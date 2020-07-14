Working on a screenplay where Scott Morrison’s private jet crashlands somewhere in Victoria and I am sent in to land a glider on the top of Federation Square and extract him by any means necessary. With the help of a friendly cabbie and a fabulously well-endowed female sidekick.” – Cuckoo
Liberty Quote
Every major horror of history was committed in the name of an altruistic motive.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Roberto on Escape From Flu Talk
- Sinclair Davidson on Notes from
PrisonQuarantine by Not convicted of any crime*
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Rohan on Escape From Flu Talk
- mh on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: July 11, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Bubbles on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Bubbles on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Pedro the Loafer on Republican’s missus issues queenly decree
- calli on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Well may we say ‘God save the Queen …’
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Ed Case on Well may we say ‘God save the Queen …’
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- Rex Anger on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Escape From Flu Talk
- Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020
-
Notes from
PrisonQuarantine by Not convicted of any crime*
- Republican’s missus issues queenly decree
- Jessica Whitaker
- Well may we say ‘God save the Queen …’
- Peter Baldwin on the menace of identity politics
- What he said
- Cancel Karl
- That’s not a tax increase. This is a tax increase!
- CovidWaste, sorry Covid Safe
- Hadley’s heroes
- The debate is over. We NEED tax reform now.
- The Infrastructure Government(s)
- Andrew Norton on the Tehan reforms
- Obviously
- Love is a many splendid thing
- The “dead fish” of affirmative action come to the surface
- Covid-1984
- Red dots of doom
- It’s all a matter of perspective
- Just like old times for Democrat torchbearers
- NZ’s aluminium smelter closure and the Damocletian Sword over Australian industry
- Glower Without Story
- Peak stupid carbon mitigation. Are we there yet?
- ASIO, Beyond The Pale and Black Lives Matter
- Racism as an active agency has virtually disappeared within the civilisation of the West
- Cry for Argentina
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. The problem with the police
- Trump treats FBI terrorists with the contempt they deserve
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Ben Roberts-Smith also helping.
But Julia?
Only workable if she is some sort of stooge for the villain. Else, I’d recommend someone like…like… Bugger!
Anyone know any decent, attractive conservative females in Australian society?
Danni Minogue is back in town.
It sounds good, ‘Snake’.