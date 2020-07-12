Peak stupid carbon mitigation. Are we there yet?

We must be close to it in New South Wales and this is how things were going overseas recently. Some of the performance figures are remarkable and the situation in France is absurd with a move from nuclear power towards the unreliables. So read about The Decline of RE in Europe. The upside of the story is that the rate of installation was falling in 2018 and it has probably fallen further

From the peak installation rate in 2010 the European commitment to RE installation reduced by more than half in 2018.

Five countries are the main RE protagonists in Europe. Together Germany, UK, Spain, Italy and France account for more than 75% of European RE installations, with Germany far ahead due to the “Energiewende” policy that is now 20 years on.

Performance

Italy has shown poor capacity performance mainly because it has committed to a large proportion of Solar power, whereas Spain has maintained relatively good performance by ignoring Solar power and relying much more on Onshore wind.

Germany has a continuing poor performance because of it insistence on Solar power in its cloudy northerly context.

The UK has had a reasonable performance but that has recently fallen due to the large proportion of ineffective solar power in the UK.

Costing. There is a mass of detail on comparative costs, too complex to summarize but all showing that investing in RE is not a cheap way to keep the lights on. See the excess cost of RE. The first link on the page shows UK figures and the third is the EU.Germany. The total installation is now rated at ~104GW with a combined output of ~17.3GW, (capacity factor of ~20%) providing ~20% of German electricity generation. Onshore wind represents ~50% with a low capacity factor near 18%. Local opposition has grown to the point where new work has practically stopped. Solar fields account for ~41% of German RE but the dreary north is the last place in the world for solar and the capacity is less than 10%

Spain went hard and early and broke the economy.

Italy has about 28GW RE installed, producing ~4.6GW, that is ~14% of Italian electricity generation. The low capacity factor at ~15% is caused by a large commitment to Solar rather than Wind power.

United Kingdom went hard with the 2008 Climate Change Act and by 2018 had ~35GW of RE installed, second only to Germany. The overall capacity factor is less than 20% and it nominally provides ~15% of United Kingdom electricity demand although it is hard to see that when you go to the total of primary energy use and look for the sun, wind and hydro!

Solar surged for a time thanks to two successive minsters in the Department of Energy and Climate Change under the Liberal Democrats coalition, namely Chris Huhne and Ed Davey. The UK has a cloudy northerly climate and they have the worst capacity factor in Europe, possibly in the world, averaging only ~8%.

France is worthy of a special mention for going woke late in the day. They went nuclear very early in the piece and in 2017 they the had lowest CO2 emissions per capita of any developed country. Recently they made a growing commitment to Weather Dependent Renewables and their CO2 emissions are now rising! Work that out.

The provision of relatively cheap CO2 free energy in France is one of the country’s major industrial achievements and they make a bundle of money selling excess power (more than 7%), to the United Kingdom and Germany.