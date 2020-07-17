Here Comes The Chide



YES, it could be a working title for Gladys Berejiklian’s autobiography. Instead, the troika of noes is yet another round of a government pretending coronavirus can be beaten if the Great Unwashed are sufficiently disciplined for the latest rise in “cases” – hardly any of which will be even remotely serious. By no reasonable interpretation of the summary powers supposedly conferred on them by statute could health ‘officials’ have the authority in a democracy to ban conviviality at a wedding. The new decree will be enforced by police who will presumably be raiding receptions like Longshanks’ lords in Braveheart, claiming the state’s right to primae noctis.

For a now Lachlanised leader at The Australian, such incursions cannot be questioned. “Victorians in fight of their lives,” it claimed today regarding a virus that was ‘cause of death’ for a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s overnight. “Victoria’s predicament should be a wake-up call to all Australians whose adherence to social distancing, hand washing and recording their names in cafes, pubs and other venues has become slack…” There is, of course, no proof to support these scolding, unctuous charges.

“It’s been like a police state,” Coolangatta resident Kylie Heussner told a reporter today regarding the chaos on the New South Wales-Queensland border. I think we’re beyond being merely like one. Tuning in to Ray Hadley for a few minutes today, I was not taken aback (as I would have been several weeks ago) when the overwrought host informed listeners of a problem with one of the permissible grounds for motoring in to NSW from Victoria (to wit, the intention to travel to another state). Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory were also now closed to Victorians, Hadley pointed out. Not to worry: NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller texted Hadley live on air to say he was shutting down the newly defunct escape clause.

Such ad hoc lawmaking and regulation-tweaking is the definition of a police state. There is no panic amongst Australians. There is, rather, a feeling that governments and media – now in China-style lockstep – are making things up as they go and pretending it’s logical. Notice how the ‘experts’ have segued artfully from “elimination” to “suppression”? The next policy will be the one they should have adopted months ago: cohabitation.