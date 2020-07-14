Escape From Flu Talk

Posted on 6:55 pm, July 14, 2020 by currencylad
Working on a screenplay where Scott Morrison’s private jet crashlands somewhere in Victoria and I am sent in to land a glider on the top of Federation Square and extract him by any means necessary. With the help of a friendly cabbie and a fabulously well-endowed female sidekick.” Cuckoo

4 Responses to Escape From Flu Talk

  1. stackja
    #3513006, posted on July 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Ben Roberts-Smith also helping.

  2. Rex Anger
    #3513020, posted on July 14, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    But Julia?

    Only workable if she is some sort of stooge for the villain. Else, I’d recommend someone like…like… Bugger!

    Anyone know any decent, attractive conservative females in Australian society?

  3. Rohan
    #3513048, posted on July 14, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Danni Minogue is back in town.

  4. Roberto
    #3513051, posted on July 14, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    It sounds good, ‘Snake’.

