Belt and Road branch office criticises foreign overlordship

Labor calls the sacking of Whitlam a ‘blight’ on Australia’s national character.

  1. stackja
    #3513594, posted on July 15, 2020 at 9:47 am

    The nerve of the Australian voters dethroning Gough!

  2. Andre
    #3513621, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:04 am

    The GG and Queen letters have sunk the Republican’s conspiracy theories about the Palace being complicit in removing Australia’s worst government. What have Albo and his mates got now as an argument given a republic head of state would have the same issue to deal with if another incompetent government lost the funding power to govern? The only answer is a fresh election and that is what Kerr did.

  3. Davey Boy
    #3513622, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:05 am

    FFS the freaks and weirdos of Labor really do view the voters with contempt

  4. tombell
    #3513623, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Albo says it reinforces the need for an Oz Head of State. But the irony – obviously lost on Mr Headland Speech – is that Kerr acted as a Head of State! And last time I looked he was a local (handpicked by Gough too!).

  5. AC
    #3513625, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:06 am

    When will Jenny Hocking realise her conspiracy theory was just a lame idea in her empty head, at taxpayers expense of course!!

  6. H B Bear
    #3513626, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Another Liar myth dies in the flames of truth.

  7. AC
    #3513630, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Sorry to change the topic but was reading the ABC website about the palace letters and I noticed that the CSIRO is a “funding partner” for The Conversation website which is feeder to ABC online.

    How does funding a left leaning, anti conservative website qualify as scientific research?

  8. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3513640, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Another Liar myth dies in the flames of truth.

    Clearly time to re-resurrect the CIA conspiracy hypothesis, with a special extra bonus dose of Fatty Trump (who of course, was no doubt secretly “pulling the strings”).

    The Ozzie Labore Pardee – an unholy agglomeration of mindless cement headed lemmings that are completely and resolutely impervious to facts.

  9. stackja
    #3513643, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:21 am

    ALP can’t handle the truth.

  10. bemused
    #3513651, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Kerr acted as a Head of State!

    I heard the babbler’s comment yesterday and thought much the same thing. How would it make any difference how the head of state was defined, the authority to sack a government should remain the same, or would it under Labor?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3513657, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Labor calls the sacking of Whitlam a ‘blight’ on Australia’s national character.

    LOLGF

  12. stackja
    #3513666, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:40 am

    The Australian people decide who is the government. ALP don’t like this?

  13. mundi
    #3513671, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:44 am

    so you think it ok to just replace the elected PM with the opposition leader?

    Kerr was nice enough to do it on the proviso that an election be called, but that was purely his good grace.

    A GG can appoint anyone from parliament to basically be PM / leader of executive , and democracy has no say in it.

  14. Chester Draws
    #3513680, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:52 am

    My objection to the Queen as head of state, and why I am republican is precisely because she refuses to actually fulfil her role. She just sits there doing nothing, so why bother having her?

    I was particularly unhappy when she didn’t sort out the military coup in Fiji. She was literally the only person who could have restored proper democracy, and she did zip. If she is happy to let a democracy die, I cannot support her.

    Getting rid of her, however, will lead to more issues like Kerr faced, not less. Any president is bound to be more political than any GG. Not necessarily party political, but whereas non-political people can be picked as GG, non-political people are never going to run for President.

    So while complaining, still, about Kerr, their solution is going to lead to more such situations.

  15. duncanm
    #3513683, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Kerr comes out squeaky clean.

    Whitlam – not so much.

    The letters show the pressures on the governor-general went back well before the opposition actually blocked supply in the Senate on October 16, 1975. Before that, in mid-September, there was an expectation that the new Liberal leader, Malcolm Fraser, would block supply, and plans were being made in response. Whitlam suggested to Kerr that he would ask Kerr to give royal assent to appropriation bills that had only been passed in the House of Representatives, not the Senate. Kerr was worried that this would be unconstitutional. Sir Garfield Barwick, in what will no doubt renew controversy about his role, suggested that in such circumstances, Kerr should refuse assent or leave it to the High Court to determine.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3513685, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Let’s remind Albo shall we?

