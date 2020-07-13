What he said

TAFKAS could not have put it better himself:

It is thus always amusing to read the tax increase lobby argue for reform of and increase in taxes because of the need to increase the economic efficiency all the while unconcerned and uninterested with the economic efficiency of government spending. Their argument is basically that efficient tax collection is needed to fund inefficient spending.

Their argument is basically that efficient tax collection is needed to fund inefficient spending. Spot on!

And who wrote this? Some fellow called Stephen Spartacus in the Spectator Australia.

Harrumph!