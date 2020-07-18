Explaining what is wrong with Magic Money Theory [MMT]

This was from Beachcomber in the comments:
Hi Steve, I just read a fascinating essay by Peter Smith at Quadrant: Money printing in the age of Covid
In the essay it states:
In the age of COVID-19, bonds sold to finance deficit spending are being largely or wholly bought up by respective central banks. This is manifest in banks’ holdings of deposits with their central bank and of treasury notes or bills.
In comments the question is asked as to from where the “central bank” garners the money to buy the bonds.
To which Peter Smith answers:
It creates it out of thin air cos it can.
The central bank simply issues a cheque or like instrument, drawn on the central bank, which allows the holder of the bond (assume it is a non-bank – the process is short-circuited if the holder is a bank) to lodge the cheque in its bank account. The bank correspondingly lodges the cheque with the central bank and sees its deposts with the central bank increase accordingly. The central bank now has an asset – the bond – and a corresponding liability – the bank’s deposit. It can go on doing this till the cows come home. Or, practically speaking, until inflation rears its ugly head.
Is this true? Can this continue forever? With shrinking incomes and the associated shortage of money supply, inflation seems unlikely. Peter Smith makes a distinction from Modern Monetary Theory without explaining how it is different. Can the creation of money from nothing by the Government continue forever? If so, then Andrews can reign forever!
First, if there is an authority on the banking system in Australia outside and beyond the reach of government, it is Peter Smith. He was, when I first met him, the economist for the Australian Bankers’ Association, then became the Chief Economist for the State Bank of Victoria and finally was the first Chief Executive for the Australian Payments Clearance Association. No one gets this stuff better than he does.
But let me buy into this because this is part of my expertise as well. And to follow this with any understanding you have to divide the economy into two halves. On one side is production, the actual goods and services produced, which also includes the production of inputs into the production process, such as iron ore and natural gas.
And on the other side there is the monetary side of the economy which is completely distinct. This comprises:
- money as a medium of exchange, say a $100 note, but represents the value of goods and services so that we can sell what we produce to buy what others produce
- money which we set aside as a store of value, such as bank accounts or superannuation savings, and
- money which we use as a unit of account so that businesses can calculate how much things cost to produce so that they can determine what to charge so that they can calculate whether they are making a profit.
And it should be emphasised that only profit-making businesses create more value than they use up in production. Loss-making enterprises – which include virtually every activity run by governments – slow the economy, using up more value than they create. Loss-making enterprises cause the economy to contract. Only if there are other enterprises making profits – almost always private sector enterprises – can the economy expand. Without understanding that, you cannot understand the first thing about how an economy works.
Creating more money does NOT create productive resources. Giving more money to governments, or allowing them to print more money out of thin air, lets governments spend on non-productive activities which they inevitably do. Spending more on non-productive activities means less is spent on productive activities.
And adding to the problems, when the government expands the volume of money by just printing the stuff up, they undermine each of the uses money has: as a medium of exchange, as a store of value and as a unit of account. The economy can no longer be run as productively as it might have been and often even leads to a fall in real income across the entire community.
Virtually no politician I have ever met has understood this. Virtually no political leader I see in the news today understands this. All of the others are Keynesians now, who believe the mere spending of money creates jobs, growth and higher real earnings. On this they could not be more wrong.
We will be paying for this ignorance for a very long time to come.
You may like to add John Stone and the late former Finance Minister, Labor Senator Peter Walsh to the list of the few in public life who have understood this.
Most people will think MMT works if the right political candidate proposed it to them.
Sad but true.
Could we add John Hyde (“Dry”) to the little list?
I don’t disagree at all.
But there is one other aspect. Providing basic healthcare or other necessities of life to those who can’t afford them isn’t always altogether a “waste”. It may be a waste if e.g. excessive “welfare” enables people to be net recipients when they ought to be pulling their own weight. But some things e.g. military service pensions may be justified even though they’re not “productive”. It’s just that we need to see any such taxpayer funded expenditure for what it is, something that has to be paid for out of production, rather than deluding ourselves that we can borrow our way out of debt or tax ourselves into prosperity.
