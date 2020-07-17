Here Comes The Chide

YES, it could be a working title for Gladys Berejiklian’s autobiography. Instead, the troika of noes is yet another round of a government pretending coronavirus can be beaten if the Great Unwashed are sufficiently disciplined for the latest rise in “cases” – hardly any of which will be even remotely serious. By no reasonable interpretation of the summary powers supposedly conferred on them by statute could health ‘officials’ have the authority in a democracy to ban conviviality at a wedding. The new decree will be enforced by police who will presumably be raiding receptions like Longshanks’ lords in Braveheart, claiming the state’s right to primae noctis.
For a now Lachlanised leader at The Australian, such incursions cannot be questioned. “Victorians in fight of their lives,” it claimed today regarding a virus that was ‘cause of death’ for a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s overnight. “Victoria’s predicament should be a wake-up call to all Australians whose adherence to social distancing, hand washing and recording their names in cafes, pubs and other venues has become slack…” There is, of course, no proof to support these scolding, unctuous charges.
“It’s been like a police state,” Coolangatta resident Kylie Heussner told a reporter today regarding the chaos on the New South Wales-Queensland border. I think we’re beyond being merely like one. Tuning in to Ray Hadley for a few minutes today, I was not taken aback (as I would have been several weeks ago) when the overwrought host informed listeners of a problem with one of the permissible grounds for motoring in to NSW from Victoria (to wit, the intention to travel to another state). Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory were also now closed to Victorians, Hadley pointed out. Not to worry: NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller texted Hadley live on air to say he was shutting down the newly defunct escape clause.
Such ad hoc lawmaking and regulation-tweaking is the definition of a police state. There is no panic amongst Australians. There is, rather, a feeling that governments and media – now in China-style lockstep – are making things up as they go and pretending it’s logical. Notice how the ‘experts’ have segued artfully from “elimination” to “suppression”? The next policy will be the one they should have adopted months ago: cohabitation.
These failed fucks think they rule the roost. The anger In the community is palpable. The pushback will be epic.
There’s still someone acting somewhat grown-up – ScoMo said on radio this morning: “We can’t think that borders and restrictions are the defence against the virus. The defence against the virus is strong contact tracing; it’s strong testing regimes; it’s the Covidsafe app. It’s all of these things working together”.
Prior to Easter, things were under control with the PM closing the external borders and people asked to use common sense with physical distancing, and hand washing. Then the State clowns took over and following Politics 101, decided they had to be seen to be doing something, so we had lock-downs, jack-boot police persecution, closed schools, no fishing, cancelled elective surgery and now, desperately, masks. Meanwhile their woeful testing, contact tracing and quarantine efforts allowed the whole thing to get out of control. Hopefully some grown-ups from the ADF will fix the mess.
Living in Coolangatta, I can confirm it sucks.
I flew back into Danistan last night after delivering a Truck into Adelaide. Fellow passengers included a number of “hobos” who had tried to escape from Victoria. Here’s the thing though, at the border crossing I was waved through without even a cursory check on my “papers”. Because I was driving a truck. I could have half of Melbourne in the back and nobody seemed to care.
Tomorrow I’m off to Queensland via NSW. The same thing will happen at the borders of both States. I’m in a truck and will be waved through. Great for me but a damning indictment of the closed border protocol. Just because I’m driving a truck doesn’t mean that I’m not smuggling dozens of refugees from Victoria or NSW into the Banana Bending State.
MACK
ScoMo said on radio this morning: “We can’t think that borders and restrictions are the defence against the virus. The defence against the virus is strong contact tracing; it’s strong testing regimes; it’s the Covidsafe app. It’s all of these things working together”.
Don’t get your hopes up. This is probably part of the process for easing back into large numbers of foreign students and resuming the immigration ponzi.
Sorry CL, I had forgotten the Babington Plot. Happy anniversary!
Pardon my ignorance, but what does “Lachlanised” mean?
Google is no help.
Lee,
I believe “Lachlanised” refers to Lachlan Murdoch having gotten “woke” to curry favour with the hoi polloi and therefore not a faithful purveyor of Conservative propaganda in the manner to which readers of the Australian had previously been accustomed under the reign of Rupert (PBUH). But I could be wrong and would appreciate a clarification from CL, or from that ever-elusive Catictionary if it even exists.
