Meet the “Hi, Alan” guy’s American cousin

“Hi, my name is Josh and I live in North Carolina and I voted for Donald Trump — my bad, fam,” he begins, before explaining that this November will mark the first time “ever, ever” that he will vote for a Democrat.
“If Joe Biden drops out and the DNC runs a tomato can, I will vote for the tomato can, because I believe the tomato can will do less harm than our current President.”
The unsolicited video submission to a group called Republican Voters Against Trump is just one small part of a broader “Never Trump” rebellion that began four years ago as a largely ineffective cadre of appalled Republicans, but which has transformed in recent weeks into a potentially disruptive force in this year’s presidential race.
Groups such as the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump — which is focused on first-person testimonials like Josh’s — emphasise guerrilla tactics and scathing ads as they troll the President. The movement seeks to build a national political operation to oust both Trump and his supporters in Congress, with a particular emphasis on convincing white suburban voters who consider themselves true Republicans to break from the President, according to interviews with more than a dozen anti-Trump advisers and allies who are involved in the planning, some of whom requested anonymity to describe private discussions.
Hi, Josh!
I believe “Josh” may be an Amish Eskimo, at least I think I’m allowed to notice that.
Josh’s surname could be Turnbull.
Who actually says “tomato can?”
Didn’t the last one of these “formerly die-hard Trump supporters” to make a prominent similar video turn out to have not voted at all?
“If Joe Biden drops out and the DNC runs a tomato can, I will vote for the tomato can …”
Your typical Democrat voter at work.
Washington Post and Fairfax cherry-picking anecdotes.
Of course people on either side of politics will sometimes change sides.
So what?
Bet they wouldn’t report on Democrats who intend to vote Trump.
Josh has dementia like the democratic man of the moment …. Tomato Can Joe . Come the big day he’ll forget all about it !
Potentially disruptive- that’s a bit of hyperbowl CL?
Plagiarism is a form of flattery, and that’s what the Never Trumpers have done here- namely, trying to co-opt the Walk Away movement, which was a genuine grassroots movement of the rusted-on underclass Democrats faithful who realised that they were stuck in the swamp and being used as patsies for galloping progressives commandeering their lives with which to build their empires.
It ain’t fresh- it ain’t a gamechanger. It’s about as genuine as a three bob watch, and it will only serve for about as long too. Another hashtag will follow, with another “unscreened” reluctant star to mouth it too.
There are yet 16 weeks to go. Hold. Hold. Hold! HOLD!
You can just see the Trump campaign ad now.
A shot of Biden next to a can of Alphabet soup with a voice over saying something like “you get more sense out of a can of soup”.
I do agree that a tomato can is a more appealing candidate than Mr Biden. But was it made in China?
A tomato can would be better than Biden.
Leo Terrell has voted Democrat all his life. Three months ago he hated President Trump with a passion. He is now voting for Trump in November. If he can be turned, anyone can.
None of the Cats seem to have twigged yet that currency lad has used as an avatar for Josh , our fav billionaire & WW2 profiteer, Soros.
Ladbrokes still gives Biden the edge. Strange but true.
I doubt any Democrats will vote Trump but I know a few people who voted for Hillary and will now vote for Trump. Not sure how many though.
Typical US election ad.
4 months of this tripe to go yet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomato_can_(sports_idiom)
George Bush used to win because he got more registered Democrat votes than his opponent got Republican. The independents then were basically 50/50.
However, there are now more independents than ever, and how they vote matters a lot this time.
From 2dogs at 4:22 am:
That was rather pointless – sending me to the Washington Post site which immediately refuses access until one subscribes.
Heh. Photo of Sleepy Uncle Joe touching/adjusting the mask he is wearing.
A fail in mask protocol.
Throw it away, Joe!
The Dems tried the same fake regretful Republican voter thing back in 2012.
It was great fun when they were outed as lefty activists:
Republican Women for Obama (2012)
Sound familiar? That election was close and this election is close, with even more sheep stations on the line. So dirty tricks by Democrats are at an unprecedented level right now. They’re trying absolutely everything.
The neologism “Hi-Alanist” needs to be used more widely.
God bless Ladbrokes et al for polling the media hysteria before setting the book.
I took Trump at 8/1 last time.
Killary was 98-99% assured of victory…oops!
Biden at 8/13?
Isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?
Who’s the US equivalent of Al Jones – Rush?
Josh: “Hi Rush! I’m an 18 year old all American student kiddie who will never vote for the rethuglicans evah again, because of Fatty Trump, I tells ya!”
Rush: “How would you describe your political outlook?”