    Loans affair

    The Loans affair, also called the Khemlani affair, was a political scandal involving the Whitlam Government of Australia in 1975, in which it was accused of attempting to unconstitutionally borrow money from Middle Eastern countries through the agency of Pakistani banker Tirath Khemlani (17 September 1920 — 19 May 1991), bypassing standard procedures of the Australian Treasury.

    Whitlam, together with ministers Cairns, Murphy and Connor authorised Connor to seek the loan on 13 December 1974, without involving the Loan Council. Connor had already been investigating the loan. Through an Adelaide builder, he had been introduced to Pakistani dealer Tirath Khemlani. According to Khemlani, Connor asked for a 20-year loan with interest at 7.7% and set a commission to Khemlani of 2.5%. Despite assurance that all was in order, Khemlani began to stall on the loan, notably after he was asked to go to Zurich with officials of the Reserve Bank of Australia to prove that the funds were in the Union Bank of Switzerland as he had claimed.

    Mr Khemlani was an interesting guy. I feel justified in previously calling him, satirically, a Middle Eastern used-camel salesman.

    With the Whitlam Government flagrantly breaching Australian law I think Kerr was perfectly correct to boot them over the horizon. And Albo is tacitly supporting illegality by government? I don’t think I want such a guy to be an Australian Prime Minister.

  17. Mother Lode
    #3513686, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Labor calls the sacking of Whitlam a ‘blight’ on Australia’s national character

    It was what the voters desperately wanted. If they had disapproved they could have re-installed the bumbling oaf.

    The fat git wanted a half dissolution on the off chance that it delivered him numbers to win, but if you are going to appeal to the judgement of the people for a very particular purpose then you should include them all, not a subset of the electorates.

    Anyway, Whitlam himself had serially tried using the same ‘blocking supply’ tactic. His problem is that Fraser made it work.

    Look, I am not really that thrilled to see such a provision co-opted for a political outcome to remove governments. With the strange menagerie of ogres and goblins we get from minor parties these days forming opportunistic alliances with lumbering dinosaurs of the major parties we would be seeing elections every year. Like the Romans marking the years as the ‘Consulships of X-us and Y-us’ we could refer to individual years as the ‘Prime Ministership of Z-asaurus’.

    We are probably only spared from that through the repeated jury-rigging of government finances, each time for single fleeting purpose but not removed after, we have accumulated a system so complicated and perverse that it is beyond the cunning of our very mediocre leaders to manage it again.

    It is likely the only instance where their stupidity serves as protection from their cupidity.

  18. duncanm
    #3513687, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:57 am

    A GG can appoint anyone from parliament to basically be PM / leader of executive , and democracy has no say in it.

    yes in principal. No in any practical sense.

    That leader still has to operate within the confines of the HOR and senate. There’s the democracy bit.

  19. Mother Lode
    #3513688, posted on July 15, 2020 at 10:58 am

    It is the hypocrisy that annoys me.

  20. Mother Lode
    #3513702, posted on July 15, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Albo says it reinforces the need for an Oz Head of State.

    My understanding is that when the Queen is not in Australia the GG is the head of state. Certainly he was not doing anything at the behest of the Queen.

    I believe Gough did contact the palace and the Queen said as much – while in Britain she had no authority to interfere. (Quentin Dumpster believes the Queen should have been scurrying off to tattle on Kerr.)

    So having whatever Albo means by an ‘Oz’ Head of State (Kerr was Australian and was our Head of State) would have made what difference.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #3513710, posted on July 15, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Mr Khemlani was an interesting guy. I feel justified in previously calling him, satirically, a Middle Eastern used-camel salesman.

    That is a lie!
    He was never a camel salesman.
    A camel rustler maybe.