I’m beginning to believe in God.
Gladys is getting close to losing her political capital. She has held her own pretty good despite Health Hazzard and the Police Commisar doing their best to undermine her. This latest dictat for all of 42 fucking people sick with a slightly intense cold (none are in hospital AFAIK) could well be her undoing.
is the Colonel another Grig sockpuppet?
why does anyone think the c*nt in Victoria is really different from the c*nt in NSW?
Tombell mate, anyone can see one’s got a bigger nose and the other has bigger ears
Told the bride to stop singing, mingling and dancing with me. Then she unleashed her sexy form. My one track mind went into overdrive.
Get knotted Gladys.
I don’t know why we would listen to the experts when we could just take the unqualified advice from currencylad, who appears to have all the answers.
Crazyoldranga, I used to deliver trucks too, gave it up a few weeks ago, couldn’t stand the sanitisation protocols and dreaded airport security, plus it gets harder to keep your book in order as you get on. Have fun.
My only unqualified advice is to protect the most vulnerable, be personally hygienic (as you should anyway at any time) and otherwise get on with life.
That idea is looking pretty good compared to what the “experts” have suggested.
It’s easy to trivialise the deaths of three elderly people when they are not you or yours. It’s also easy to criticise when you have no skin in the game.
You mentioned ‘Ray Hadley’, implying the headline should read: ‘Here Comes The
ChideChode’
Will Gladys be sitting by the matrimonial bed to ensure no rooting too or will this be deputised to the polis? By the way are all polis fat or is that just Victoria?
I am sick to the back teeth with all this nonsense. What are these idiots thinking of next? No air travel ever? Air travel only for elites? When the world starts to travel this virus will pop up again but always less than previously.
I am sure we have less people dying this year rather than previous years which makes a mockery of the whole scam. I am equally sure that deaths from untreated cancer and suicide from depression caused by incarceration and delayed elective surgery with actually increase deaths from next year.
What a pathetic piss stained country we have become, every sitting politician should be voted out and no one should vote LNP or Labour because we will get more of the same.
Is it? I wouldn’t know. I’ve never “trivialised” the deaths of three elderly people.
Instead of cliches, make an argument. What does this actually mean?
Society and the economy cannot close forever because a few octogenarians die.
This has always been obvious and will eventually become policy.
Watch and see.
It’s not a new policy, by the way.
During the season, the flu has always killed HUNDREDS of elderly Australians.
Fuck these arseholes.
I said the other day when normies realise their kids can no longer date or find a spouse in our new East German commune, they’ll be pretty pissed off it means NO grandkids if they have none already.
Her maw and permanent frown would put me off a night with Miss Universe.
BIG SPINSTER IS WATCHING YOU
LOL. As far as I know, the Covidsafe app has traced precisely no infections. This after 6 million gullible idiots downloaded the stupid thing.
The fuck they can ban singing?
So wait, everyone is autistically distanced, the bride and groom are hermetically sealed, never to have sex until 2035 and the wedding singer cannot belt out a tune even if they are in a soundproof booth?
BTFO Beryl, you decrepit old hag.
How’s that qualified advice going? Victoria is the hotspot right now, despite their restrictions, open your eyes for christ’s sake.
That is the the most ridiculous restriction yet. Worse than anything Dickhead Dan has come up with.
No singing? So you can talk but you can’t sing? What is the science behind this idiocy?
No mingling? At a wedding? The family comes together and everyone waves to each other from the other side of the room? FMD
No dancing? Not even the bride and groom? So they are allowed to sleep in the same bed at the end of the night (unless that’s next on the list of restrictions) but can’t dance?
This is the most outrageous, petty, nonsensical abuse of power I can recall. Gladys and her moronic health officer should be in stocks.
Notice how the ‘experts’ have segued artfully from “elimination” to “suppression”? The next policy will be the one they should have adopted months ago: cohabitation.
Victorian doctors are calling for elimination.
Two major articles – one on the ABC’s website yesterday and one in The Age today by a group of “physicians” (the speciality? the article doesn’t make it clear).
Their chief concern appears to be themselves, with 150 health staff reportedly in quarantine with the virus. None are reported to be in ICU or even in hospital.
