Virus, China, terrorism, the economy, social chaos, war …

He’s good to go.
The picture was taken last week. Biden is deteriorating noticeably on a monthly, if not weekly, basis.
Just up at Ace’s …
This girl is CUTE.
If they lifted Joe’s face any higher, his navel would be under his chin. Bada-boom.
Seriously, they’ll be tying his ears together in a knot over his head any minute now.
Only a month to the Democrat Convention … Anyone care to predict what happens – if he actually campaigns?
Hillary Clinton’s 2008 ‘3 a.m. phone call’ ad –
October 1, 2016
“This ad from Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign implied that Barack Obama wasn’t equipped to deal with international emergencies.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/national/hillary-clintons-2008-3-am-phone-call-ad/2016/09/30/a1043ef6-8729-11e6-b57d-dd49277af02f_video.html
Yep, Sleepy Joe will answer that phone.
Give the guy a break, he is after all a Civil War veteran.
We have to assume the Democrats have a cunning plan to keep this clown under wraps until after the election which they hope to rig enough to topple Trump. But what is the plan for an elected Biden as he goes completely senile within months? It must be the push to have a black female vice president to take over which is the left’s wet dream of the century.
His only role is to stay alive.
Obama’s team are running the third term.
Biden is just a straw man, a front, a puppet! The real power resides in the murky background with their hand up his back, manipulating him like an animated corpse. They will only emerge from the shadows to take the reins if and when their objective has been achieved. Biden will then act as the foil, to be brought out on occasion while the work of destroying the real America Is carried out By the leftoid puppeteers behind the curtain!