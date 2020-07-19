Christians under siege throughout the world

Regardless of who is found to be responsible, there can be no doubt that incitement to destroy the patrimony of the West – intellectual, moral and material – has been mainstreamed by the political left and the media.
The last major pre-Revolution organ constructed in France now completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/2SbswB9JSY
They will lament the ‘cultural tragedy’ of the fires but continue to stoke the hate that fuelled them. Christianity is now the only genuine counter-culture there is. Everyone else is working for The Man.
I’d say Falun Gong are counter cultural.
What did we expect with this current Pope. And don’t get me started on that Anglical son of a bitch.
No leadership. The enemy smell blood.
Revanche? La Révocation de l’édit de Nantes?
The media becomes more and more loathsome each day. Cultural marxist ideologues who haven’t done an honest day’s work in their despicable lives and they speak so nacely on the BBC.
The Left increasingly hates the patrimony of the West because it reminds them that the West is built on Christianity. They hate Christianity because the morality of the Bible is absolute, and they refuse it.
Unfortunately there is no successful nation which is not built upon western culture in some form, and therefore on the foundation of the Bible. Certainly no socialist or totalitarian nation has ever succeeded. So in choosing to reject and persecute Christian cultural structures and edifices they are also condemning themselves to misery.
Christus Rex.
Not a book.
The essence of Christianity is sin, guilt, grace and salvation. The anti-Christians are blocked at guilt which they attempt to solve by destroying Christianity. The irony is that the outcome is an environment of far greater guilt and no salvation. As is evident by today’s internicine virtue wars.
only in as much as a touristy edifice was damaged. The religious significance, not so much.
Furthermore Biota, the grace and salvation bits are granted wholly and solely by God himself. You cannot earn, create or just have them without Him.
Every other religious or socio-political system in the world teaches or attempts to teach salvation through one’s own works, or through the system ‘improving’ them. Key examples.are National Socialism, the fascism it was inspired by, and Marxism. All teach tht Man is inherently ‘good (or at least not evil, cos religion is bad and God is not true, says Marx…)’ and just needs to be ‘improved’ with suitable ‘guidance.’
Some religions don’t even bother with giving an assurance of salvation. ROmPers ROmP precisely because there is no assurance of salvation for merely living a good life or following the set-down rules. The only assured entry into Paradise is to die in the process of wiping out non-believers.
How do we turn this around???
At the bottom of a number of articles, they reference additional fires that have occurred “during construction”. The media seem remarkably uninterested in discovering why there have been so many fires “during construction” in the last decade, versus very very few in the preceding decades. You would have expected electrical and worker safety to have increased over the years, not decreased and there are certainly additional devices included in powered equipment, on the network and at each termination point to protect from surges and unexpected flow which otherwise have dramatically decreased the number of fires.
Well….perhaps some leadership from western church leaders would help….at the moment all you get from the likes of Pope Frank and other western church leaders is dhimmitude. Eastern (Orthodox) church leaders, I suspect, are a little more forthright.
‘We’ve seen this happening all over the country’: Statue of Jesus BEHEADED inside Florida church in alleged hate crime
https://www.rt.com/usa/495003-jesus-statue-vandalism-attack/
Eastern (Orthodox) church leaders, I suspect, are a little more forthright.
They generally are but Orthodoxy is beset with its own problems:
There has been a schism between Moscow and Constantinople since 2018 and the various national churches have been forced to take de facto sides.
By virtue of their ethnos based polity the Orthodox churches have always been embroiled in geo-politics.
Name the real enemies out loud? The name that gets you kicked off social media is the real enemy.
We don’t turn it around.
This is a spiritual battle fought with spiritual weapons.
Read your Bible and pray.
