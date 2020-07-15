When “Fact Checking” becomes a collage of government press releases

This morning we awake to the news:

Victorian health authorities have confirmed a link between two COVID-19 cases in people who attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne’s CBD just over a month ago, and the cluster of at least 242 cases in public housing towers in the city’s inner northwest.

Who could ever have predicted that allowing 10,000 people to protest in the streets during the middle of a pandemic would be a bad idea?

The Victorian government have been in CYA mode all along. As has the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit.

Here is the linkage.

And here is the time line of the latest Victorian outbreak.

So on the 26 June – 20 days after the BLM protests – the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit weighed into the debate. Now note – it didn’t consult with a single medical doctor or epidemiologist. Fact check units don’t do that sort of thing! No, the entire “fact check” was a collage of government press releases and comments.

The RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit was responding to comments made by Victorian Liberal politicians (and SKY News) linking the latest outbreak to the BLM protests.

But these assertions contradict the guidance of officials of the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, who continue to report that the current burst of cases does not stem from the rally.

Then we have this awesome clincher:

According to official Australian Government advice, “most people who are infected will develop symptoms within 14 days of infection”. It has been 20 days since the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.

Magnificent analysis. Simply magnificent.

Now looking back to the time line. On the day of the BLM protests there were zero new cases in Victoria. Zero. That is a nice round number. Just two weeks later – on Saturday June 20 – there were 25. Two weeks after that there were 125. On the very day the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit published their collage of government press releases as a fact check there were 30 new cases.

But wait – there is more:

Meanwhile, a strain of COVID-19 detected in southwest Sydney — where 30 people have been struck with the virus — originated from Victoria. Genomic tests given to NSW Health show a unique Victorian strain has hit Sydney, where there is growing concern about the number of new cases.

We here in Victoria are now back into lock down because of stupidity and incompetence. I suspect NSW might soon follow. Remember which media groups were trying to report what was going on and which media groups (and “fact check units” infested by ABC and former Fairfax hacks) were cover up.