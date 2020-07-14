Cops swarm to “patrol social distancing” at doughnut giveaway

Uh-huh.
The Krispy Kreme chain ran a giveaway offering a dozen doughnuts free to anyone who had a birthday between mid-March and mid-July, to celebrate the company’s 83rd birthday.
As news of the free doughnuts spread, concern grew that social distancing was not being observed among those lining up at stores.
NSW Police confirmed general duties, traffic patrol and riot squad officers were among those called to “a number” of locations across Sydney on Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke: “This is nonsensical and defies logic.” You don’t say.
Free donuts? Why wasn’t I told?
This will go down in history as the 2020 Krispy Kreme cluster.
Traffic cops would have been welcomed at Whitfords Shopping Centre … the cars were queued up bumper to bumper for two or three hundred metres each way from the entrance to the shopping centre. People were parking their cars and running … I mean running … to get free f***ing doughnuts! The only way I got in to get a script from the chemist was to go via the petrol station and then park way down below the centre and walk up.
Doughnuts FFS!
Yes folks, giving things away is now a crime.
You may only line up to vote, or wait for your papers to be checked.