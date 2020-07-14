Notes from Prison Quarantine by Not convicted of any crime*

Part I
I flew into Brisbane from Melbourne just after the new rules on hotel quarantine kicked in. On arrival, passengers were ushered to a cordoned off section of the terminal (right next to the gate). We were surrounded by both police officers and army personnel. We were asked to produce our entry passes. If the form had changed since we had received the approval we were told to re-do it. Then we had to see a bureaucrat – this day they were all members of Queensland Police – some were in uniform though the one I saw wasn’t. The officer asked me why I had gone to Melbourne. I gave them the reason, though I did wonder why it mattered or why they needed to know the purpose of my trip. I did ask if I could quarantine at home, I curt reply was “No” and that was the extent of my interaction with this person. The officer then filled in a form which informed me that under the Public Health Act 2005 that I would be quarantined in a hotel and the name of the hotel was added to the form. The photo of the information sheet I was given is included here. Then I had wait around until the rest of the passengers were processed.
It did seem to me that rules were being made on the fly. Some passengers on the flight had just left the 14 day quarantine in Melbourne having arrived from overseas. Their passes had indicated that they could quarantine at home. However, when they arrived in Brisbane, they were told that they would have to quarantine at a hotel again because they had left quarantine in Melbourne. How else, can one get on a plane without leaving quarantine? Common sense seemed to prevail after a call to the Chief Medical Officer. These passengers were told that if they had the relevant quarantine paperwork and had tested negative on the COVID test, then they could leave to quarantine at home. I had never seen so many relieved people in any setting.
The rest of us were then marched off to collect our luggage. This side was operation was managed by the army. There was two army personnel and a police officer in front and few more in the back. There were a few more police officers along the route watching our movements. Our luggage was at one end of the terminal. Once we collected our bags and put it in the luggage hold of bus we were ready to set off to the designated hotel. There was a police officer on the bus as well.
The ride to the hotel was not long and were met by an officer who said that he was in charge of operations at the hotel. He told us that we could take a fresh air break, but we would be accompanied by police personnel at all times. I haven’t gone out yet, but after reading Cardinal Pell’s account I wonder if they will let us stay out for an hour.
Once off the bus, we were met by someone from the hotel who had us fill yet another form and this time it was about our meal preferences. Meals are delivered at 3 times – 8am, 1pm and 7pm. The government also “gives” us a $15 per room laundry allowance.
Since we arrived later in the day, we were handed a bag containing noodles, a packet of chips, a bottle of water and some biscuits. Then it was time to head to our rooms.
That’s it for now. Feel free to post your questions and I will respond through Sinclair. Thanks for reading.
* Not my regular Cat name
You should have said you were a returning Black Lives Matter protestor.
They would have taken a knee and let you be on your way.
Meanwhile Dannii Minogue and her son get to avoid the mandatory 14 day quarantine at a cost of $2800 because she is a celebrity.
I did ask if I could quarantine at home, I curt reply was “No” and that was the extent of my interaction with this person.
If only you’d had a letter from your doctor like that Minogue woman.
What was the explanation for the Minogue Exception?
Runny nose?
Why not add headache, sore neck, back pain, joint pain, pain in the arse.
I meant headache after a night on the booze.
What was the explanation for the Minogue Exception?
One can only surmise it was along the lines of “hotel quarantine would be too onerous for Ms Minogue [and/or her child] given her [his] fragile state of health. Given that they’d just flown half way around the world from a business trip/holiday in the US the average person would find that claim hard to sustain.
Strange that they would cite part 333 of the public health act. This is the part which makes them medical officers.
It is section 345 which gives the powers of the officer to:
(c) require a person to go to a stated place;
(d) require a person to stay at or in a stated place;
More interesting is the penalty.
As far as I can tell, the maximum penalty is 100 units.
So if you tell them to shove it, not only can they not imprison you, but the fine will be hardly much more than what you will get charged for quarantine.
Maybe get some legal advice first.
Horny security gorillas.
Credits to the Cruel Sea.
I suspect our correspondent misheard – I have linked to the part of the legislation that deals with COVID.
What was the explanation for the Minogue Exception?
Dannii’s got a “plan”.
Queensland’s top doctor denies Dannii Minogue received ‘special treatment’ allowing her to home quarantine’
Queensland’s Chief Health officer has denied giving “special treatment” to singer Dannii Mingoue who is self-isolating in a private home instead of a hotel.
The Australian returned from the United States over the weekend with her son, and instead of paying $2800 for mandatory hotel quarantine, she is staying in a Gold Coast residence.
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Minogue was given an exemption because she had “a COVID-safe plan manged by a third party”.
https://www.9news.com.au/national/dannii-minogue-allowed-to-selfisolate-in-gold-coast-home-avoiding-hotel-quarantine/d5d320d8-66af-4314-b701-91d1374a561b
Also you should consider yourself lucky.
Under the act an officer can order you to “ demolish structures or other property”.
So you should be thankful the government isn’t ordering your
potentially covid infested belongings or home to be destroyed. Such benevolence and restrained by the esteemed officers of health.
The government keeps making excuses for Danni
First they said medical certificate.
Then they said covid safe plan.
If you actually read the health act, the orders to quartering do not have to be followed if there is a “reasonable excuse”, i.e. if you have a good legal team or the right connections.
I’m told the officer was appointed under s333 of the Act.
Okay, a correction. I didn’t look closely at the top of the
I am being detained under the “Public Health Emergency – COVID-19- Public Health Act, section 362H.
The emergency officer appointed pursuant to section 333 of the Public Health Act 2005.
We’re all in this together!
I am glad your papers were in order Comrade
What a sh!t country we have become.
Everyone is equal, some just more so.
Wait until the Left are fully in control.
I am aware of the “Minogue Exception” as CL put it. It came up in a coversation I had with someone this morning. More on that tomorrow.