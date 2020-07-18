Compound idiocy

Kevin Rudd. What can be said that has not already been said. Mr Rudd has got to be the most intelligent, wise and insightful Prime Minister Australia has ever had. It must be so because he continues to tell us.
While Mr Rudd sometimes has some interesting things to say about foreign affairs and China, once he strays outside this lane he, like most politicians, is usually wrong but never in doubt.
Writing recently in defence of superannuation, Mr Rudd had the following things to say:
Withdrawing $20,000 might not seem like a big deal to a 35-year-old today, but that investment would have been worth between $130,000 and $260,000 in retirement, according to Deloitte Access Economics.
Well this is how compounding works Mr Rudd. For $20,000 to be invested today to return $130,000 and $260,000 in 30 years (assuming this 35 year old retires at at 65), that requires an average compound investment return of 6% to 9% every single year. And that is after costs and tax. That’s a very impressive investment performance given, by comparison, term deposits today are paying all of 1%. If you are lucky.
This return is also nominal, as in before inflation. So assuming an annual 2% rate of inflation over these 30 year (rather wishful given the money printing going on), that 6% to 9% would need to be 8%-11% per annum before fees and tax to maintain purchasing power.
If this is the analysis prepared by Deloitte Access Economics, they need to leave the island. But that this analysis has not been questioned by our diligent media speaks for itself.
But this point from Mr Rudd is the essence. It is the truth that is spoken without realising it:
Our super system has become the envy of finance ministers, treasurers and the financial world.
Hell yes it is. It provides a giant money pot for finance ministers and treasurers and the financial world to constantly raid and clip.
Is our “super” system the envy of citizens and retirees around the world? That is the more relevant question. One might suggest that it is not.
It seems that many of the defenders and promoters of this super system are not actually customers of this system. Let’s remember that Mr Rudd and Mr Keating are not part of this “super” super system. Their superannuation is generously underwritten by tax payers by way of a CPI indexed defined benefit scheme. A scheme that was so underfunded that the Future Fund needed to be set up – at a HUGE costs to citizens.
Mr Rudd and his superannuation defenders seem to believe that the onus is on those opposed to the compulsion of superannuation to make their case. No it’s not.
In the end, every single government policy is backed up by agents of the state carrying guns. Every single policy. And because of this, the onus is on the government to make its case for a policy and not on those who disagree to make the case against.
Rather than writing on matters he has no real understanding of, perhaps Mr Rudd hop on a private jet and return back to his home in New York and resume his work on foreign policy.
Kev knows everything about all things. Kev will always tell everyone.
Remember, Krudd thought that Wayne Swine was a financial genius.
What? I thought Malcolm Turnbull held that honour.
The super funds are also under pressure to invest in all things green. Which will be a total loss of capital long before the 30 years are up.
Australia’s No. 2 Pension Fund Divests From Thermal Coal (9 Jul)
The renewable energy industry only exists because of subsidies, so that when those disappear in a post-Covid age of skint governments, the whole industry will go bankrupt. The assets may still survive but the investors, like virtuous industry superfunds, will have been wiped out. As will the poor sods who have their super in them.
You can see why the unenlightened punters are taking their $20,000 out and paying off their mortgages. They ain’t dumb even if Mr Rudd is.
Yes, until the government caves in to political pressure and bails them out, courtesy of you, I and everyone else who worked earned saved and invested and didn’t go along with the scam – because “fairness”.
Please delete the last 7 words.
The only interesting thing he ever had to say in foreign policy was “Ratfuckers.”
And Kevni’s idiotic letter to the editor of the AFR today confirms that he is still in the left-wing low IQ mode of attacking the person rather than the argument.
The Australian superannuation system is a bubble that inflates and distorts financial markets.
We must forgive Mr. Rudd his ignorance.
Mrs. Rudd pays the mortgage in their household.
Let’s remember that Mr Rudd and Mr Keating are not part of this “super” super system.
I think that is wrong. Howard/Costello for rid of the Defined Benefit Scheme for PS around 2005. Since then PS’s have been on accumulations schemes with 15.4% Super. Still very generous
I have a military super account with $28k in it. Im not allowed to roll it over, withdraw it or add to it. It has to sit there for the next 30 years. So I took the opportunity to pull out $20k and put it on my mortgage. Good outcome I reckon.
Howard/Costello for rid of the Defined Benefit Scheme for PS around 2005.
Yes, but politicians who had been in Parliament before or at that time were left with the old system.
So Keating and KRudd are still able to trough away.
Very wise.
It was closed to new entrants in 2004. It wasn’t closed. Anyone who entered parliament before 2004 is still in defined benefit scheme.
And don’t forget, Saint Howard fought tooth and nail against this change. This was the Latham election and it was a Latham policy which Howard very very begrudgingly adopted.
OK i was wrong. I thought Rudd entered parliament after the DBS was closed.
But Public Servants are still on a very generous 15.4% Super. Higher than most people in Private enterprise
Lol. Our Kev can hold an audience in an empty auditorium captive for hours and hours talking about shit that nobody gives a shit about. Blood suckers have got to suck !
New York, or his beachfront mansion? The beachfront mansion probably has crap internet courtesy of the NBN… more likely NY.
The rise of compulsory super has coincided with a steep fall (to the point of collapse – until very recently) in the household savings rate.
That may have been complete coincidence, but maybe not – with so many punters brainwashed by the barrage of spruiking about high rates of inexorable compound growth in contributions (which could only happen with unparalleled and unsustainable rates of economic growth) they could be forgiven for thinking they could stop saving outside the super system.
