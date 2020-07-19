“A Terrible Price”

The coronavirus is serious and represents a significant threat to specific individuals, notably the aged or those with existing serious conditions. But Governments around the world have been stampeded into drastic measures by excitable ‘experts’ using their precious modelling and an all-to-willing MSM. Both here and overseas some of the more leftist Governments seem to have embraced the concept of all-encompassing restrictions a little too much.

It is portrayed as heartless to seemingly offer-up our old or ill as virtual sacrifices to the virus. Modern society does not want to be seen as calculating or indifferent to those who rely upon us for their wellbeing and survival. (notably, this argument is absent when discussing abortion). But the harsh reality is that our grip on life can be tenuous and is often expendable. When a vaccine becomes available (assuming one does), it will take up to a year, and probably more, before the world’s population is inoculated. By then, another version of the coronavirus will be in circulation and thus the cycle continues.

The experts tell us that suppression of the virus with controlled leakage towards a goal of herd immunity is not practical. Those In the high risk categories cannot be adequately protected as we lack the resources. Yet just a few weeks ago, the Treasury Department estimated that the long term cost to the economy of the shutdowns would be around $650 billion dollars and Australia’s national debt is expected to surge past $1 trillion in the next couple of years. Are they saying we couldn’t protect our old or ill for less than $650 billion?

Instead, we have moved from containment to ‘flatten the curve’ to openly talking about eradication. We may as well talk about unicorns.

Separately, I wait with dread when the next batch of suicide statistics are released. In Australia, as everywhere else, our Government’s actions will cause innumerable bankruptcies amongst small business not to mention the millions who have lost their jobs – a large number of whom may never obtain meaningful employment again. Superannuation funds have been decimated and those at retirement age have a much bleaker outlook.

From a financial standpoint, the Government’s slavish abdication to the so-called experts has crippled our economy and there can be no doubt that COVID19 will extract a terrible price from the vast majority, and the bill will take decades to repay.

– Speedbox.