Jessica Whitaker

Don’t expect Four Corners to tell her story. For the left, this killing was – more or less – justifiable homicide:

Why saying “all lives matter” communicates to Black people that their lives don’t.

And if you say, ‘No, all lives matter,’ what I would say is I believe that you believe all lives matter. But because I live the life that I live, I am certain that in this country, all lives [don’t] matter. I know for a fact that, based on the numbers, my life hasn’t mattered; that black women’s lives definitely haven’t mattered, that black trans people’s lives haven’t mattered, that black gay people’s lives haven’t mattered… that immigrants’ lives don’t matter, that Muslims’ lives don’t matter. The Indigenous people of this country’s lives have never mattered. I mean, we could go on and on and on.” – Please don’t, Jason Reynolds.



At some point, defining yourself by what you’re not – white – must become demeaning. That’s despite the black supremacist fantasy here expostulated that African-Americans have historically valued their own women, their own gays and their own cross-dressers. As for white leftists, before comedic genius Dave Chappelle converted to Islam and was still nailing cultural intersections in the US without the self-indulgent melancholy, he used to do a bit about the people he personally feared most on the street: white hangers-on in black groups.