Josh: “I’m a conservative Christian who leans leftish due to climate change and economic insecurity. Not a Bernie Bro and in no way ideological, I tells ya.”
Rush: “err, OK”.
Couldn’t care less. We have enough issues to deal with In our own country without worrying about the increasingly decadent US of A.
Get woke, go ladbroke!
Creepy Joe was meant to hold up till the election when the puppet master would take over but his synapses have given out so the scramble is on to replace him. Michael LaVon Robinson is reluctant still…
Jesus people! Get a grip!
Josh is a fake!
He’s an actor, paid to do the clip.
Exactly the same as the paid actors parading around the suburbs in nurses’ uniforms, telling anyone that would listen that Labor would save the hospitals, and the Libs would kill your grandma.
It’s bullshit!
BULLSHIT!!!
And to cut the doubters off at the pass:
“How does Cynic know they’re actors?”
“How does the doubter know they’re not? Besides, it’s a Dimmocrat” ad, therefor it’s – waitforit – bullshit!”
Arent a number of the never trumpers implicated in siphoning of millions in donations to their own companies? Seems like a great business model remember its only a fraud if youre not in on it.
Joe Biden says he has been contacted by fifty hundred billion million former Trump supporters who will vote for him ,even if a thousand twety million hundred are sho byi illegal guns .
He says they were influenced by his “you know the thing “speech and his motto “Truth Beats Facts “
Chinas Xia ,NK Kim and the Ayatollahs pledged financial support for Biden .
He attracts a good class of person gdunnee ?
Pretty much. Also Biden is not as left wing or corrupt as Trump, so there’s that too.
But what’s missing is the fact that NeverTrumpers ideological bankruptcy is what led to Trump in the first place. They still don’t take any ownership for this, which means who they vote for isn’t really important.
Trump ran and won the election as an old school democrat. He won by getting democrats to vote for him because of his anti-immigrant and anti-trade positions, which are all left wing, union and democrat positions, while Hillary was running on being a woman, or something.
Lots of democrats will vote for Trump, but hopefully after the disaster of his first term, people will just vote for anyone that isn’t Trump, just like many people voted for anyone that just wasn’t Hillary in the last election.
LOL. Orderly, please accompany plodes back to his padded cell.
GFTO.
1. Ukraine/Burisma.
2. Basically becoming a Bernie bro.
how they vote matters a lot this time.
How the deceased vote will be even more important. Four years of harvesting graveyard votes while telling each other ‘by any means necessary’. There goes Michigan and Pennsylvania, North Carolina, none of which Trump won by very much.
I’m worried.
JC is oimpoider angling for a job at Fairfax or the Wasgingto Pist? Hes got the right attitude to lying like a decromat .], probably votes gangreen here .
Remember Truth Beats Facts and you know the rest.
Lol. Up there with some of the creepiest human beings ever to walk this earth.
I’m still waiting for the mass exodus of all those celebrities from the last US election.
Josh is Joes younger brother isnt he? Looks like hes got the ta tas like brother Joe .
He was Biden family consiglieri before he started losing the plot ,speaks a bit of Chinese and Ukrainian and knows their banking procedures well.
Meet the high powered Republican never Trumpers:
Lincoln Project’s Co-Founder John Weaver Was a Registered Agent for Russia But That’s Okay Because OrangeManBad
That would be Hillderbeast’s uranium one pay to play deal.
Or better still their business model:
Lincoln Project Paid More than $2 Million to Firms Owned by Its Founders
Someone already beat me to it, but I could see that Josh was Soros.
But there must be lots of Josh’s in North Carolins, so I am betting this is a fake call, a political stunt, to destabilise voters who are thinking of not voting for the “rightthink” candidate.
Trump by 100+million votes, Hillary as Bidens Vc announced the week before election date, Biden to suddenly die from Heart Attack the day before Election day! 😁
Fang you are right ,it certainly looks like Mendel Schwartz,( George Soros )
Doesnt he have lots of shares in the DNC? Hedid after all own Obama and Hilarity lock stock and barrel .
Democrats/Antifa/BLM and the Universities are gearing up for civil war in the USA if Trump holds on to office at the next “election”.
Josh looks like he will dead well efore November. Come on Covid, come on, come on!
As for the FoxNews video, there was never a better time to take a kness and crush it down on a protestor’s neck. Hard.
His photo should be in post offices all over the U.S. as one of America’s most wanted.
Should the tomato can be unavailable, the ALP could provide their American comrades with a beautifully stuffed drover’s dog.
@ Squirrel-
Boom?
(Or am I thinking of the wrong drover’s dog?)
Biden/Warhol 2020!