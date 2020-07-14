Jessica Whitaker

Don’t expect Four Corners to tell her story. For the left, this killing was – more or less – justifiable homicide:
And if you say, ‘No, all lives matter,’ what I would say is I believe that you believe all lives matter. But because I live the life that I live, I am certain that in this country, all lives [don’t] matter. I know for a fact that, based on the numbers, my life hasn’t mattered; that black women’s lives definitely haven’t mattered, that black trans people’s lives haven’t mattered, that black gay people’s lives haven’t mattered… that immigrants’ lives don’t matter, that Muslims’ lives don’t matter. The Indigenous people of this country’s lives have never mattered. I mean, we could go on and on and on.”
– Please don’t, Jason Reynolds.
At some point, defining yourself by what you’re not – white – must become demeaning. That’s despite the black supremacist fantasy here expostulated that African-Americans have historically valued their own women, their own gays and their own cross-dressers. As for white leftists, before comedic genius Dave Chappelle converted to Islam and was still nailing cultural intersections in the US without the self-indulgent melancholy, he used to do a bit about the people he personally feared most on the street: white hangers-on in black groups.
We’re all tired of this verbal wanking from confused and deranged Leftists and we’re not gonna take it anymore. They need to realise that when our patience runs out, it won’t be pretty – for them. They should quit while they’re behind.
What black trannies think or aspire to is irrelevant to 99.999% of any population, so keep a lid on it. What Alphabet People think on any topic is of no interest to anyone but themselves. So to put it bluntly, STFU.
‘Black lives matter’ is not just a statement – it’s a movement with marxist underpinnings. (See their website.) Beyond any doubt – some black lives don’t matter to them. That’s not what it really means.
Forcing people to bow to their BLM god and thereby acknowledge the beliefs they espouse is tyrannical.
These slogans are more than slogans now – whether it’s MAGA or BLM or whatever else the day brings. Choose you this day whom you will serve.
