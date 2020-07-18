Compound idiocy

Kevin Rudd. What can be said that has not already been said. Mr Rudd has got to be the most intelligent, wise and insightful Prime Minister Australia has ever had. It must be so because he continues to tell us.

While Mr Rudd sometimes has some interesting things to say about foreign affairs and China, once he strays outside this lane he, like most politicians, is usually wrong but never in doubt.

Writing recently in defence of superannuation, Mr Rudd had the following things to say:

Withdrawing $20,000 might not seem like a big deal to a 35-year-old today, but that investment would have been worth between $130,000 and $260,000 in retirement, according to Deloitte Access Economics.

Well this is how compounding works Mr Rudd. For $20,000 to be invested today to return $130,000 and $260,000 in 30 years (assuming this 35 year old retires at at 65), that requires an average compound investment return of 6% to 9% every single year. And that is after costs and tax. That’s a very impressive investment performance given, by comparison, term deposits today are paying all of 1%. If you are lucky.

This return is also nominal, as in before inflation. So assuming an annual 2% rate of inflation over these 30 year (rather wishful given the money printing going on), that 6% to 9% would need to be 8%-11% per annum before fees and tax to maintain purchasing power.

If this is the analysis prepared by Deloitte Access Economics, they need to leave the island. But that this analysis has not been questioned by our diligent media speaks for itself.

But this point from Mr Rudd is the essence. It is the truth that is spoken without realising it:

Our super system has become the envy of finance ministers, treasurers and the financial world.

Hell yes it is. It provides a giant money pot for finance ministers and treasurers and the financial world to constantly raid and clip.

Is our “super” system the envy of citizens and retirees around the world? That is the more relevant question. One might suggest that it is not.

It seems that many of the defenders and promoters of this super system are not actually customers of this system. Let’s remember that Mr Rudd and Mr Keating are not part of this “super” super system. Their superannuation is generously underwritten by tax payers by way of a CPI indexed defined benefit scheme. A scheme that was so underfunded that the Future Fund needed to be set up – at a HUGE costs to citizens.

Mr Rudd and his superannuation defenders seem to believe that the onus is on those opposed to the compulsion of superannuation to make their case. No it’s not.

In the end, every single government policy is backed up by agents of the state carrying guns. Every single policy. And because of this, the onus is on the government to make its case for a policy and not on those who disagree to make the case against.

Rather than writing on matters he has no real understanding of, perhaps Mr Rudd hop on a private jet and return back to his home in New York and resume his work on foreign policy.