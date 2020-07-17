David Bidstrup. Some more about “Can you see it?”

I always appreciate the responses to things that I post but because Catallaxy is a bit ephemeral by the time I get round to answering any questions things have moved on.

The intention was to show the large discrepancy between “Covid deaths” and the “normal” death rate in Australia. People can argue about the validity of using these numbers but they are the best I could find.

Some responses seemed to question the validity of the numbers I used to plot the charts. The road fatalities come from the Australian Road Deaths Database that is coordinated by the Commonwealth Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications and based on data received from each state or territory. The numbers I used were current to February 2020.

The Australian annual death statistics come from the ABS and were current to September 2019. They are available on the net and any reasonably literate and numerate person can look at them and draw some conclusions. Whether others agree is up to them.

Some commentators seem to have the view that no one should comment on stuff like Covid unless they are an “expert”. I recommend that people read Future Babble by Dan Gardner if they want a good summation of the record of “experts” over the years. I spent 45 years working where it was important to be able to identify a fuckwit before they did any damage and I must say that I have zero regard or respect for any of our politicians, especially the Chairman of the VCP. I think that they have inflicted huge damage on this and the next generation for absolutely no reason except political survival and they deserve our utter contempt.

The pity is that these days there is no truthful source of information so my method is to read widely, keep an open mind and look out for the fuckwits. It’s the best I can do. I am big enough to put up with any contrary views as long as they are given with a factual back-up and as said before, I appreciate the time people take to read my posts and respond.