No, governments passing laws that violate rights, is the definition of a police state. Laws like regulating who gets to live where, which is what conservatives have been calling on for decades.
Conservatives and Trump supporters are finally getting everything they’ve ever wanted. Enjoy!
Nope.
Shorter Putrid: if only NSW could have voted for Dan the Man.
No, governments passing laws that violate rights, is the definition of a police state. Laws like regulating who gets to live where, which is what conservatives have been calling on for decades.
No, only laws regulating who gets to migrate here.
There is a huge difference.
Dear C.L. Perhaps I do talk in cliches.? But I’m willing to bet you don’t have any skin in the game – don’t know you at all but am quessing you are in an age group least effected by this virus and I will also bet that if you have any elderly friends or relatives you will (despite your grandstanding) Take the recommended measures to protect their health. It’s OK to talk the talk but it’s a different thing to walk the talk (another cliche) and if you over 70 years of age and are silly enough to deliberately place yourself in situations where you could catch the virus you are a very, very silly person. It is not a pleasant death!
It’s the lack of “passing laws” that is the problem.
We have a system for making laws, called parliament. You take a proposal to parliament, people vote on it, and it is then implemented.
But state and federal governments are bypassing this system, and just inventing new laws without parliamentary approval. Where’s the gazetted law that restricts interstate travel, for example? or the law that restricts behaviour at weddings? Specifically, which law are the police enforcing? Because – I’m sorry to get all technical – their job is to enforce the laws created by state parliaments.
Get ready for similar measures to be introduced here:
BTW, Colonel Bunty: I suspect no death is pleasant.
If you’re worried, then by all means please lock yourself inside your home, but kindly leave the rest of us out of it, will you?
Because, you know, we’re all gonna die, eventually.
There could be a giant earthquake tomorrow.
Which, now that I think about it, may not be such a bad thing – at least it would put things in perspective.
The coronavirus is serious and represents a significant threat to specific individuals, notably the aged or those with existing serious conditions. But Governments around the world have been stampeded into drastic measures by excitable ‘experts’ using their precious modelling and an all-to-willing MSM. Both here and overseas some of the more leftist Governments seem to have embraced the concept of all-encompassing restrictions a little too much.
It is portrayed as heartless to seemingly offer-up our old or ill as virtual sacrifices to the virus. Modern society does not want to be seen as calculating or indifferent to those who rely upon us for their wellbeing and survival. (notably, this argument is absent when discussing abortion). But the harsh reality is that our grip on life can be tenuous and is often expendable. When a vaccine becomes available (assuming one does), it will take up to a year, and probably more, before the world’s population is inoculated. By then, another version of the coronavirus will be in circulation and thus the cycle continues.
The experts tell us that suppression of the virus with controlled leakage towards a goal of herd immunity is not practical. Those In the high risk categories cannot be adequately protected as we lack the resources. Yet just a few weeks ago, the Treasury Department estimated that the long term cost to the economy of the shutdowns would be around $650 billion dollars and Australia’s national debt is expected to surge past $1 trillion in the next couple of years. Are they saying we couldn’t protect our old or ill for less than $650 billion?
Instead, we have moved from containment to ‘flatten the curve’ to openly talking about eradication. We may as well talk about unicorns.
Separately, I wait with dread when the next batch of suicide statistics are released. In Australia, as everywhere else, our Government’s actions will cause innumerable bankruptcies amongst small business not to mention the millions who have lost their jobs – a large number of whom may never obtain meaningful employment again. Superannuation funds have been decimated and those at retirement age have a much bleaker outlook.
From a financial standpoint, the Government’s slavish abdication to the so-called experts has crippled our economy and there can be no doubt that COVID19 will extract a terrible price from the vast majority, and the bill will take decades to repay.
Laws like regulating who gets to live where, which is what conservatives have been calling on for decades.
No, just enforcing the rights of the owners of land.
In the same way as a group of individuals can enforce exclusive possession through a body corporate with freehold title, so a group of individuals can enforce exclusive possession through a body politic with radical title.
Once again you’ve totally failed to realise that there’s no substantive difference between those two situations.
With my eyes wide open I can see that we in Victoria are in a significantly better position than many parts of the world. Of course some here would rather no restrictions and let nature take its course.
