Is this the worst journalism you have ever read?

It’s a good thing that The Age is still around so I don’t have to depend on the hysterics at The Oz for my news. Take this today by someone classified as the Associate Editor: Code red for Premier Daniel Andrews as coronavirus crisis reignites. He starts:
Daniel Andrews’s premiership has been smashed and his legacy imperilled. He has had a horrible month; in normal circumstances the Victorian Premier might already have walked.
But for complex social and psychological reasons the Andrews experiment is on life support rather than in the political mortuary. His community is still more interested in beating the virus than in revenge politics.
In his own obtuse way, he has put his finger on the problem: there is no opposition party or leader in Victoria. My favourite party trick at the moment is to ask people to name the Victorian Opposition Leader. Virtually no one can do it. But back to the article as The Oz does everything it can to beat up this dead horse for reasons unknown to me:
Just as the behaviour of the COVID-19 virus can be unpredictable, so is the state of mind of Victorians as they confront their gravest challenge since World War II. The latest record numbers have stunned an already stunned city, with deaths certain to rise [they certainly cannot fall].
“We are in the fight for our lives,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says.
Today the community’s narrowed eyes are focused almost completely on suppressing the killer virus that is marching through the metropolitan area.
He finishes with this:
This once-in-a-lifetime event has entered a highly emotional phase. The economy was retrievable until the fresh outbreak but is now under even greater threat. We are staring at potentially large-scale loss of life. If this crisis deepens and the government is nailed by the judicial inquiry, how long could the Labor caucus justify retaining Andrews at the helm?
Of course Andrews is going to resign, in just the same cowardly way that John Cain left the mess he was responsible for to Joan Kirner. Some legacy! Andrews is the worst premier Victoria has ever had, and that is really really saying something.
He’s the worst state premier Australia has ever seen. And that’s saying something.
Life in a one party state.
LOL.
John Ferguson’s work in The Australian does not serve Victorian’s well.
In fact the worst aspect of The Australian’s political coverage is its paucity of Victorian news.
Couple that with the Sydney centric efforts of the ABC, it’s no wonder Victorians are saddled with a poor quality Labor government.
Worse will follow when Lisa Neville takes over from a clapped out Daniel Andrews.
The lnp need to pull the finger out.
Where are you?
Fucking hell Steve, that’s like saying “it’s a good thing I had my balls cut off so I don’t have to worry about jock rash”.
PS, I agree though that the article you quoted might as well have been a phone in job from Tuscany or Provence.
I always wondered if Kirner was even aware of the mess she was bequeathed because she didn’t act like she was dealing with a problem that she could see. She seemed to think she was moving forward when she was really accelerating the downward spiral.
The Libs are behind the 8 ball here ,they are persona non grata with the communist media who refuse to recognise they exist ,except if they make a mistake or make an outragous racist anti communist statement .
They have done the same with the SA Liberal government ,even though it is a turnbull left gangrene do nothing pack of career opolitical idiots .
They take their cue from the communist US media who make the old Soviet Pravda look fair and just .
Its going to take force of arms to desrroy the political marxist virus ,which is much more dangerous than the Chinese Biowar Plague now running amuck .
Lachlan Murdoch gives $1.23m to Biden campaign,
Oops! That should be James Murdoch, of course.
At the “end” it will all be a comparison between the common Flu, and the Chinese Bug.
At the moment, the Flu wins hands down! Hundreds more died of the Flu last year.
Of course, the person of colour in the woodpile, is the, “But…but… it would have been worse if we hadn’t done anything.”
And that, dear people, is something that will never be proved, or disproved, unless we use a modified BOM model, which will give us whatever we want.
Cynic wrote..
That sir, is a home run!
Virus? What Virus? Is something happening?
Hi Steve, I just read a fascinating essay by Peter Smith at Quadrant.
In the essay it states
In comments the question is asked
To which Peter Smith answers
Is this true? Can this continue forever? With shrinking incomes and the associated shortage of money supply, inflation seems unlikely. Peter Smith makes a distinction from Modern Monetary Theory without explaining how it is different. Can the creation of money from nothing by the Government continue forever? If so, then Andrews can reign forever!
The Victorian opposition leader is Michael O’Brien. The only Liberal with any profile and backbone is Tim Smith.
I want to know who tge next Tony Sheehan is.
if we homogenise our data against other sites, you’ll find we’ve already had thousands of deaths.
Who is the opposition leader?
Michael O’Brien.
Why don’t we hear from him?
Ask the lying left wing msm.
Why do we have a 2nd wave?
Maybe that’s specified in the BRI comrade Dan signed with comrade Xi.
Calm down people – the old adage still stands – governments lose office, oppositions don’t win. Just let Michael O’Brien get on with things carefully and Danny will implode.
Info on the dodgy covid tests – from the TGA GOV AU website:
“COVID-19 test performance
COVID-19 is an emerging viral infectious disease. There is limited evidence available to assess the accuracy and clinical utility of available COVID-19 tests.
Due to the urgent nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of SARS-CoV-2 tests have undergone an expedited assessment by the TGA to enable their legal supply in Australia. These expedited assessments are based on the limited clinical and performance data currently available.
