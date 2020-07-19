“A Terrible Price”

The coronavirus is serious and represents a significant threat to specific individuals, notably the aged or those with existing serious conditions. But Governments around the world have been stampeded into drastic measures by excitable ‘experts’ using their precious modelling and an all-to-willing MSM. Both here and overseas some of the more leftist Governments seem to have embraced the concept of all-encompassing restrictions a little too much.
It is portrayed as heartless to seemingly offer-up our old or ill as virtual sacrifices to the virus. Modern society does not want to be seen as calculating or indifferent to those who rely upon us for their wellbeing and survival. (notably, this argument is absent when discussing abortion). But the harsh reality is that our grip on life can be tenuous and is often expendable. When a vaccine becomes available (assuming one does), it will take up to a year, and probably more, before the world’s population is inoculated. By then, another version of the coronavirus will be in circulation and thus the cycle continues.
The experts tell us that suppression of the virus with controlled leakage towards a goal of herd immunity is not practical. Those In the high risk categories cannot be adequately protected as we lack the resources. Yet just a few weeks ago, the Treasury Department estimated that the long term cost to the economy of the shutdowns would be around $650 billion dollars and Australia’s national debt is expected to surge past $1 trillion in the next couple of years. Are they saying we couldn’t protect our old or ill for less than $650 billion?
Instead, we have moved from containment to ‘flatten the curve’ to openly talking about eradication. We may as well talk about unicorns.
Separately, I wait with dread when the next batch of suicide statistics are released. In Australia, as everywhere else, our Government’s actions will cause innumerable bankruptcies amongst small business not to mention the millions who have lost their jobs – a large number of whom may never obtain meaningful employment again. Superannuation funds have been decimated and those at retirement age have a much bleaker outlook.
From a financial standpoint, the Government’s slavish abdication to the so-called experts has crippled our economy and there can be no doubt that COVID19 will extract a terrible price from the vast majority, and the bill will take decades to repay.
– Speedbox.
I felt it my duty…to inflict upon the reader…my paradoxical conclusion: capitalism is being killed by its achievements.— Joseph Schumpeter
These very real but immeasurable losses can’t be stacked rhetorically against your much loved geriatric grandma though.
Also, the job keeper program has really made a difference so far. When it ends those things might become more visible.
Excellent post and one with which I heartily agree. I wonder how long it will take these drongos to realise that contact tracing is only practical when infected numbers are very small.
“We must choke our grannies to death to preserve our superannuation,” says CL yet again.
Currency Lad, get my email from Sinc. I have a cartoon to go with this which you may or may not like!
“We must choke our grannies to death to preserve our superannuation,” says CL yet again.
You’re such a tool.
The agenda of the Left is control, made more desperate (in their minds) by the existential threat (they think) of climate change.
Naomi Klein said that climate change gave an excuse for the Left to do everything they had always wanted. Coronavirus does the same, with the further threat of actual death next week rather than threatened death in five, ten or a hundred years.
More recently when Project Veritas mousetrapped a couple of Bernie staffers they cited climate change as one of their justifications for putting righties in gulags.
The ordinary people have been saying ho hum about global warming for years, which has incensed the activist Left. So now something has come along which the Left can use to get the control they think they need to save the world (which steadfastly doesn’t need to be saved). Is it any surprise therefore that the Left has gone the full fascist brownshirt with the coronavirus as an excuse?
“When a vaccine becomes available (assuming one does), it will take up to a year, and probably more, before the world’s population is inoculated. By then, another version of the coronavirus will be in circulation and thus the cycle continues.”
Keep an eye on the latest swine flue epidemic being managed by Beijing.
Don’t be surprised if it turns out to be deadly after it is sufficiently spread around the world to the satisfaction of the CCP.
The current generation of old people in Western mostly-free-market mostly-democratic nations has lived longer than any generation anywhere and at any time throughout history. They have also for the most part lived better lives, with less hardship than most. The last major hardship in Australia was WWII and even in that case the Asians and Europeans had it much worse that Australians did.
