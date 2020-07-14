Republican’s missus issues queenly decree

With the COVID situation worsening, it seems too many of us just can’t be trusted when it comes to social distancing.
Surely it’s time for the government to just call it: we are all advised to wear masks in public…if nothing else, as a visual reminder we are in a pandemic!
Lisa is in a panic. Maybe she’s older than she appears on television.
As long as they are full face .
We need to be “reminded”?
FFS!
She and hubby were made for each other.
“If nothing else, as a visual reminder…” Pretty much sums it up. But I’m sure she believes in The Science!
Her husband -(Bandana Man) can just pull his head scarf down to cover his mouth.
She is another overpaid airhead!
Like I said yesterday, why do we shower these media parasites with riches and treat them as oracles?
Like the hysteria over Trump wearing/not wearing a mask. Media were gloating over T finally wearing one (“a stunning backflip” they called it on Nein news)…when he visited a hospital. The fact is he’s rarely in a situation where he would need to wear one. And to their disappointment, he wore it like a boss.
I have yet to see a single image of Daniel Andrews wearing one. But the media all sniggered like schoolboys yesterday over the hapless attempts of Health Minister Greg Hunt to put one on.
“Surely it’s time for the government to just call it: we are all advised to wear masks in public…if nothing else, as a visual reminder we are in a pandemic!”
Here’s the deal Lisa…I’ll wear a mask in public during COVID if you promise us that, moving forward, you will permanently wear a mask to cover your very ugly face. Fair’s fair Lisa.
But the situation isn’t worsening.
She should wear one on her noggin to keep her brain from falling out, like hubby does.
Another pointless decree.
Lol Cassie
Look, I don’t wear either, but I do think it’s probably advisable to, both to protect yourself and others. It’s probably a good idea to wear one.
This is why giving women the vote was a mistake.
As a non-viewer of FTA or pay-TV, I ask “I don’t, so who does?”
Roger, it’s becoming harder to refute that assertion.
So, we have been told..
Wearing masks is good
Wearing masks is bad
It was just to protect PPE for hospitals
We need a short sharp lockdown to protect the herd
We need herd immunity
We need to eradicate this virus
We can’t cure HIV, the common col and the like, but we can cure Corona
Medical staff aren’t vectors for community transmission
Socially distance to 1.5 m
No wait, 4 m
Masks don’t work
Masks do work
Standing around, rather than sitting down will give you COVID in a pub
If you test negative, you need to be quarantined
We do not need to stop immigration in the short term
We need to close state borders
We need leadership
Conservative politicians who show leadership are fascists
Roger, it’s becoming harder to refute that assertion.
Indeed; it was irrefutably the beginning of the end of our civilisation.
If you are locked in a vertical slum you probably don’t need to be reminded we are a pandemic.
If you’ve just been to lunch with the girls at Icebergs maybe.
I’m beginning to agree with you Roger…and I’m a woman.
You can have your economy running nicely AND you can have greatly slowed Covid19 transmission too (maybe elimination), but because TANSTAAFL the price you pay to get both of these goodies during a pandemic is a slight decrease in convenience by taking extra steps each day to reduce transmission. FFS, conservatives, this isn’t difficult to understand. Areas with increased incidence should normalise respiratory mask wearing in defined situations for a defined period of time, impose quarantine on borders, and remember to keep hands away from face and wash them when you get home from the infected wastelands. Each measure by itself doesn’t provide any guarantee, but their combined effects add together.
It is not the case that Donald Trump is personally going around and infecting everyone with covid19, the hysteria about blaming him is some clear TDS, and we are far enough away from January that blaming the CCP is wearing a bit thin too. It is ordinary everyday people who spread this thing and they do so without knowing it, which is why you don’t know that you aren’t one of them.
I agree with Sinclair/Kates from 2 months ago that not enough economically rational planning was done with regards to dollars spent per life saved, and the public need a few hard words spoken to them about treating Covid19 threat similar to how we treat all other threats to our lives. 100% protection costs exponentially more than 99% protection, it is not achievable, and therefore some life losses have to be accepted.
Why didn’t all this happen for the flu? Because we understand the flu. We still don’t know all the health implications of this novel coronavirus. We’ve got growing evidence that people get blood clotting more easily from having had the virus (regardless of whether they had a severe case). So what are the health costs of that? What else does this thing do? And on top of that it is (at least) 3x more deadly in total fatality rate than the flu, that is incontrovertible.
You are offered a cheap option for getting business running and stopping the virus and you still treat it as a dictatorial affront to muh freedomz and deride anyone supporting it!? The issue is that conservatives are opposing any step towards public health even when the cost is minor daily inconvenience. That is contrarian and absurd and not respectable.
Anyone who mocks freedom can get the fuck outta here.
Things like this are just the elite flexing their muscle and letting everyone know who’s in control here.
You’ll wear the mask – because they – including Madam Wilkinson, told you to.
When you do it’s because they made it so. You’re living in their society.
You think so?
This is why giving women the vote was a mistake.
You think so?
Tongue only partly in cheek, JC.
It has certainly led to the feminisation of our society.
I understand why Roger wrote that. Most of the women I know…though not all…are cretinous….they see everything through a prism of “feminism”. Let’s look at most female politicians across the west…..they are cretinous. Very few stand out. Sure there was Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir and Indira Gandhi but they were and remain the exceptions…I suspect they had male brains. Now let’s look at what our local political parties have vomited up…..Juliar Gillard, Julie Bishop, Tania Plibersek, Penny Wong etc. etc. etc….enough said.
I had to go to the pharmacy today to get my chemicals , the ones that keep me healthy . Went to Coles while my scripts were made up ,it is noticeablethat more people are wering masks than last week ,many more .
I have been wearing one in public for ages ,at my age you dont take the punt, it probably helps some to minimise the virus load you may pick up . Its a bit of achore to wear one but not a real burden I alwaysthink of surgeaons wearing one for hours under theatre lights now there IS a chore .
So lets wear them in public and minimise the virus effect and get back to as near normal as possible .
I reckon Madam Wilkinson could see herself wife to her husband the governor-general, or as the GG herself. Sees them as the “power couple” instructing Australians on how to live and not be horrible racists climate change deniers, and especially being buddies with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
If the job were offered they may just suddenly become Monarchists, like Bill Shorten’s mum-in-law.
So far, Colenel Crispin, the novel coronavirus has not killed anywhere near the number of people that the common motor vehicle killed. Or caused long term medical issues from serious injuries sustained in a accident in a vehicle.
Have you sold you car yet? Or thrown the keys off a bridge? Why not? You clearly cannot be trusted to manage that risk on your own without government help.
A death rate of .00033% means 99.00077% of us won’t die from it.
We have lost our collective minds!
And Lisa, there are some very good reasons as to why I am unable to wear a mask. So stick to issuing your sanctimonious decrees to the moron you’re married to. I’m fully capable of making my own decisions.
She was a monster and it was a good thing she was murdered.
Cassie, you forgot Saint Jacinda of the Teeth.
Oh yes….the unbelievably ghastly Hijabi Jacinda of the Teeth!
Elitist leftard lisa loves visual reminders like face masks so the simple folk can understand what’s going on … Her husband wears a permanent visual reminder to remind the not so simple folk ….. what a total fuckwit looks like !
What does Greta have to say about it. She’s my go to font for info that matters !