Fun fact about John Stone (former Commonwealth Treasury Secretary) is that his first degree was a First Class Honours in Mathematical Physics. It was after he won his Rhodes Scholarship that he studied economics.
I have amended the article slightly to take out any names of people who I think do get the point. In a world where all economists are taught Keynesian theory alone, such people are much rarer than you think.
Thanks Steve. I wasn’t expecting such a clear and complete answer!
It’s insane! It does seem that virtually no-one in the entire Establishment understands that the Government creating money out of thin air, without producing anything in the economy, will inevitably drag us towards the oppressive misery of the Soviet Union, Venezuela etc.
Modern Monetary Theory is a misnomer, at best it is another monetary theory
This reminds me of the ridiculous fairy tale that so many people fall for even after explaining why it’s a fairy tale.
A man on tour stops by a motel in a small town looking for a room. The motelier tells him it’s $100 for the night. The man asks to see the room first. He gets a key to one after leaving a $100 note on the counter.
As soon as the tourist leaves the reception, the motelier grabs the $100 and runs across the road to his butcher, gives the butcher the $100 and says “thanks mate, my debt to you is settled.”
As soon as the butcher gets the $100, he runs next door where a prostitute lives, gives the $100 to the pro and says “thanks love, I don’t owe you anything anymore.”
The pro grabs the bill, runs across the road to the motel and gives the $100 to the motelier and says “thanks for the use of the rooms, my debt to you is paid.”
A moment later the tourist comes back to the reception, says he isn’t happy with the room, takes his $100 back and leaves for the next town.
People believe the town’s economy increased by $300 because $300 worth of debts were paid off.
When asked the questions “why would you have needed any money at all, wouldn’t a piece of paper with IOU written on it have done the exact same job?” and “why couldn’t you write endless numbers of IOU’s with any amounts you like to increase the economy exponentially?” the response is “you can.”
They don’t seem to understand that money is just a representation of value created.
Somebody somewhere has to first grow it or raise it or catch it or dig it up or cut it down to start the value creation chain.
“In the age of COVID-19, bonds sold to finance deficit spending are being largely or wholly bought up by respective central banks. This is manifest in banks’ holdings of deposits with their central bank and of treasury notes or bills.”
What are these bonds? Who sells them? What do they consist of? These are genuine questions, can anyone tell me? Could I produce such a bond and sell it to the gov?
I’ve started to collect old currency.
I have a 1937 crown, some shillings, sixpence, pennies and florins. Some how I got a 1937 Swiss half franc handed to me as change last year. Hmmmm…
I also have some of the early decimal currency
We should not have gone off the gold standard.
You can prevericate until the cows cone home, but this QE and MMT nonsense just isn’t possible.
Private free banking allows the issuance of currency, but it is constrained by loan book considerations. Private banks don’t want to create asset-liability imbalances on their own books
There is no way they would fund QE unless they were forced to do so.
Add to that a free market in money, rather than ‘legal tender laws’, which just perpetuate our serfdom, and you have a self-correcting situation with optimal allocation of resources.
Anyone with an IQ of 100 or so can understand that.
The reason it is not being practised is not due to lack of understanding, but instead with political power.
It only becomes ‘waste’ if you let the government manage it.
For a current example, have a closer look at the NDIS, the spending there and the outcomes.
The above used to be, and could again be provided by private charity, which would have plenty of sponsors/donors if we had a flat income tax rate of no more than 10%.
Additionally, without the government interfering in labour markets via awards, minimum wages etc, most of the ‘unemployable’ would have jobs and some dignity, too, and with them a chance of moving off the bottom of the income ranks.
Admittedly I did an MBA back when it had some use and value, but more importantly I have run businesses for many years. This government led recovery bullshit is just that, and it is such a simple and obvious concept that I am amazed so many people do not understand it.
Free markets will generally find the most efficient and effective way to create and do the things that society needs and wants. Governments only skew markets and favour their friends who are too often those who would not survive in an open bidding scenario. And that only happens after the govts have spent millions on committees and reports that tell them again what is blindingly obvious to the normal punter.
