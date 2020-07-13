Andrew Norton on the Tehan reforms

Posted on 11:58 am, July 13, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Andrew Norton is the sole classical liberal living in exile behind the goats cheese curtain in Melbourne. He is also a go-to man for matters of higher education. Check this out.

This entry was posted in Education, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Andrew Norton on the Tehan reforms

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3511665, posted on July 13, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Ok. I didn’t see if he offered anything constructive of cleaning out the Augean Stables of our higher education.
    Could be just me, but all I saw was criticism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.