Why is it legal for a state to order a lockdown?

Can this be legal? Why is this incompetent fool, Daniel Andrews, allowed to shut down an entire state on his own say so?
Here’s the latest rumour: Australia Victoria is considering Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions.
Mandatory mask-wearing, additional testing, and forcing businesses to close their doors are just some of the potential restrictions on the cards if Stage 4 were to be introduced.
Seriously, how insane is this?
But after a fifth day of new case numbers over 200 since the second outbreak began, authorities have flagged these rules could be tightened.
200 new cases in a state with 6.5 million people. That is approximately 200/6,500,000 which is 0.003% of the population of Victoria.
Dan Andrews is an hysterical fool. He is a blight on the population of Victoria. Virtually everything that has gone wrong since CV began has been Daniel Andrew’s own personal responsibility.
There is now even a Victorian version of the virus that has been detected in Sydney. It should be named after Daniel Andrews which is all the immortality he deserves as the most incompetent Premier Victoria has ever had.
How can such an order be challenged? If under the present constitution we can do nothing, then we must amend the constitution. Does no one any longer care about their personal freedoms? Is Labor now the party of tyranny?
You are almost certainly not going to die from the Corona Virus but you might yet be bankrupted.
The heading is the nub of it Steve.
Under the Constitution, I think the Feds can order quarantine but not a state.
I would have thought the protocol would be for a state to request a quarantine, and the Feds to declare it.
Spot on Steve. It is wrong and Daniel Andrews needs to be held account.
Under the constitution states have responsibility for health, the Feds can control “health” of people crossing national border and may order them into quarantine . The states have different laws re health ’emergencies’ and have given their health ministers dictatorial powers. All totally constitutional.
The crazy belief that Australia alone can eliminate “the virus”.
This is stupider than people who think Australia having expensive electricity will effect “climate change”.
This is the problem in Victoria, right here. Have a Captain Cook:
https://vha.org.au/events/protecting-vulnerable-victorians-a-covid-19-webinar-for-victorian-residential-aged-care/
“Dr Annaliese Van Diemen, Public Health Commander COVID-19 Incident Management Team”
Legality would be the least of the worries – being seen to be doing something dramatic and decisive is what counts in a world of spin.
Having proven itself the weakest of weak links an (even) hard(er) lockdown in Victoria – doubtless framed as the elimination strategy lusted after by cosseted Leftists – would be the ultimate irony. After all, what the hell is the point of pursuing elimination, eradication or any other such fantasy if incompetent administration can blow it all up in a matter of days?
General extent of legislative powers
A trilogy of cases decided by the Privy Council held that when not subject to a specific restriction (ie, a “manner and form” provision written into the State Constitution), the powers of State Parliaments were as “plenary and ample” as the powers of the British Parliament itself.
• R v Burah (1878) 3 App Cas 889
• Hodge v The Queen (1883) 9 App Cas 117
• Powell v Apollo Candle Co (1885) 10 App Cas 282
The colonies became States in 1901. Section 106 of the Commonwealth Constitution provides:
A State law does not need to be checked like a Commonwealth law against a list of “heads” of power; the power to make laws for the “peace, welfare and good government of the State” (or equivalent) is enough: Union Steamship Company of Australia Pty Ltd v King [1988] HCA 55
And Victoria knows it.