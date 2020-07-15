Belt and Road branch office criticises foreign overlordship

Labor calls the sacking of Whitlam a ‘blight’ on Australia’s national character.
The nerve of the Australian voters dethroning Gough!
The GG and Queen letters have sunk the Republican’s conspiracy theories about the Palace being complicit in removing Australia’s worst government. What have Albo and his mates got now as an argument given a republic head of state would have the same issue to deal with if another incompetent government lost the funding power to govern? The only answer is a fresh election and that is what Kerr did.
FFS the freaks and weirdos of Labor really do view the voters with contempt
Albo says it reinforces the need for an Oz Head of State. But the irony – obviously lost on Mr Headland Speech – is that Kerr acted as a Head of State! And last time I looked he was a local (handpicked by Gough too!).
When will Jenny Hocking realise her conspiracy theory was just a lame idea in her empty head, at taxpayers expense of course!!
Another Liar myth dies in the flames of truth.
Sorry to change the topic but was reading the ABC website about the palace letters and I noticed that the CSIRO is a “funding partner” for The Conversation website which is feeder to ABC online.
How does funding a left leaning, anti conservative website qualify as scientific research?
Clearly time to re-resurrect the CIA conspiracy hypothesis, with a special extra bonus dose of Fatty Trump (who of course, was no doubt secretly “pulling the strings”).
The Ozzie Labore Pardee – an unholy agglomeration of mindless cement headed lemmings that are completely and resolutely impervious to facts.
ALP can’t handle the truth.
I heard the babbler’s comment yesterday and thought much the same thing. How would it make any difference how the head of state was defined, the authority to sack a government should remain the same, or would it under Labor?
LOLGF
The Australian people decide who is the government. ALP don’t like this?
so you think it ok to just replace the elected PM with the opposition leader?
Kerr was nice enough to do it on the proviso that an election be called, but that was purely his good grace.
A GG can appoint anyone from parliament to basically be PM / leader of executive , and democracy has no say in it.
My objection to the Queen as head of state, and why I am republican is precisely because she refuses to actually fulfil her role. She just sits there doing nothing, so why bother having her?
I was particularly unhappy when she didn’t sort out the military coup in Fiji. She was literally the only person who could have restored proper democracy, and she did zip. If she is happy to let a democracy die, I cannot support her.
Getting rid of her, however, will lead to more issues like Kerr faced, not less. Any president is bound to be more political than any GG. Not necessarily party political, but whereas non-political people can be picked as GG, non-political people are never going to run for President.
So while complaining, still, about Kerr, their solution is going to lead to more such situations.
Kerr comes out squeaky clean.
Whitlam – not so much.
Let’s remind Albo shall we?
Loans affair
Mr Khemlani was an interesting guy. I feel justified in previously calling him, satirically, a Middle Eastern used-camel salesman.
With the Whitlam Government flagrantly breaching Australian law I think Kerr was perfectly correct to boot them over the horizon. And Albo is tacitly supporting illegality by government? I don’t think I want such a guy to be an Australian Prime Minister.
It was what the voters desperately wanted. If they had disapproved they could have re-installed the bumbling oaf.
The fat git wanted a half dissolution on the off chance that it delivered him numbers to win, but if you are going to appeal to the judgement of the people for a very particular purpose then you should include them all, not a subset of the electorates.
Anyway, Whitlam himself had serially tried using the same ‘blocking supply’ tactic. His problem is that Fraser made it work.
Look, I am not really that thrilled to see such a provision co-opted for a political outcome to remove governments. With the strange menagerie of ogres and goblins we get from minor parties these days forming opportunistic alliances with lumbering dinosaurs of the major parties we would be seeing elections every year. Like the Romans marking the years as the ‘Consulships of X-us and Y-us’ we could refer to individual years as the ‘Prime Ministership of Z-asaurus’.
We are probably only spared from that through the repeated jury-rigging of government finances, each time for single fleeting purpose but not removed after, we have accumulated a system so complicated and perverse that it is beyond the cunning of our very mediocre leaders to manage it again.
It is likely the only instance where their stupidity serves as protection from their cupidity.
yes in principal. No in any practical sense.
That leader still has to operate within the confines of the HOR and senate. There’s the democracy bit.
It is the hypocrisy that annoys me.
My understanding is that when the Queen is not in Australia the GG is the head of state. Certainly he was not doing anything at the behest of the Queen.
I believe Gough did contact the palace and the Queen said as much – while in Britain she had no authority to interfere. (Quentin Dumpster believes the Queen should have been scurrying off to tattle on Kerr.)
So having whatever Albo means by an ‘Oz’ Head of State (Kerr was Australian and was our Head of State) would have made what difference.
That is a lie!
He was never a camel salesman.
A camel rustler maybe.