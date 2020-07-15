Fund me. Fund me. Fund me.

It’s all about the funding baby. Don’t blame us for poor management and inefficiency. Just give us more money taken by force from other people.

This is the view of the medical experts. You know, the people with no expertise in budgeting or management and who have no interest in trade-offs. Just give them more funding and the world will be better.

Reported in the Daily Terrorgraph:

Liverpool Hospital Medical Staff Council chair, associate professor Miriam Levy, told the inquiry she feared young doctors in local hospitals across southwest Sydney were so overworked they were “committing suicide at much higher rates”.

Does it get any more disgraceful or disgusting than that? Using the suicide of young doctors to get more resources and power for oneself.

#YoungDoctorsLivesMatter.

Does it get any more pathetic that a doctor demands policy change based on her “fears” Perhaps she provide, you know, some evidence to support her very strong and emotional claims. Does Professor Levy conduct surgery based on her fears or based on, you know, evidence?

But why provide evidence. The headline is what matters. This has nothing to do with young doctors. This is about other people’s money. So says Professor Miriam Levy:

Junior doctors are “forced to treat 25 patients at a time, spread out over several wards because there aren’t enough beds”,”

TAFKAS is not so special to be a Professor or a medical doctor, but 25 patients at a time. OMG. If this was AT THE SAME TIME, maybe an issue.

And that the patients are spread over several wards, that sounds like a management (or poor management) issue rather than a funding issue.

But never get between a public servant and other people’s money. So further says Professor Levy:

patients and doctors were “being screwed” by a lack of government funding, resulting in clinicians being forced to “ration services” including lifesaving Kidney Dialysis.

So how are the doctors being screwed? Go on. Tell us please.

But never letter unsubstantiated emotion get in the way of energy policy, sorry health policy.

Well. Professor Levy. The Government does not fund procedures. It funds hospitals. How the hospital management, which includes doctors such as yourself, chooses to manage that funding is a matter for the hospital and the hospital management team. For example, how many patients did not get treated because you took the day off to parade before the NSW Parliament?

And as part of the funding that the NSW Government provides, salaries get paid, salaries such as Professor Levy’s. Has Professor Levy, or for that matter any of her well paid colleague who have been “screwed” proposed a reduction in their salary to provide funding? Or is her only solution to reduce the salary of other people, lower paid people than Professors.

Maybe there is a funding problem in the hospitals, maybe there isn’t. But before demanding more funding, perhaps the hospital industrial complex first look at how they spend the funding they currently receive and their practices to improve productivity.

If anyone has been to a hospital recently and does not think there are productivity improvements to be made, then TAFKAS is running an initial coin offering for a tokenized Bridge and Opera House security.

Leaning on the deaths of young doctors to support a money grab is as pathetic as it is disingenuous.