Open Forum: July 18, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, July 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
1,021 Responses to Open Forum: July 18, 2020

  1. Nic
    #3518102, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    unidentified stormtroopers

    Hello, you’ve reached the Deathstar. At present we are unable to take your call. We value your support.
    To supply information about rebel activity, press one
    To express interest in our frequent henchman program, ‘Stormtrooper plus’ press two

  2. Farmer Gez
    #3518103, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Chairman Doofus declaring compulsory mask wearing in the lockdown zones, to the sound of the stable door shutting.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3518104, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Crowey, when he could still see his dick and toes instead of that mound of flesh on his guts, used to frequent the City Gym.

    He’s got a bit of work to do if this project eventuates.

    Russell Crowe is hopeful he could be in a Gladiator sequel even though his character died in the original: ‘There’s been a lot of different ideas’ (14 Jul)

    Aliens rescued Maximus from the Colosseum, rebooted his ticker and made him thin?

  4. min
    #3518105, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    ACTU seems to be following Sanders , Corbyn and co on spend spend spend Free child care , more job keeper .Heard Credlin saying someone had said that employers still have to keep up all those extra payments like holiday pay which of course cannot be afforded if no income coming in .
    Talking with the head of a research group on Friday who said that ecomony will take at least 10 years to recover.

  5. rickw
    #3518109, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Chairman Doofus declaring compulsory mask wearing in the lockdown zones, to the sound of the stable door shutting.

    What is the actual legal basis of this? As far as I can tell idiot government is a long way out on a made up limb?

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #3518110, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Aliens rescued Maximus from the Colosseum, rebooted his ticker and made him thin?

    His death in the first movie was a dream sequence?
    h/t “Dallas” and the death of JR.

  7. EvilElvis
    #3518111, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Read the name of the poster.

    I see what you did there, IR.

  8. Makka
    #3518113, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    What is the actual legal basis of this? As far as I can tell idiot government is a long way out on a made up limb?

    It’s lawfare. Overheard a driver challenging a fine from plod for being outside her postcode a week or so back. “What law am I breaking here?” Plod handed her the fine saying ” If you want to challenge this, you can by taking it to the Magistrate.” Pure intimidation. I’d like to see the success rate of challenged fines.

  9. Winston Smith
    #3518115, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Are there any subscribers to Flixtor here?
    What’s it like in terms of value for money, content, quality?

  10. Gab
    #3518117, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    I’m really starting to believe those overnight numbers for covid in Vic are just waaaaay too convenient as to be fake, falsified even.

  13. Gab
    #3518124, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    One hopes he knocked some sense into the poor fool.

  14. Gab
    #3518125, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Regarding that first clip of C.L’s comment above, anyone ever notice how Corgis have evil looking eyes? Or is it just me?

  15. Roger
    #3518126, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    What is the actual legal basis of this?

    In Victoria it’s ostensibly the Public Health and Wellbeing Act (2008) with subsequent regulatory provisions.

    However much that the Andrews government has done appears to be an arbitrary imposition of restrictions at the behest of their CMO.

    These actions have to be reviewed against a) what is in the Act & b) human rights legislation when the virus passes. I imagine that will only happen if Andrews resigns or is pushed in the meantime.

  16. Megan
    #3518130, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Any good advice for someone who can’t wear a mask due to to claustrophobia issues? I don’t fancy being confined to barracks for the unforeseeable future.

  17. notafan
    #3518131, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Rick apparently when you declare a state of emergency you can make any damn law you like.

    I have a venetian mask..

    But seriously I have a bonds brand one and will wear,

    Stupid advise being given by the government to those claiming they can’t afford one.

    Scarf will do.

  18. notafan
    #3518134, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Plaque doctor masks selling fast on Amazon

  19. Nic
    #3518135, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Bonds make masks now? Wait till the elastic goes 🙂

  20. rickw
    #3518136, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Brush with fame #246.
    Had a brief chat with Russell Crowe a couple of years ago.
    Me : “Hey, Rusty, how about …
    Rusty : “Get outta my fuckin’ way!”

    Rusty came with his manager for a horse ride on the farm. Dad didn’t know who he was until after he left. “Some cagey bloke slinking around in the background“. Rusty’s manager apparently went to school with my cousin.

  21. Roger
    #3518137, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Any good advice for someone who can’t wear a mask due to to claustrophobia issues? I don’t fancy being confined to barracks for the unforeseeable future.

    See if your doctor will write a letter for you.

    (No, seriously; not a Dannii Minogue joke.)

