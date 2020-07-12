Just like old times for Democrat torchbearers

Posted on 11:30 am, July 12, 2020

 
THE fire at the 250 year-old mission in San Gabriel – founded by Serra – comes after a number of attacks on statues of the saint throughout California. I consider former Catholic Joe Biden’s announced intention to ignore the Supreme Court and continue the Democrat Party’s war on the Little Sisters of the Poor to be a dangerous incitement to violence in the current climate. I hope the Sisters are well guarded.

4 Responses to Just like old times for Democrat torchbearers

  1. miltonf
    #3510698, posted on July 12, 2020 at 11:51 am

    I reckon piece of shit Biden would have effective security round his mansion in Delaware.

  2. stackja
    #3510701, posted on July 12, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Autobiography of Gen. O. O. Howard – 1908
    A Ku-Klux letter of notification ran : ” We can inform you that we are the law itself, and that an order from these headquarters is supreme above all others.”
    I closed an itemized account in a letter to the Secretary of War in these words: “I therefore report them to enable you or the President to act officially, hoping that you may be able to cleanse at least three counties, Monroe, Lowndes, and Noxubee, and that part of Lauderdale especially infested by the outlaws, in the way that your extensive war experience has taught you.”
    Reviewing the operations of those secret, unscrupulous organizations popularly known as “Ku-Klux Klans,” in connection with the freedmen’s education, after an interval of forty years, my conclusions are as expressed in the following language:
    “The operations of the Ku-Klux Klan were directed principally against the negroes, and those who were supposed to especially lend them countenance, by murders, whippings, and other acts of violence, to inspire them with such terror as to render unavailable their newly conferred political privileges.”
    But the hostility to education was rather incidental than otherwise. The grand object of the “Solid South,” so called, was to prevent what was denominated “negro domination.” The secret societies turned their machinery against Union Southerners to silence or convert them; against ” carpetbaggers ” (which included the Northern teachers of colored schools) to banish them; and against all negroes to so intimidate and terrorize them that they would not dare to vote except as their new masters directed. All my officers and agents were naturally involved in the dangers and sufferings of their wards.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3510720, posted on July 12, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    The Left hates Christianity because the Bible says God is the supreme authority, not them. They hate being told what they can or cannot do. They hate morality being defined by someone other than themselves.

    So they burn down churches to defy God. Good luck with that Lefty peoples when you come before Him in judgement.

    PS, why don’t they burn down mosques, who also preach morality the Left doesn’t like? It’s a mystery.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3510738, posted on July 12, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Burning down mosques creates a response the left would not like ,they dont want to end up in orange coveralls on their knees with their hands tied behind there back and a mad bastard with a big knife behind them . They could be stopped from burning Christian churches in a traditional Christian manner ,Auto da Fe ,or burning at the stake ,this woukd have a salutory effect on the crime ,you could burn them at half time at the footy ,and on tv that would spread the message .