My colleagues at the front line in hospitals would also prefer that we take measures to limit the spread of this virus. So my preference is to listen to people who have an understanding of virology, infectious diseases medicine, respiratory medicine and public health. You know, experts. Not random people on a blog who quite clearly don’t know what they are talking about.
With apologies to Gilbert and Sullivan fans everywhere, and Cats who appreciate HMS Pinafore in particular:
IamTheVeryModelofaMaoist does in General
Display the brain capacity of a modestly siz’d round pebble,
He knows we know he’s little more
Than a very mindless Moby troll,
With no wit or range and less appeal than even [Sorry :(] Shannon Noll.
He claims that right is left and we are all
Tyrants who like to build Bad walls
And box up people where they are
And stop them driving in their cars
But wait! We say, you silly man,
The tyrant’s actually Comrade Dan!
Who let the comrades go protest
With their placards and their pets,
Who sneezed and snuffled, hawked and spat
On p’licemens’ cars and p’licemens’ hats.
And were neither fined nor locked away,
Like young L-platers and the day-
Trippers trying to enjoy the sun,
Or get outside and have a run.
And if we shot down Comrade Dan,
Petey’d invoke Bad Orange Man
For little reason other than
The script requires it, Honest, man!
IamTheVeryModelofaMaoist shows in general,
He thinks rights are important when
The Narrative finds them most helpful.
Matt:
In terms of the number of covid cases, yes. But in terms of the functioning of the economy and whether people can engaged in their normal everyday activities, or even travel interstate, no. Objectively, you’re not in a better position.
Straw man.
Me too. I agree with your colleagues. Let’s take measures to limit the spread. But the question is…. what measures should we take?
Yes. Let’s listen to the experts. But keep in mind that while they can advise us on the virology, that’s where their expertise ends. Virologists are not (usually) experts in economics, psychology, policy, law, or even necessarily health policy as such. They tell us what they know, then it’s up to society more broadly to decide what to do about it. And that is not a given.
Okay. But what, exactly, are they talking about? If you had to summarise it (without snark), what claim do you think is being made here?
Dear John Bayley,
Colonel Bunty is well aware that death awaits all of us. However, the Colonel has no wish to hasten the shaking off of the mortal coil hence the Colonel and his entourage all practise Covid 19 safety recommendations. What you do is up to you and Im sure that if an earthquake doesn’t turn up tomorrow as you seem to hope that there will be other means at your disposal to ensure a speedy departure from this earthly realm. Hell, why not Just organise a BLM rally or find an infected person ( pick an attractive one) and give them a good old snog! The opportunities are endless!
Archivist-
In terms of economy, broadly Australia is still doing better than most globally.
Not a straw man at all – that’s clearly what many here are advocating.
You’re right that medical experts are not generally experts in economy etc, nor are economists (and others) experts in health – hence the requirement to listen to a range of views in formulating a response. A difficult balance in determining which view has primacy – health, business, economy, well being – particularly given that all are intertwined. An impact on the economy will have a significant impact on health and well-being.
The claims that are being made are broadly that this virus is no different from the flu, and therefore none of the restrictions are necessary – in essence lets ignore the medical evidence.
Then you’re an idiot.
People “who have an [alleged] understanding of virology, infectious diseases medicine, respiratory medicine and public health” are not qualified to govern a democracy, safeguard the rule of law or manage an economy.
Tax hoovers to a man, they couldn’t care less about the human destruction their idiocy is causing because they’re on full pay.
These so-called experts yawned through the BLM protests, shoved people in high-rise disease bombs and, in the case of Jeannette Young (Queensland), encouraged a state-wide local government election.
Yes, that’s because Australia is a massive island continent with hardly any humans on it.
It is the easiest coronavirus gig in the world, excepting the South Pole.
“people who have an [alleged] understanding of virology, infectious diseases medicine, respiratory medicine and public health”
I think that says it all really.
Graduating to Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oliver!:
Upon reviewing / The situation,
IamPeter’s lost the argument again.
Solely ad-homs, smears and projection,
You’d think he’d figured by now this method’s not his friend.
He tries to smear Bad Orange Man
By equating him with Comrade Dan
Though DJT’s done no such thing,
Petey screams No, U! and he brings
More smears, ad-homs and lots of REEEE!