Personally I think we can thank the economic and technological development for most of that boon … along with a relatively long stretch of peace … and a “high trust” society for most of the 20th century where you generally could presume you would not get ripped off. But I don’t feel like there is some huge debt owed to people who have already done extraordinarily well. Since we have no evidence that locking everyone in their houses does provide any nett benefit to old people, and this whole thing is one giant experiment in political dominance with potentially long term disastrous side effects at every level society … people trying to play this “heartless” propaganda game should be virtually tarred and feathered or at least mocked soundly. The problem is that so many young people have no sense of perspective, and can so be easily led. You don’t hear old people standing up and demanding total lockdown for their own benefit … they ain’t dumb. What you hear is nasty manipulators pretending to act on someone else’s behalf and then presuming authority they never had. Horrible, horrible people … terribly destructive.
Face coverings to become mandatory in Melbourne and Shire or Mitchell when out and about from Thursday.
You have an eagle eye for what’s important, CL. And thanks to Speedbox as well.
Shorter Tel: old people deserve to die.
The only stat that matters is excess mortality, and how this compares to previous years.
Excess mortality is unremarkable, even in countries like Italy and UK.
This definitively proves – even if you believe the virus exists – that the pandemic is 100% fake.
For those interested, fully referenced facts on covid can be found here:
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Since there is no real pandemic, there is no need to pay the covid fines or take the covid test. Wake up.
“We must choke our grannies to death to preserve our superannuation,”
OK, let’s look at this a little closer.
What happens to granny if we totally trash the economy and put public debt at such a level we can’t afford an age pension?
Granny now has no super payments ($ got destroyed when the economy tanked) and we can’t give her a pension from taxes – the $ just aren’t there.
So toss her onto the street, let her sleep on a park bench and beg for food. And watch her grand kids live life like people did in the 1930’s and ’40’s.
OR.
She can take a risk (which we can do a LOT to reduce) and maybe she will die a few years before she would anyway – and likely a few years of being ga-ga in there too – but she will see her kids and grand kids prosper like her own generation could only dream of.
Go on – ask her what she wants.
Ask all the people at high risk what they want.
I dare you.
I guarantee you that you are a significant outlier on this Monty – most will go for the risk and you know it.
I get that you are afraid of a horrible death.
I get that you don’t want to die.
But seriously? You want it that bad, you’ll destroy lives to do it? And even try to shame the rest of us into agreeing?
“You just want people to die!” – umm, no, I don’t.
“It’s only money!” – sure is, are you saying that future generations can eat bark and worms to save your pathetic hide? “Screw future generations, you must save ME!” is what you’re really saying. What would your grand parents think of that choice, hmmm?
Lizzi55 – fully referenced?
Click the link to check the statement on overall mortality, and it takes me to off-guardian.org
Not sure that really counts as a reference
Monty excellent himself in the best Villiage Idiot If All Times Stakes. All old people are going to die. As will you. In all of human history hiding from bogeymen or infection under the bed has never been an effective strategy.
..excelled. Spell wrecker, I hate you.
From a financial standpoint, the Government’s slavish abdication to the so-called experts has crippled our economy and there can be no doubt that COVID19 will extract a terrible price from the vast majority, and the bill will take decades to repay.
I note that Scott Morrison stated last week that elimination is not feasible and the economy shouldn’t be shut down in the face of a “second wave” of infections.
He’ll need to argue that strongly in the National Cabinet meeting and win the argument.
The chap running Victoria…what’s his name? oh yes – Brett Sutton – disagrees.
Lizzie: the Johns Hopkins data is quite contrary to your source.
On the general proposition that less active suppression of the virus would be an option, has anyone considered what happens to an economy when the viral impact is completely random? Have a look at Indonesia, it is stuffed. Vietnam, on the other hand, is opening its borders to a few countries.
Perhaps the clearest example now will the US, where the absence of leadership has led to inaction or inertia on the virus. Sweden, we know, has had a worse economic impact that its neighbours.
Mandatory masks for the worst hit areas in Victoria seems very reasonable plus especial care in the aged facilities and health facilities in general.
I wonder if mask are provided by government or you buy your own. Buying your own people will just fling them about re-use, never wash, leave on the car seat, a magnet for bacteria or any sort. Let alone polluting the waterways of the world.
Sweden hasn’t done that bad, and it hasn’t destroyed the young ones future to give another year or two, to some poor aged soul with dementia and a dozen other serious conditions.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/
Shorter Kneel: grannies are old and will die soon anyway, so let’s choke them to death to preserve my superannuation
The masks are just an incompetent government and premier doubling down on their stupidity.
“Mandatory masks…”
Are a very bad idea – unless you evidence that they actually help.
Hint: the lit-chur-chur says otherwise, or is, at best, unclear – some say yes, most say no.