This is the clown who demanded the US and UK bomb Libya (without offering any Australian support). How did that work out? He embarrassingly called the Chicoms “ratfuckers” when he was PM but now shills for them. He caused more diplomatic embarrassment by lying about a phone call with GWB in regard to the G20.
Sure, he may be “interesting” but he is always wrong.
Case study then. In the last 35 years I have contributed roughly $500,000 to my super. The funds were reputable, major retail funds. In more recent years I have been running an SMSF. Tax at 15% has been deducted from contributions. The fund has paid modest life insurance premiums. I have never withdrawn anything. SMSF Has been OK but susceptible to stock market swings. Current balance of my fund is $230,000 and I am 65 years old. Everyone I know who is in private super, rather than large corporate or government funds, has fared similarly. I doubt that anyone in government has the faintest idea how badly we punters have fared. Compulsory super is theft.
It’s even worse than you think. Those on the old defined benefit scheme are indexed to wages not prices, so they get a real wage rise every year, like the old age pension.
To be the devil’s advocate for a moment, there seemed to be fewer ex-pollies going into lobbying and shilling etc when the defined benefit’s scheme was still around. I wouldn’t necessarily mind a more generous scheme than the current one being introduced provided that it was made available on the condition that the MPs have to accept a lifetime ban on working as a lobbyist.
It’s ever worser than that! The old Parliamentary Superannuation Scheme (PSS) is linked to the politicians current salary and / or inflation, whichever is the greater. So if the pollies get a 1o% pay rise, so do the ex pollies on the old PSS.
Thats the difference between the old Polly super and the defined benefits scheme for public servants. Public Servants pension scheme is linked to the CPI, and has a preservation age. AND Pollies could access thier super the day they retired from politics irrespective of their age. AND it is tax exempt.
I think the ADF have the last remaining contributing defined benefit scheme left in the country. Plenty of people, ex military, council workers, pollies at all federal, state and local levels, railway workers etc still pulling down defined benefit payments in retirement.
Great gig if your in on it.
I agree to disagree :).
Pollies should be paid on an actual commercial footing. Prime Minister $1M per year or whatever. But no special allowances, no special rules about super etc. I mean, I know Cats will claw my face for suggesting it, but CEO’s on $10M + per year and the Prime Minister on $0.47M per year? That’s BS, and no doubt 1). speaks to the quality of our Pollies and 2.) why thier current salaries are so opaque (allowances for everything, premium super rates, extra cash for committee’s etc).
@HT:
Considering that our politicians are among the best paid in the world (PM earns a fair bit more than the US president & backbenchers get substantially more than their counterparts in much more populous UK), I think they’re not doing too badly.
Especially considering almost none of them would be able to command those kind of salaries in the private sector, because they are simply not smart or skilled enough; or both.
Why not look at Switzerland instead?
Their federal pollies get a stipend which is tied to the average income.
I don’t see the Swiss being saddled with worse politicians than we have here; to the contrary in fact.
What we do need is a huge cull in the numbers of politicians & public sector across the board. I’d settle for about 60% reduction across the board. Then cut taxes by the same amount and watch the country take off.
And keep their pay where it is for the next 10 years, so they would work out that no, we do NOT need higher inflation.
There are still long term public servants contributing to defined benefit schemes at state and federal levels. The numbers decline every year, but they are there. At it isn’t all bad, it means the time servers exited at the preservation age.
From observation most of those left in these schemes still working are committed workers, as the pension actually declines a bit each year past preservation age (it once was 54 and nine months, as the scheme was phased out it rose to 59 and nine months I think). So any left are actually at least mid to late fifties, mostly in their sixties, and there because they are actually valuable workers worth feeding. No point in time serving unless they are also in an separate accumulation scheme or have married a much younger spouse and having nothing else to do. They are mostly the kind of people you wish the public service was full of, particularly in professional areas where they want to leave a legacy, as opposed to corporate drones.
The other thing I would note is they are almost all men (This is because up until the seventies women left on marriage ). These (nearly all men) men have been through at least two cycles of policy, at least three or four corporate organisational fads, and with nothing to lose are quite willing to call out the latest bullshit. This causes considerable friction with the ambitious young who believe there are all these old white men blocking their rightful path to ascendency.
I don’t know the model that should be used, but there’s got to be a better one than we’re using now. Maybe some kind of KPI’s would be good to. Dan would (and should) owe us!
I am not against the military having bonuses orca generous retirement system.
The idea is ages old and works.
Our government is too big and self important.
Subsidiarity, sortition, confederalism and direct democracy.
Why do we have to pay anyone but the professional heads of administration megabucks is just foreign to those ideas.
Those still on defined benefit still working are also either professional officers not highly paid, or middle management. SES turnover is too high for many to be there, except in professional based agencies where the individual has worked up the ranks to the current position they have been in for years, and got there on sheer ability and the position is what they aimed for in their youth. I know one DG that is an exception on defined benefit, mid sixties woman, but she will pull the pin soon, and she is a total outlier. The rest are more politically aligned, younger and that is their path.
or a
Good old Android spellwrecker.
Last time I looked at super, from inception until 2019, the net return was *LESS* than a savings account.
Savings accounts haven’t gone negative.
When you think about it, it makes zero sense why a super account on average should outperform the economy.
HT #3517869, posted on July 19, 2020, at 8:13 am
Not necessarily. Management maxim: the coach does not have to be paid more than the star player. That just rewards empire-building, especially at the APS executive levels, instead of properly rewarding talent. See “A Real Partnership” in Yes, Prime Minister.