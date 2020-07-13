The “dead fish” of affirmative action come to the surface

Posted on 8:07 am, July 13, 2020 by Rafe Champion

When you put toxic pollutants into a stream you don’t see the dead fish at the spot, you see them downstream. That is the way all toxic social policies work. You may not realise the mistake until it is very late in the day, maybe even too late.

Affirmative action is the toxic pollutant that was dumped into US policy some decades ago. The violence and arson of the BLM movement represent the dead fish that have come to the surface. Jacques Barzun sounded the warning in 1965 but it was too late.

2 Responses to The “dead fish” of affirmative action come to the surface

  1. stackja
    #3511438, posted on July 13, 2020 at 8:13 am

    All created equal.
    Nothing special.

  2. Mak Siccar
    #3511443, posted on July 13, 2020 at 8:27 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/12/thomas-sowell-systemic-racism-has-no-meaning/

    In his 2005 book Affirmative Action Around the World: An Empirical Study, Sowell observed: “Despite sweeping claims made for affirmative action programs, an examination of their actual consequences makes it hard to support those claims, or even to say that these programs have been beneficial on net balance — unless one is prepared to say that any amount of social redress, however small, is worth any amount of costs and dangers, however large.”

