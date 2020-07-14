Peter Baldwin on the menace of identity politics

For the benefit of people who don’t regularly see The Weekend Australian this a fine contribution that appeared last weekend. The good news is that it attracted almost 700 comments, overwhelmingly in support.
Peter Baldwin Racing to tear down the pillars of reason
We are witnessing nothing less than a cultural revolution, with distinct echoes of
the one that rent China in the 1960s and 70s. We see mob hysteria in the physical
and online space, and ritual denunciations of anyone expressing the slightest
disagreement with the ever-changing orthodoxies of the identity politics creed, as
even the hitherto impeccably politically correct JK Rowling has found.
Reeducation and self criticism by the big ones.
What I find intriguing is how far the woke left is taking all of this (the last link perhaps explains why). For example:
– Halle Berry had to remove herself from a role where she was supposed to play a woman transitioning to a man. The woke Left demanded that the role be played by an actual transgender.
– Vogue slammed for using Annie Leibovitz and not a Black photographer to photograph a black gymnast. Leibovitz has photographed just about everyone including the Queen.
– Men now must appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Takes a former left wing Hawke minister to clearly set out the defining challenge for our society. Where are the conservative warriors still actually in parliament with a platform?
If you oppose identity politics then you would’ve supported RA’s right to fire Folau, even if you didn’t agree with the reasons. Instead you played identity politics to the hilt, going so far as to encourage posters at what’s meant to be a right wing blog to send money in support of this farce.
Conservatives are just as guilty of this as progressives, but as always, not even aware when they do it.
Your obsession with Israel Folau is unhealthy.
“If you oppose identity politics then you would’ve supported RA’s right to fire Folau”
Today I learned identity politics, free speech, contract law, and the right to religious expression are all exactly the same thing. You muppet.
RA is free to fire him.
We are free to point out the problems with this and rally against such corporations.
I don’t see a problem on either side.
Anyway, RA is about to collapse.
What I find intriguing is how far the woke left is taking all of this…
History teaches us that left wing revolutionary movements always end up as a circular firing squad.