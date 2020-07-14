Well may we say ‘God save the Queen …’

Professor Hocking says it is clear the issue must have been discussed, because it was Sir John’s duty to keep the Queen informed, particularly in a circumstance where he was acting without ministerial direction…

“I think we already know that they were well aware this was something he was contemplating.

“We do know that he was in very close consultation with Buckingham Palace over that time.

“He writes in his papers how he benefited from the advice of the Queen’s private secretary on the dismissal. So there’s no doubt they were in very close contact about, at the very least, the prospect of the possibility of dismissal.”