And then we have three levels of government when it is debatable if we need more than one frankly.
So much huff and puff, so much waste, so much corruption.
Steve,
thanks for the explanation – but you didn’t address the question regarding Peter Smith’s distinction.
Or are you being too subtle for this dense bird – and you think he’s talking shit?
Centralisation would create more consistency across this great nation. Thing is that includes the consistently bad with the consistently good, and you don’t know which you will mostly get.
I prefer competitive federalism. The better ideas get adopted by others, and at worst you can always move.
Subsidiarity would be the best.
The pushers of Miracle Money Theory are playing the long game. Its not about getting us through the pandemic. Its about eliminating all those dirty industries like coal. Hell, if you can just print money, who needs export income? Greens love this idea.
One aspect that I don’t get is this – why, since the GFC, have banks been so willing to allow their exchange settlement balances to rise?
Why are they not keener to invest this off into other assets? Where a better return is to be had?
Ultimately, it is such action by the banks which ends up causing inflation. But we aren’t getting that inflation because the banks are just sitting on these huge, bloated exchange settlement balances. Why?
Yeah, I didn’t get that either. Can there be any difference between issuing a debt that you never call in and plain old money printing?
Thanks Steve,
You make a lot of sense to me.
Sometime ago I read a book called “Currency Wars” by James Rickards. He describes, by way of background, that the gold standard was useful primarily because the rate of production loosely aligned with the rate of expansion of the economy (much of the time in earlier years). Along this line of thinking, is it possible that not only has the world economy out grown gold production, but is it possible that the quantum leap in data handling and robotics etc is adding value and expanding the economy at a much accelerated rate so it is able to absorb a lot of QE, like never before. The difficulty is judging when is too much. I expect that point may have been passed already and I suspect there should be alternative methods to QE. Can you comment on that.
P.S. I did purchase your book Free Market Economics, but have not yet had time to consume it.
When someone tries to tell me that that dollar I saved up as part of what I earned over a 45 year working life, is only the same value as the one being cranked out from a sophisticated printer in a government office somewhere based on nothing but a bankers imagination, I instinctively know something is not right. Having converted most of my worth into bullion, I have thus far not suffered but I suspect that that will soon be under attack. They had better come well armed.
They love the idea because they think it means never ‘running out of other people’s money’ again.
They also think it means we no longer rely a productive private economy to generate taxable income – which means they can really put their jackboots on our necks.
– Don’t like coal, iron ore, uranium? No problem, stop mining and exporting it.
– Don’t think private enterprise is sufficiently woke? No problem, impose more draconian workplace laws.
– Think breeding animals for food is cruel? No problem, mandate meat substitutes for all
– Think irrigated agriculture is bad? No problem, shut it down
– Public health pearl clutcher? No problem, government will provide for all so long as you comply
– Running our of high rise dog boxes to house foreign students? No problem, Just make sure the historically leafy residential suburbs carry their fair share of the burden of high density living and French provincial mansions
Oh, and they’ll still tax us up the wazoo to keep us dependent and paying ‘our fair share’ for their benevolence.
Which is an intuitive understanding that this is not about economic policy, it’s merely an alternative mechanism for government to grab real resources out of the economy. Demonstrating that what most people think is kind of correct at the gut level, once you ignore the fluff and look only at the outcomes. Politics is the grabby grab game, and MMT is one of many ploys within that game.
My understanding of subsidiarity in monetary policy is that the federal government undertakes the “unit of account” function, while individual states/banks perform the other money functions.
That is the feds say what a dollar is worth, but individual banks issue dollars (while holding the federally mandated backing).
It is notable that the ECB isn’t structured that way, even though subsidiarity is part of the EU constitution. The EU only ever pays lip service to that concept.
So if subsidiarity is to be part of the constitution, how do we get a framework under which it is actually enforced?
1 – something in a similar vein: https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2020/07/magical-monetary-theory-full-review.html
2 – Steve K – it’s often said that monetary expansion can’t increase output. Do you consider monetary contraction can reduce it? Was the ‘Recession we had to have’ the result of non-monetary events?