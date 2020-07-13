Love is a many splendid thing

One frequently reads and hears that regional and rural voters “love” the ABC. TAFKAS most recently read it from the chardonnay communist Philip Adams writing for the Australian:

Paradoxically, many – perhaps most – Liberal voters admire the ABC, as do a lot of Nat supporters. (People depend on the ABC in the bush – increasingly so.)

It’s like battered news consumer syndrome. Kill and destroy all your competitors to the point you are the only provider and then say that you are essential.

Of course people in the bush depend on the ABC. They have no choice. The ABC made sure that there is no-one else to depend on. They are like an organised crime family.

Please godfather. I need the news.

The ACCC act makes predatory pricing illegal:

While selling goods at a below-cost price is usually okay, it may be illegal if it is done for the purpose of eliminating or substantially damaging a competitor. This is known as predatory pricing. Whether the law has been broken will depend on a number of factors, such as how long the goods were sold below cost and how much market power the seller has.

For the purpose of eliminating or substantially damaging a competitor. Has anyone noticed that given that the ABC gives it away, there are no competitors in the bush and the metropolitan competitors are substantially damaged.

Can we have an inquiry into that.

Talk about self fulfilling. The ABC needs public funding to provide “pubic interest journalism” because the private sector is not providing it, but by providing ABC produced (and given away for free) “pubic interest journalism”, they are making sure there is no private sector provision.

Wonder where this ends? With the ABC further monopolising the news business in Australia and further becoming a political activist – unsatisfied until there is, not a Labor Government, but rather a Green’s government.

Oh and by the way Adams. Despite your cheap shot at Chris Mitchell and Gerard Henderson, let’s see if the ABC given them air time like the Australian gives to you. You toad.

You’ll miss us when we’re gone. Even you, Gerard and Chris. Aunty’s critics will have to find a new enemy to attack, someone else to blame for the collapse of civilisation.

No. You won’t be missed Adams. You or your “good ratings”.