We say to him ‘IamPeter, pleeeeeeease….
‘Go back and try to think this out again!’
These so-called experts yawned through the BLM protests …
A great many of them, if they weren’t fully approving of, or cheering on the BLM protests, damned themselves by their silence at the mass gatherings.
About as much credibility as Daniel Andrews.
Just days after the BLM protest in Melbourne, I had to go the emergency ward of a Melbourne hospital. The young doctor who treated me was very nice, but he was in full agreement with the protests, and claimed that “racism around the world kills more people than coronavirus”!
That comment staggered me, coming as it did from a fully qualified, university educated doctor.
Rex Anger
#3517377, posted on July 18, 2020 at 5:37 pm
Great work.
Can I play?
[Sung to “I’m a believer” by the Monkees]
I stumbled on the Catallaxy blog
Clicked on and gave my dick a mighty flog
Trying to look wise
Telling lots of lies
Everyone responded “what a knob!”
So I was disgraced
’cause I’m a shiteater
what an awful waste
Are comments of mine
Yes I was disgraced
Oohh Oooh
My name is Peter, I’m a shiteater all of the time
[Lead break, repeat and fade out]
Honest question: did any experts publicly decry these mass gatherings?
The state’s health chief has urged Victorians not to go to a large protest planned in the CBD on Saturday.
More than 22,000 people have indicated they intend to attend a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside Parliament at the weekend.
But Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions stipulate that people cannot gather in groups of more than 20.
Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today said the event poses a threat to public health, due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, and urged people to reconsider attending.
“I know there are many people wanting to protest in person this week and show their support. Unfortunately now is not the time for thousands of people to gather together, putting your and others’ health at risk,” he said in a statement.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and this protest carries a real risk for all Victorians, particularly those in vulnerable groups.
“The restrictions are there to save lives – I urge everyone to consider other ways to show support.”
In normal times this would be sound view. But when a good many of these same professionals are telling us that Hydroxychloroquine does nothing except kill people it is reasonable to seek out and filter through alternative opinions because we can see they have left politics rather than the good of the people are heart.
Interesting view that experts somehow lose their expertise in non-normal times, and non-experts somehow gain expertise. But I guess people are just doing their own research these days …. [when is Pete Evans going to chime in]
Anyone who claims the title of ‘Front Line……’ anything is just a tosser, those who do the dirty work and the hard yards don’t brag about it or big note. They may talk to each other about the unpleasantness and maybe their wife but that’s it. Matt whoever he is, is either a junior in whatever game he is playing or one of those wankers who get the job, can’t do it and then spend all their time making out that their heroes.
I worked with a few and despise them
Sorry that last their should have been they’re of course
Comprehension not a strong suit around here – I described others in the front line and reported what they are seeing and saying. Maybe try a little harder next time, and maybe even engage in the substance.
I do know what I am talking about. I am competent in statistical analysis.
You are not.
Since you’re an “expert”, please explain why:
We have been told that masks work and do not work.
Why social distancing works but we can play contact sports.
Why social distancing works when there are conflicting reports that you actually need to be 4 metres apart for this to work, not 1.5 metres.
Why beaches were closed when UV radiation destroys the COVID virus.
Why we haven’t been using UV lasers (which are fairly cheap) to sanitise items.
How many life saving cancer surgeries have been deferred or cancelled?
Ditto for cardiac surgery or organ transplants.
Why this is any different or worse than MERS, SARS, Swine Flu, Bird Flu or the common cold.
Why this virus is so special that we need to quarantine the entire world and did not do the same for Ebola, Zika or other emergent diseases.
Why the media lied about hydroxychloroquine.
What will the suicide rate be if unemployment hits 15%, 20% or even higher.
Why it is worth it at all when 157,000 people die each year in Australia anyway.
If the robustness of recorded COVID deaths can be proven; that these are simply not attributed to octogenarians in poor fitness with pre existing terminal coinditions who contract COVID in the last week of their life.
Why this is any more special compared to cold and flu/other respiratory illness related deaths that happen every year.
Why COVID is an issue at all when microbes constantly evolve and medical science has been battling this for decades if not centuries.
