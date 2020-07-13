Colonel Graham Goodwin is the man in charge of Yowie Patrol on the South Australia-Victoria border:
This is probably a little bit different to what they thought they’d be joining up for, but it is just as important right here, right now. They’re enthusiastic, they like to work and they’re very glad to be here.”
The troops aren’t looking too enthusiastic in that photo.
My day in the country. What a lark:)
Don’t worry jupes, they will cheer up when they fire up the barbie and crack a few tinnies!
I would be curious to know the mission objective.
I am not familiar with the specifics of the Victorian situation but here in Queensland there are only 3 people currently in hospital.
A serious potential illness for the elderly and very few others.
Here are some “mission” statistics recorded on a whiteboard in my personal Queensland bunker
First “case” declared in Australia 25th January 2020.
The official Queensland statistics as at 12 July 2020 are 3 active “cases” with a total number of deaths at 6 since the Coronavirus was first declared in Australia.
It is possible that one or more of the Queensland deaths were a result of dying with the virus rather than from the virus which makes the situation even more ridiculous.
To call this a pandemic is insane – literally.
We know the virus came from Wuhan. We know some get very sick. Only time will tell us more.
“……at state line…” young scoop has been watching to much US drama. Needs a capitals refresher as well.
The first rule on entering into any war is to know what the victory conditions are. Failure to define that at the start leads to mission creep and endless war. At the start of all this, we were told we needed to slow the progress of the virus down so as to keep the rate of hospital admissions within the capacity of the system. Now it seems the aim is to keep us under our beds whenever there are any cases. Given there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine (or an AIDs vaccine for that matter), we cannot assume there ever will be one. This means we may well be on lockdown forever. What is the end game here, particularly if there is no vaccine?