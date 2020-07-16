So we are in a cooling phase after all! Plus a wonderful widget for windwatchers in Western Australia!

Read about it at Jo Nova’s place and see the source. A new study documents the dominance of internal variability in decadal-scale global temperature changes and suggests we may experience a global cooling trend during the next 15 or even 30 years despite rising greenhouse gases.

Maher et al. (2020) acknowledge that internal variability in global surface temperature variations is “a difficult concept to communicate” because we have very few observations of its impact and so we must rely on assumptions about how the climate system might work.

As Jo put it, climate modelers can be wrong for the next thirty years and still claim to be right about the impending disaster of warming!

