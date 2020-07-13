The debate is over. We NEED tax reform now.

Australia can’t afford to wait and waste any more time. We NEED tax reform now. It is absolutely essential to fund Innovationish training for public servants.

This is essential, high priority spending. Tax payers should, if they can, go to their local ATO office and hand over extra dosh now. This stuff is just so important and exceptional value for money:

Australian government agencies have spent more than $230,000 on “innovationish” training – the latest management fad promising to improve work mindsets – and linked the programs to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But wait. There’s more.

“Tessa and Rich’s innovation(ish) approach lowers the barrier to entry and expands access to useful, helpful, design tools,” the department’s website said, preventing innovation from becoming “something that only people with designer glasses and hipster shoes were allowed to do”.

But what about paleo pear bread. Think about the paleo pear bread bakers.

“As Rich said ‘you do the innovation things, but you don’t say you’re doing the innovation things’.”

Maybe they can just do the work things, but don’t say they’re doing the work things.

The foreign affairs department is hosting two sessions delivered by People Rocket, titled “Innovative resilience: thriving in systemic failure” on 17 July and “Innovation-ish tools for leading through ambiguity” on 24 July, an “executive masterclass” for senior executive service and “ambitious” executive level two public servants.

Appropriate seminars for the people who actually create the systemic failures and ambiguity.

Breath taking. But.

What do we want? – TAX REFORM.

When do we want it? – NOW.

Why do we want it? – SO THAT PUBLIC SERVANTS CAN TAKE INNOVATIONISH TRAINING.