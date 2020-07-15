How affirmative action played out for Michelle Obama

h/t Herodotus on the open thread. A piece about the substandard work that Michelle Obama presented to get a higher degree at Princeton where she was clearly out of her depth. As she admitted “I sometimes feel like a visitor on campus; as I really don’t belong.”

Her thesis reads like a cry for help. “I have found that at Princeton no matter how matter how liberal and open-minded some of my white professors and classmates try to be toward me,” she writes, “I sometimes feel like a visitor on campus; as I really don’t belong.”

She didn’t. Michelle should never have been admitted to Princeton. Thanks to the “numerous opportunities” presented by affirmative action, however, Princeton is where she found herself. “Told by counselors that her SAT scores and her grades weren’t good enough for an Ivy League school,” writes biographer Christopher Andersen, “Michelle applied to Princeton and Harvard anyway.” Sympathetic biographer Liza Mundy writes, “Michelle frequently deplores the modern reliance on test scores, describing herself as a person who did not test well.”

She did not write well, either. She even typed badly. Mundy charitably describes the thesis as “dense and turgid.”