There is also an exemption Therapeutic Goods (Medical Devices—Accredited Pathology Laboratories) (COVID-19 Emergency) Exemption 2020 in place which allows the supply of unapproved SARS-CoV-2 tests (those that have not yet undergone expedited TGA assessment) to accredited pathology laboratories.”
We can reasonably estimate a billion dodgy tests have been conducted world wide, each costs say $100, funded by tax payers, that’s adds up to a massive amount of money for a test with unknown “accuracy and clinical utility”.
Sounds like a massive money laundering scam.
‘Escape from Victoria’. After the abortive attempt of some brave individuals to jump a freight train the South Australians are now deploying dogs on the South Australian border to sniff out those attempting an illegal border crossing and allocated police to patrol railway yards dedicated to keeping Victorians penned in at all costs.
In reminds us of Australia’s history when there was a line of vicious dogs strung across Tasmania’s Eaglehawk kneck together with armed guards to keep the convicts penned up.
Who said history repeats itself in this case as farce.
True that msm don’t give much coverage to opposition mps.
And Dan Dan the Covid Nab gets to grandstand at a media conference every single day.
Best to follow them on Twitter.
Roger
#3517242, posted on July 18, 2020 at 2:25 pm
Andrews is the worst premier Victoria has ever had, and that is really really saying something.
He’s the worst state premier Australia has ever seen. And that’s saying something.
Well at least he’s taken the pressure off South Australia as the most hated state in Australia.
Beachcomber:
To me, this is just money printing and someone has dressed it up in a new frock.
Quantative Easing – huh?
I’ve asked on multiple occasions what the difference is, but been told it’s too complicated for me to understand. It must be one of those sophisticated knowledge bases that ends with the government kicking my door in, dragging me out the back and letting me live if I give them my valuables.
All for my own, and the nations good, of course.
I think I’ll stick with the gold and silver and let the geniuses live in their QE paradise.
Some people are making a killing from government flu policies. My mates in the pharmacy and alcohol production businesses are killing it. They tell me they are making at least the equivalent every month to their best month of 2019.
So much hand sanitizer around now it’s being discounted.
Paul #3517403, posted on July 18, 2020, at 6:01 pm
No, ask the SFL Party which over the last ten years at least, has allowed the party heavies to lose their way. And the rot may have set in even before that.
The fundamental problem with the Stupid Liberal Party is their dominant belief that conservative issues, especially moral issues like abortion, euthanasia and “gay marriage” are not vote winners. So they preselect “progressive” candidates, adopt labour-lite policies, lose votes, lose elections and thus demonstrate that they have self-lobotomised.
The Party heavies have campaigned vigorously to purge the so-called “religious right” from their ranks. The result is that people who hate the likes of the present government and its predecessors, including bland Bracks, have no-one to vote for as a real alternative government. Thus the Party has disenfranchised its own base.
Voters think logically that they need not bother with erzatz-Labor (a party they can’t trust consistently) when they might as well get the genuine article and know they are a pack of lying sods. At least they can distrust them completely and openly.
Voters think logically that they need not bother with erzatz-Labor (a party they can’t trust consistently) when they might as well get the genuine article and know they are a pack of lying sods. At least they can distrust them completely and openly.
There are quite a lot of voters who are socially conservative but economically big government/high tax/high spend interventionists.
Sort of like the old DLP demographic.
They’ll accept a degree of economic realism (especially if it’s explained in commonsense terms like balanced budgets, and no free lunches) if it’s presented along with social conservatism, even though they don’t really like it – but why should they accept economic realism from the Photios Party which is trying to outflank Labor/Greens on the left of every social issue, when they can get their preferred economics from Labor/Greens with no worse a case of “progressive” social policies than the Photios Party is trying to force down their throats?
Whereas the “progressives” on social issues are overwhelmingly much more likely to vote Labor/Greens
no matter how how hard the Photios Party tries to be hip and cool.
Don’t forget Mother Russia and whoever takes over from Chairman Dan has sat alongside them in Cabinet for years.
Interesting to observe that the two worst Premiers that Victoria has ever had have come to us courtesy of the Labor Party. There is, however, a difference between the two. Cain was an economic idiot and his Treasurer, Rob Jolly, was the worst kind of Keynesian being an arrogant know all who was convinced he could spend the State out of trouble. As history shows Jolly was hopelessly out of his depth but it took until the economic disaster was concerted into place for Cain to sack him.
Daniel Andrews is a different kind of idiot from John Cain. Andrews is hopelessly incompetent, he is devious, he often does not tell the truth and he will not shrink from blaming others for his mistakes. Cain, for all his mistakes and incompetence, did have a sense of knowing right from wrong. Andrews has no such moral compass. He will say anything and do anything to hang on to power. Nothing, no matter how wrong it it is seen to be to decent people, is beyond Andrews. That is why, for the sake of Victoria and the Labor Party, he should resign.
Claim:
Fact:
[in five months, among a Victorian population of 6.4 million – i.e. one person in 200 000!]
Also note that, of 118 total deaths in Australia from Covid since 2 March, a total of 3 were under 60. Roughly 3 people under 60 die every day on the roads. Do we ban cars?