Every single one of those Karen’s demanding we all wear masks and give up our freedoms to save lives had better be prepared to sell their cars and never drive again.
If you are being consistent, of course.
Shorter Tel: old people deserve to die.
Be honest munty, you only pretend to give a shit about this because your fat unhealthy arse is more likely to die from this than even your average granny.
Typical left wing POS, “caring” with an agenda.
monty, the only person who’s killed any grandmas to date is Andrew Cuomo.
Shorter Monty: “Screw everyone else, what about me, me, ME!”
TL;DR MUnted: Herp Derp gonna troll peepul cuz funnee…
Where’s my hammer?
Dropkick Monty: I don’t care about anyone except me. The younger generation should be greatful that they are going to sacrifice their future prospects so that I can live a few years longer. And Dan Andrews is doing a great job!
Monty, assuming that most of those that die (99%+) are very old and seriously ill with other serious medical problems and would likely die in the next 12 months or so. Can you tell me how many years of their future each young person in Australia should be prepared to give up to get these aged people a few more months. There must be a figure you can come up with.
Say 5 years of impoverishment per person? More? Less? When they lose their houses due to unemployment, how many lost houses per extra month of life?
How many divorces would you think are fair?
Lots more questions along these lines but please tell me the answers to these so we know where we start.
M0nty – Cuomo and four other Democrat governors sent infected oldies to nursing homes, thereby causing something like 40% of all deaths that have occurred in the US.
Here the nursing homes have been very careful to exclude the infected, with some failures. You must have had a flu vaccination to visit one, for example, as I found out a few months ago.
So why did the Left send infected grannies to nursing homes in the US to kill tens of thousands of innocent grannies? I await your explication, with salivation.
A friend returned from Sydney to Brisbane on Friday. He had been staying in Parramatta for about a week with his fiancé’s family, after being isolated from her for the duration of the Queensland lockdown. When Campbeltown and Liverpool were “declared” by the Qld government, he decided to come home a day early.
He heard that there were three hour delays at Coolangatta so he came back on the New England. He checked the website, downloaded the appropriate form and drove back. At the border were ADF people doing traffic control and Qld coppers throwing their weight around. My friend is in his early 50s and, remarkably, has had no run-ins with police before.
He presented his form to the copper, who demanded proof of his whereabouts.
“Where did you come from?” “Port Macquarie” (last stop.) “Before that?” “Parramatta.” (Ah, hiding something, you see.) “Prove it.”
There was no indication from the website that proof of location would be required, so he had nothing apart from a few random receipts.
A more senior copper came over. “You’re nervous.” “I’ve never been interrogated by police before.”
And so it went on. Saying that there had been no indication that he would need proof of location cut no ice with the coppers. Eventually, after checking his receipts and photos he had taken on his phone, they decided he could go through. The copper became ordinarily friendly.
“I’m surprised how well people are taking this. We’ve only had three who’ve responded aggressively.”
See how easy it is to run a police state.
“So why did the Left send infected grannies to nursing homes in the US to kill tens of thousands of innocent grannies?”
I think the more interesting questions are:
1) Why were such facilities given immunity to prosecutions for negligence in COVID19 deaths?
2) Why were they forced to accept such people?
3) Might 1) be related to the fact the the association of owners of such facilities gave $1M to the governors political campaign?
4) Why are the left saying that NYC, with >150 deaths per 100k (worlds worst rate!), is an example of success, while Florida, with around 10 times less per 100k, and despite a slightly larger and much older population, is an example of failure?
5) Has NYC reached (or is very close to) herd immunity?
‘What you hear is nasty manipulators pretending to act on someone else’s behalf and then presuming authority they never had. Horrible, horrible people … terribly destructive.’
+1 Very well put.
“I’m surprised how well people are taking this. We’ve only had three who’ve responded aggressively.”
Don’t expect it to last – the longer this rubbish continues, the more “aggressive” responses you can expect.
Also: did you swear to “protect and serve”? If so, at what point will you buck the system? Obviously not closed borders – yet. What about mandatory masks? Mandatory isolation?
Slippery slopes and all that, right?
You CAN refuse directions, even “legal” ones – if you have a conscience, you should, if you think it’s detrimental to the public. Will you? And if not, are you prepared to resign? You should be, if your word means anything to you. Given what’s happened, I’m sorry to say I suspect it doesn’t.
So just swap blue for brown then – it would suit you better in that case.