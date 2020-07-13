CovidWaste, sorry Covid Safe

So. Hows that CovidSafe app going? You know the one that cost $1.5 million plus probably another $1m to advertise.

How is that going? You know the app that

is part of our work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Having confidence we can find and contain outbreaks quickly will mean governments can ease restrictions while still keeping Australians safe.

No mention of the app no mo? Does that mean it was just another couple of million on the barbie? Probably. Anyone going to be held accountable? Unlikely.

Hey. What’s the big deal anyway. It’s only other people’s money.