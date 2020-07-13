Hadley’s heroes

VIRUS-spooked booth bore Ray Hadley was this morning cock-a-hoop on a vindication high as he announced the death of American Richard Rose, 37, of COVID-19. The Port Clinton, Ohio, man had been documenting on social media both his disdain for pandemic hype and his refusal to wear a face mask. Sadly, Rose contracted the virus and succumbed to complications on the fourth of July. Media LOL-reports claim Rose had no underlying medical conditions but, judging from photos, he was overweight and unhealthy. In any case, while millionaire lockdown aficionado Hadley was fulminating at microphones, Rose was serving in the U.S. Army for nine years and doing two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was well-known and respected for helping homeless veterans and working to prevent veteran suicide. Rose manfully saved lives at the risk of his own in surroundings more confronting than a 2GB studio. He doesn’t deserve to be a scripted told-you-so bit for an Australian disk jockey. The other stand-out segment on Hadley’s show today was a fluffy, adoring interview with Scott Morrison. He pleaded with the Prime Minister (and the Premiers of NSW and Queensland) to please take some R&R; they’ve all been working too hard. Some love for war veterans in the end.

HIS politics aside, I’ve always believed Stan Grant has the goods as a media man. Articulate, intelligent, good-looking and hard-working, he earned a place at the top and he’s been there as broadcaster and print journalist for many years. Formerly married to a senior SBS presenter and now to a senior ABC one, it would be fair to say the Grant family (he has three children) has been in the uppermost income and class bracket for a long time. In other words, they’re rich and privileged. It would also be true to say Grant has wielded public influence beyond the dreams of most people, white or black. Formerly, then, Grant came across to viewers and readers as simply urbane and capable. More recently, however, he has become an essayist of bitter left-wing opinion (on ABC forums) where his race is never far from the point.

In case you didn’t know it already or care, Grant is Aboriginal – though his maternal grandmother and possibly other forebears (?) were European. Today, ABC Online is showcasing a lavish multi-media Four Corners promo for tonight’s Grant-presented episode in which he will claim the alleged murder of violent, drug-addicted nuisance George Floyd – and its depraved, homicidal aftermath – constitute a real cultural turning point for indigenous Australians. Eager to neutralise an ‘aping Americans’ charge, Grant hails the Rev. Jesse “Hymietown” Jackson as one of the “patron saints” who inspired him long ago to fight back against a society that – when all is said and done – gave him the keys to the Bourgeois City. If Grant has an inferiority complex, I’m not sure what more taxpayers can do about it.