Cops swarm to “patrol social distancing” at doughnut giveaway

The Krispy Kreme chain ran a giveaway offering a dozen doughnuts free to anyone who had a birthday between mid-March and mid-July, to celebrate the company’s 83rd birthday.

As news of the free doughnuts spread, concern grew that social distancing was not being observed among those lining up at stores.

NSW Police confirmed general duties, traffic patrol and riot squad officers were among those called to “a number” of locations across Sydney on Monday.