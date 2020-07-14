Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020

Posted on 4:00 pm, July 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Tuesday Forum: July 14, 2020

  3. NoFixedAddress
    #3512769, posted on July 14, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    still locked down

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #3512771, posted on July 14, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    All lives matter..

  7. Speedbox
    #3512782, posted on July 14, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Atoms for Peace
    #3512771, posted on July 14, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    All lives matter..

    Not according to BLM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.