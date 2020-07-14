Well may we say ‘God save the Queen …’

…because Hocking will save the Governor-General
BACK in May, Whitlam biographer Professor Jenny Hocking was thrilled by the High Court’s decision to allow the National Archives to release the so-called “Palace Letters” between Governor-General Sir John Kerr and the Queen. She thought she was on the verge of finally proving one of the left’s most cherished conspiracy theories – namely, that the monarchy was complicit in the dismissal of the criminal Whitlam government:
Professor Hocking says it is clear the issue must have been discussed, because it was Sir John’s duty to keep the Queen informed, particularly in a circumstance where he was acting without ministerial direction…
“I think we already know that they were well aware this was something he was contemplating.
“We do know that he was in very close consultation with Buckingham Palace over that time.
“He writes in his papers how he benefited from the advice of the Queen’s private secretary on the dismissal. So there’s no doubt they were in very close contact about, at the very least, the prospect of the possibility of dismissal.”
I’m amused by all this angst about the sacking of a bunch of incompetents who were illegally borrowing money from a shifty used-camel saleman.
The people are sovereign and judged this in 1975.
The end.
Well if GG can sack Prime Minister who can sack a premier?
Gough was the great successor to Doc Evatt. The socialist republic was in sight. Then the Australian people voted.
Wonder what Norman Gunston thinks about all this.?
min – NSW Governor Game dismissed Jack Lang.
The repercussions would be “volcanic”, Hocking claimed yesterday, hinting that it could bring down the Australian monarchy.
I suppose they have to pin all their hopes on Virginia Roberts Guiffre now.
Well she got a big surprise! Not the one she thought was coming. Or as some may put, she fell flat on her face.
Bahahahahaha, all this time lefties JUST KNEW that there was some evil conspiracy against Whitlam by Kerr and QEII. Turns out there wasn’t. In any case the Australian people delivered the biggest repudiation at the ballot box, as it should be.
Who paid for the High Court action?
It is a cherished notion among the left that the heroic progressive Whitlam was brought down unfairly – and what glorious tomorrows might have been gifted but for the GG.
Australia pretty much rendered their judgement soon after – people really wanted Gough gone.
But progressives forget that fact as being unworthy of the great man.
No facts please – we have a narrative to think about.
I can hear the brush of tumbleweeds bouncing down the road…..what’s that? Crickets chirping….
Sounds like “didn’t inform the Queen ” is the best they’ve got. “Maintain the rage” had a bit more punch.
Just heard anal sounding off about 1975 and all that. Fuck off anal.
This ‘proves’ it was the CIA.
/sarc
It took 45 years for a lefty-conspiracy theoretician to find out that her beloved Saint Gough of Whitlam was sacked by a lone Governor-General who at the time was jober as sudge.
Personally, I blame the electorate for not maintaining the rage.
This always makes me laugh – in a speech in the Senate, in 1970, Senator Lionel Murphy claimed that there were over a hundred occasions in twenty years, from 1950 to 1970 where the Labor opposition had attempted to use Supply and money bills to force the Liberal Government of the day to face the voters….
Ha ha I remember arguing with my leftie year 7 English teacher about that in 1975.
Another fizzer for the Republican movement, but the ABC will ride this dead horse of a story until something else shiny pops along..