Peter Baldwin on the menace of identity politics

For the benefit of people who don’t regularly see The Weekend Australian this a fine contribution that appeared last weekend. The good news is that it attracted almost 700 comments, overwhelmingly in support.

Peter Baldwin Racing to tear down the pillars of reason

We are witnessing nothing less than a cultural revolution, with distinct echoes of

the one that rent China in the 1960s and 70s. We see mob hysteria in the physical

and online space, and ritual denunciations of anyone expressing the slightest

disagreement with the ever-changing orthodoxies of the identity politics creed, as

even the hitherto impeccably politically correct JK Rowling has found.