliamentary inquiry examining proposed amendments that would allow ASIO to interrogate minors as young as 14 and attach tracking devices to cars without a warrant, David Neal for the Law Council of Australia riled Australia’s top spy by comparing such powers to those being used to crush dissent in Hong Kong. In fact, Neal argued the proposed laws – which would enable spies to question those suspected of planning politically motivated violence – could be broader in scope than Communist China’s. ASIO’s Director-General Mike Burgess replied that he was “actually offended by that statement.” Furthermore…

“To suggest that these bills are comparable or in fact our bill is worse, is just beyond the pale – it’s completely, completely wrong,” he told the inquiry on Friday afternoon. Mr Burgess said the Hong Kong law made it a terrorism offence to damage public transport, granted life immunity from prosecution to Chinese security agents and could subject peaceful protesters to a term of life imprisonment if they had foreign links. “That is ridiculous, nothing like this amendment bill,” he said.



More properly, what’s “beyond the pale” here is an ultra vires novelty that is contrary to the rule of law as it is understood and administered in every other place and situation within the borders of the Commonwealth. It is precisely because Australia is not Communist China that what Burgess calls “our bill” may in fact be worse, all ethical and historical things considered. But Neal wasn’t finished with the D-G just yet. His next plucked-from-the-headlines comparison was either proof of the Law Council’s fashionable leftist stupidity or a deft ambush that commits ASIO to an exceedingly odd detachment from real – as distinct from hypothesised – terrorism:

Dr Neal, co-chair of the Law Council’s national criminal law committee, also warned the proposed powers relating to politically motivated violence could be applied to Black Lives Matter protesters, particularly if they were involved in property damage. But Mr Burgess said: “We are actually prohibited under our bill from getting involved in protests.” “Protests are lawful in this country and we stay away from them. The only time we get involved is if there’s acts of violence but protesters are fully supported,” he said.



I’m not sure why Neal thinks it would be especially worrying that ASIO might question local BLM organisers. They were, after all, responsible for the most egregiously life-endangering series of offences this century – or were politicians and health ‘experts’ lying about the epidemiological consequences of their actions? Why would BLM protesters – who have a track record overseas for assault, murder, rape and anti-social terrorism – not be on the radar of national security agencies? Also: why does ASIO want powers to supposedly head off violence when its boss says he has no interest in political movements unless and until there is violence? Well played, Dr Neal – I think. Clever lawyering or not, the Law Council was still pandering to the left in order to make a moral case that should be made by reference to unfashionable people and causes – not just tony ones like Black Lives Matter. That is the real essence of this discussion but I get the feeling that none of these people can get beyond ideological gamesmanship to even recognise it.