It remains the case, as has been obvious from the start, that the virus could not be eradicated, that old and sick people needed to keep out of its road as much as possible, and that the real crisis was the panicked overreaction of shutting down the whole of society. The shutdowns only dragged out the process of building herd immunity, which was the only sensible way of getting past the problem. They cost Australia hundreds of billions of dollars – money that we will now never have to save lives, or for any other purpose, in future – and caused untold misery and psychological damage. And thanks to this stupendous bungling, we still have a long way to go to get to herd immunity. The only way of avoiding a second wave was to take the first wave. Instead we have had four months of economic and social chaos for nothing.
“His community is still more interested in beating the virus than in revenge politics.”
Denial, defensive parochialism and closing ranks/circling the wagons will be the instinctive response for many of those who gave this awful government a big win at the last election.
Associate Editor: Code red for Premier Daniel Andrews as coronavirus crisis reignites. He starts:
I think it’s a spoof article. The media are bored with Andrews and any lockdown and frighty stories.
Probably looking forward to the next bushfire season and the American election. The older people can still be risk but the media have moved on and want done with it.
Trust me, he will. Before the next election. He’s hates to loose.
The fault in the second wave is clear: it lies in decisions at the highest political level to rescind the acceptance of Canberra’s offer of ADF personnel to run the quarantine hotels, and to replace them with undertrained and undisciplined guards supplied by their union cronies. Needless to say, Coate’s terms of reference exclude ministerial decision-making
And the Cain dynasty got their revenge for the Split when Andrews installed John Cain III in the OPP; the Pell indictments literally have the mark of Cain on them.
Who is the Liberal leader? Michael O’Brien. A bland and unknown individual who shows more mongrel when he’s chastising Tim Smith for criticising Dictator Dan on Twitter than in his non-existent attempts to scrutinise Labor and provide the alternative.
Who is the Liberal deputy leader? Had to Google this one. Cindy McLeish – no idea what she does or who she is.
Who is the Nationals leader? Peter Walsh. A useless buffon who after 20 years in parliament is probably still mistaken for the Labor Finance Minister under Bob Hawke who was actually an economic conservative and decent bloke, unlike this Walsh who is a nasty hack doing his best to kill off the Nats, just like he almost killed the VFF as its president by bullying out of the joint anyone who questioned his lack of intelligence
Who is the Nationals deputy leader? Stephanie Ryan – an airheaded Brunswick hipster who occasionally feigns an interest in farming to be elected because her uncle had the factional clout to give her a safe seat, but who otherwise agrees with every Greens policy idea and is even married to a socialist left ALP Yarra City councillor.
Good Comment David Brewer.
Except for the part about panicked over reaction.
Let’s all imagine what the response to this fraud flu would be if the cure was to remove state premiers and the PM from office and MSM journalists could be put in the slammer for creating fake news.
You’d never know the virus existed because. ..well personally I’m starting to wonder if it does…
Because it’s killing less of the same demographic that die of complications when they get a flu or cold.
So you have to ask yourself. ….panicked over reaction ……not fucking likely.
Brilliant, cutting and 100% accurate.
Special mention to The Sheriff at 2.02am, who could run a successful election campaign for any party in Australia, such is his knowledge of the system and where the bodies are buried.
Bloody hell.
I can see why the SFF and PHON are eating the Nats lunch.
It comes, of course, from the latest rabid leftard to be turned into a demigod at the Paywallian, John Ferguson, the former Victorian editor, who’s just been kicked upstairs as an “associate editor” – like the last rabid leftard to hold the title, John Lyons, whose Abbott Derangement was so bad he simply made up a story that the Australian prime minister wanted to unilaterally invade Iraq, which the paper had to hurriedly bury and disown. Lyons has since fled to the ABC, where his fake news talents are in high demand.
The only good news about Ferguson’s ascension to mahogany row at the Paywallian is that the paper’s new Victorian editor is the brilliant former editor-in-chief of the Melbourne Herald Sun, Damon Johnson, who, as his first assignment, has set about chronicling the demise of Xi Jinping’s fixer in Spring Street, Daniel Andrews.
Honestly I get better news here on the Cat than in the MSM, and the alt media is so much better than the dinosaurs.
Google News is just pathetic. Awful clickbait “gotchas” from journalist kiddies and bizarre product placement from K Mart with fake “viral news” stories.
Mostly Fairfax and Ch 7/9 doing this.
They can’t die soon enough.
“Calm down people – the old adage still stands – governments lose office, oppositions don’t win. Just let Michael O’Brien get on with things carefully and Danny will implode.”
While Mack here is completely right, the process cannot work unless the media is independent, investigative and impartial, so it will never happen unless the media PTB decide Andrews must go.
I have to agree that he’s even worse than Joan Kirner.
Victoria is rapidly becoming Australia’s 3rd welfare state (joining Tasmania and Sth Australia).
Steve Kates seems to have a soft spot for Joan Kirner. Obviously unaware that it was Kirner and her cronies who blew up the budget by imposing the “family pledge”. Not to mention her “solution” to the budget problem: a new tax on Victorians created by a gambling free fort all.