Matt you’re a tosser
‘I’m competent in statistical analysis’
Pity there’s no ROFL emoji to post.
Maybe refer to sfw above about claiming titles.
Simple question for you – how is it that you, someone who is ‘competent in statistical analysis’ knows more about this disease than everyone else? I mean, sure, it’s possible. But based on my rudimentary statistics, I’d posit it’s highly improbable.
Maybe try actually engaging in the substance sfw – somehthing that is usually OK here but sadly missing when it comes to COVID.
Improbable perhaps, but not impossible, as you have demonstrated.
Matt, I know more about being in the heat of things than you obviously do, as soon as you started using terms such as ‘front line’ it marked you as a tosser, I really don’t think I’m being insulting, just accurate. I don’t use terms like that lightly.
Well I am a published researcher. Quantitative and qualitative data analysis. I used to get paid for this.
You haven’t answered any questions, you pathetic bullshit artist.
Amazing insight that you can have about someone on the basis of a few posts. You should really put that talent to good use. A quick scan of the any media over the past few days would show the term front line used fairly extensively to describe people working in hospitals – it’s a fairly uncontroversial term. If it makes you feel better, substitute the words ’emergency doctor’ as long as that doesn’t insult your intelligence too.
“I am an emergency doctor. Shut the country down”
No.
So now we’ve resorting to flashing our qualifications. FWIW, I’m a published researchers too – but that’s not really the point, appeals to authority and all that.
But as a published researcher, you’ve obviously been able to assess the research and come up with your impressive list of distractions (sorry, questions).
@ Tim Neilson-
Congrats on upping the ante to catchy 70’s pop rock, but I think we need to wind it back in a little.
I fear we’ve battered Petey so badly he’s changed his name to Matt and become articulate…
You haven’t answered any question, you just want to argue “I’m a doctor, shut down the economy”.
You wanted substance, you got it by the bucket load and won’t answer any questions.
Please answer the questions.
We have been told that masks work and do not work.
COVID transmission is predominantly droplet, but also contact (fomites) and there is debate about airborne transmission. A mask will reduce risk if the wearer has the virus, and to a lesser extent reduces the risk if the wearer doesn’t have the virus. It depends on the type of mask, and the effectiveness of use. So in certain settings, and mask is important (healthcare, public transport), but in others if you are able to maintain distance then wearing a mask in unlikely to confer a significant benefit.
Why social distancing works but we can play contact sports.
Droplet transmission is generally considered to require close contact with a person for at least 15 minutes – think about coughing/breathing/talking into the face of another person. Depending on the type of sport that is being played, this might not occur sufficiently for transmission to occur. If we are talking about professional sport, players are being tested 2-3 times per week, so the probability of them being infectious is remote, in comparison to social sport.
Why social distancing works when there are conflicting reports that you actually need to be 4 metres apart for this to work, not 1.5 metres.
There was a recent systematic review on distancing looking at SARS, MERS and COVID. Transmission of viruses was lower with physical distancing of 1 m or more, compared with a distance of less than 1 m. It is a function of droplet physics.
I’m happy to go on, but I fear it’s a waste of my time and yours.
No, answer the rest of the questions.
Happy with those responses then? Does it help?
The public should know what the rate of false positive and negative results from testing are.
The public should also be told as to the frequency of confirmed serology of “COVID related deaths”.
Yes it does.
Keep going.
Can you provide a link that shows that UV is effective in destroying the virus, and provide the mechanism for exposure to sunlight being effective in preventing transmission of a virus that resides in the nasopharynx?
According to the Doherty (experts, I know), testing has a specificty of >99%
Wow, a science denier.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7112912/
Why it is worth it at all when 157,000 people die each year in Australia anyway.
At the peak in England, excess mortality was more than double average deaths. Similar patterns in a lot of the world.
https://www.cochrane.org/CD013652/INFECTN_what-diagnostic-accuracy-antibody-tests-detection-infection-covid-19-virus
Results from IgG/IgM tests three weeks after symptoms started suggested that if 1000 people had antibody tests, and 50 (5%) of them really had COVID-19 (as we might expect in a national screening survey):
– 58 people would test positive for COVID-19. Of these, 12 people (21%) would not have COVID-19 (false positive result).
