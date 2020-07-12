Just like old times for Democrat torchbearers

• Mission founded by St. Junípero Serra burns in overnight fire.
• Florida man lights Catholic Church on fire with parishioners inside.
THE fire at the 250 year-old mission in San Gabriel – founded by Serra – comes after a number of attacks on statues of the saint throughout California. I consider former Catholic Joe Biden’s announced intention to ignore the Supreme Court and continue the Democrat Party’s war on the Little Sisters of the Poor to be a dangerous incitement to violence in the current climate. I hope the Sisters are well guarded.
I reckon piece of shit Biden would have effective security round his mansion in Delaware.
The Left hates Christianity because the Bible says God is the supreme authority, not them. They hate being told what they can or cannot do. They hate morality being defined by someone other than themselves.
So they burn down churches to defy God. Good luck with that Lefty peoples when you come before Him in judgement.
PS, why don’t they burn down mosques, who also preach morality the Left doesn’t like? It’s a mystery.
Burning down mosques creates a response the left would not like ,they dont want to end up in orange coveralls on their knees with their hands tied behind there back and a mad bastard with a big knife behind them . They could be stopped from burning Christian churches in a traditional Christian manner ,Auto da Fe ,or burning at the stake ,this woukd have a salutory effect on the crime ,you could burn them at half time at the footy ,and on tv that would spread the message .