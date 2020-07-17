David Bidstrup. Some more about “Can you see it?”

I always appreciate the responses to things that I post but because Catallaxy is a bit ephemeral by the time I get round to answering any questions things have moved on.
The intention was to show the large discrepancy between “Covid deaths” and the “normal” death rate in Australia. People can argue about the validity of using these numbers but they are the best I could find.
Some responses seemed to question the validity of the numbers I used to plot the charts. The road fatalities come from the Australian Road Deaths Database that is coordinated by the Commonwealth Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications and based on data received from each state or territory. The numbers I used were current to February 2020.
The Australian annual death statistics come from the ABS and were current to September 2019. They are available on the net and any reasonably literate and numerate person can look at them and draw some conclusions. Whether others agree is up to them.
Some commentators seem to have the view that no one should comment on stuff like Covid unless they are an “expert”. I recommend that people read Future Babble by Dan Gardner if they want a good summation of the record of “experts” over the years. I spent 45 years working where it was important to be able to identify a fuckwit before they did any damage and I must say that I have zero regard or respect for any of our politicians, especially the Chairman of the VCP. I think that they have inflicted huge damage on this and the next generation for absolutely no reason except political survival and they deserve our utter contempt.
The pity is that these days there is no truthful source of information so my method is to read widely, keep an open mind and look out for the fuckwits. It’s the best I can do. I am big enough to put up with any contrary views as long as they are given with a factual back-up and as said before, I appreciate the time people take to read my posts and respond.
Lol David…we need more people like you.
These days, the f*ckwits have clearly taken over.
Mortality rate from covid – even in the worst hit countries. ~ 700 per million
Baseline mortality rate in Australia ~ 6500 per million
So it’ll bump up the annual death toll by about 10% in those countries.
As pointed out (here?) the other day. IF you are infected, it roughly doubles your chances of dying this year.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E96A/production/_111545795_optimised-mortality_rates-nc.png
Source. The BBC no less.
Liberty quote!
“Science is a belief in the ignorance of the experts.”
Richard P. Feynman
Here’s an article, even if it’s by experts: https://ourworldindata.org/covid-excess-mortality
There are a few key issues to keep in mind:
Did the person die of Covid, or with it? Filling out death certificates is not straightforward.
Were people too scared to go to hospital because of the virus, and so die of something else, say a burst appendix? That’s a death due to the virus indirectly.
How many of the people who died were on their last legs anyway, and the death was brought forward a few weeks or months?
Seems you need to wait a year or so and see if the overall totals for 2020 are higher, or just distorted for a few months.
Enthusiasts with a slight masochistic streak can read the unrestrained opinions of Briggs:
https://wmbriggs.com/post/31431/
well said Rafe
An expert is someone that does the research, not someone who has a piece of paper. There is a difference.
Although many think a piece of paper is the measure. A piece of paper is like a bum we all have one that doesnt make us experts
I wonder if the expert thing was directed at me.
If so, it’s been taken the exact wrong way.
People are more than entitled to oppose lockdowns for a whole host of reasons – even if you believe the virus is dangerous – and you certainly don’t require expertise. Personally, even if I believed the virus was ery dangerous I would still oppose the lockdowns.
However, *if* you support the lockdowns then you had better be 100% sure of the dangers of the virus to justify it. And the only way you could be sure is if you understood the testing regime.
Of course, those of us who do actually understand said regime know that it’s all a colossal fraud.
Three hours late, nevertheless an article ‘spoken’ in humility, with an explosive descriptor of emphasis, regarding human ignorance.
Totally agree with comments about ‘experts’ so many of whom are impelled by political motives, and/or sheer cowardice. Is it just ego that motivates us to be virtuous in the eyes of the twitterati, or base cowardice?
David,
Victorian deaths from Psychopath Dictator Dan’s covid power grab……. twenty fucking nine.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-16/victoria-coronavirus-cases-rise-by-317-with-two-more-deaths/12460318
Victorian deaths from Psychopath Dictator Dan’s euthanasia laws since June 19, 2019… at least 59 with 400 waiting.
https://catholicleader.com.au/news/twelve-euthanasia-deaths-predicted-in-first-year-but-victoria-had-counted-52-deaths-in-six-months
https://www2.health.vic.gov.au/hospitals-and-health-services/patient-care/end-of-life-care/voluntary-assisted-dying
https://theconversation.com/one-year-of-voluntary-assisted-dying-in-victoria-400-have-registered-despite-obstacles-141054
I have no idea where you would find the number of people tested for Dirty Dan’s covid flu nor the number of test results completed.
Yes the testing regime is another colossal fraud amongst others in this giant hoax of a pandemic. As I say to those prepared to listen and think “what does the test, test for?” Answer is usually CV19. Wrong I say. The first test is not a test its a process invented to manufacture vaccines. Its inventor told us before his recent demise that this test was utterly useless to test for virus’s or viri (plural?). The second is testing for antibodies, but which ones? If they cannot isolate the virus (see Koch’s postulates) how can they look for antibodies?
This is like dodgem cars science, if we hit enough cars we might get lucky. Tell me why they’ve never found a vaccine for the common cold, another corona virus, or the SARs 1, etc, etc? Because they can’t isolate them, purify them.
I had a look at Victoria’s mortality stats yesterday. They can be found here
It looks like 150 fewer deaths per month on average since the virus hit than in the year prior (up to end January).
As to what’s motivating Dan and Anna and Gladys and Co, it might be worth turning to Jack Lang’s views on the most-likely consideration – ‘In the race of life, always back self-interest — at least you know it’s trying’. Anna pretty-much summed this up when she stumbled for words to explain her refusal to end the ridiculous QLD schools lockdown – see here.
These fuckwit experts have seemingly amassed in the environmental movement when they were given the unprecedent power of legalized projection – Precautionary Principal – by our politicians. The very idea that the courts accept as fact in possibly one fuckwit expert’s thought bubble who uses linguistic gymnastics to describe unpredictable bullshit which can neither proved or disproved is a modern marvel of the fuckwitery kind. Perhaps what is even worse is that these same politicians have given these fuckwit experts the ability to criminally prosecute people for nothing more than not having enough precautionary principal for breakfast. Last year when applying for a clearing permit I asked our local tree clearing expert whether or not tress are in fact a renewable resource, He plus She answered that that was not in the code so therefore trees are not a renewable resource for the purpose of replanting the cleared trees where they would not impair the operation of large farming equipment.
Thanks Texas Jack re Vic stats. From the data, today’s poorly educated, young so called journalist would write the following:
Headline: Victorian Death Rate increases near 10%, DCMO claims CV19 the cause.
Buried in the story: Victoria had an increased death rate of 9.5% between 2013/15. The Victorian deputy chief medical officer Van Dieman-now claims that the increase was due to anxiety and depression in the deceased preparing for CV19, so these will be reported as Covid deaths in this current year.
John, they are now called SJWs, progressives or elites, and they are out to destroy the West. They are malevolent, not merely misguided.
NFA and TJ, the Covid stats are available here:
Federal Dept of Health official site
or here:
Covid 19 data site (run by volunteers)
Well, well, well. Surprise, surprise.
Not that the facts matter any more. Covid-1984 new-normal is established. It will be police-state controls and face-nappies forever.