– 942 people would test negative for COVID-19. Of these, 4 people (0.4%) would actually have COVID-19 (false negative result).
The number of false positives is huge.
You’re funny!
So UV kills the virus in a test tube in a lab. That’s no surprise. That’s relevant to your closing beaches statement how?
This is why you need proof and to show that the serology was actually conducted, that the false positives were reasonably low and that this occurred for a prolonged period (which would be statistically significant, unlike one to a few days).
Did you read the Cochrane review on antibody testing? Interesting, sure – but that’s not what is commonly used for testing in Australia (and effectively for the reasons that you have identified). Most tests are PCR.
If you can’t prove that masks or social distancing works, why demand that?
The virus is going to be more vulnerable in the open air. The spectrophotometric cell/test tube will likely shield it somewhat. Especially that it has to be in a solution in the cell.
Excess mortality in England went above 2 z scores in week 14 and stayed above until week 23 – more than a few days. But take your point about confirmed cases. And cause of death (as opposed to died with, which is a problem with data reporting).
The testing per se does not bother me, but the lack of proof of serological testing for “COVID related deaths” certainly does.
If there is testing then it needs to be accurate.
I think I did demonstrate that masks and distancing work.
Sunlight kills Tuberculosis Bacilli [Finsen won the 1903 Nobel Prize for Medicine for demonstrating that], so there can be no doubt that UV-B kills something as pissy as Covid-19.
The NHS are buying 80 million doses of the Covid-Vax for their lucky denizens @ $600 a pop.
If UV-B was a winner they sure could save a few Bob there, eh?
It’s just not “a problem”.
It is a fundamentally bad problem which determines if this is a serious issue or just another mild disease most people have nothing to worry about.
Why is a massively increased suicide rate and much lower income for millions resulting in permanently lower health outcomes a “distraction”?
If you take out Job Keeper and so on, the actual unemployment rate is well above 10%.
We actually haven’t been in a recession this bad since the Great Depression. What will come to fruition later this year is worse than the recessions of 1990-1991, 1983 and the 1970s.
I’m interested in the evidence for an increased suicide rate – any links?
What, during an economic depression? I hope this is a bad joke, but no, it hasn’t progressed far enough yet.
Someone built a model
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/australia-s-suicide-rate-could-surge-due-to-economic-fallout-of-coronavirus
But we don’t believe in modelling here …
No Matt, that’s not true.
Some models are robust. Some are not.
The assumptions have to be reasonable and accurate.
I agree with that
According to University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre, the financial and psychological toll could result in an extra 750 to 1,500 suicides a year.
COVID mortality rates in UK (666 per million), Sweden (556) or USA (429) – an counting.
If Australia had even 1/10 of those rates, we’re in the same ballpark as suicides.
Yes but you haven’t counted the lower health outcomes for millions in a recession.
London.
And New York.
That’s where you’re talking about, be honest now.
Two of the most filthy overcrowded shitholes in the western world, representative of nothing for the rest of us.
Also everyone else notice that Covid lockdown fetishists never mention China and Italy anymore?
Weird right, because they rode us to lockdown on the back of China Italy but then the BBC were forced to admit that Italy’s numbers were complete junk and regarding China they have to say they think there’s a vast conspiracy in China involving millions of doctors faking their numbers.
So now it’s all UK (London) and “America” (New York), two cities in the entire world, 100% of the time.
Hey how’s Hong Kong going in the death count?
Twelve.
Twelve people dead.
Hey Matt. How come there’s only 12 deaths in Hong Kong? Seven million people crammed into an area the size of Brisbane with stinking filhty highrise ghettos all over the place and yet only seven people are dead.
Weird right?
That UK data is entirely suspect.
*COVID related deaths* become COVID deaths, and what level of evidence is needed for a “COVID related death”?
The testing could have a 20% error rate and how many deaths are confirmed with serology?
To effectively eliminate the error, you need to repeat tests 4-5 times.
The death rate being greater than average for a day or a X number of weeks needs to be subject to a runs test.
The mean being exceed by two s.d. for a week for nine weeks in a row over the whole time the NHS gas been collecting data may not be significant at all.
Also note that a small variance of the population mean requires a large data point to be significant. The time series is very large so the variance approaches the mean.