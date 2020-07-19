“I’m in charge of spectrum auctions and if I say to you everyone in this room, ‘if you want to bid next week in our spectrum auction you better wear red underpants on your head’, you’ll be wearing them on your head,” he said. “I have unfettered legal power.”
The quote is from Stephen Conroy and may be found here: Conroy plays down ‘red underpants’ comments. They love the power, these totalitarians. Daniel Andrews has never shown himself as anything other than stoopid. But he likes the power to tell everybody else what to do. He has screwed up every single thing he has done since becoming Premier, and especially the lockdown, but he gets to give the orders. He has even sold out Victoria to the Communist Party of China to cover his fantastically large deficit expenditures. Disgusting.
Meanwhile: Coronavirus: Levels of herd immunity in UK may already be high enough to prevent second wave, study suggests.
“The outbreaks look similar at the beginning. But in the heterogeneous population, individuals are not infected at random.
“The highly susceptible people are more likely to get infected first. As a result, the average susceptibility gets lower and lower over time.”
She added: “We just keep running the models, and it keeps coming back at less than 20 percent. It’s very striking.”
I only wish there was herd immunity against voting for socialists. There is, of course, but only after the voting is over plus around half a dozen years. And even then, it’s always only temporary.
Chairman Dan would only be doing what United Voice and the CFMMEU told him to do.
HB Bear and the CCP
Seems to be supported by this story yesterday:
Coronavirus: New data shows R-rate at 1 EVERYWHERE but ONE area – is your town affected? (18 Jul)
Less than one and the epidemic fizzles. We can hope it remains like this or goes even lower.
H B Bear
#3518388, posted on July 19, 2020 at 5:24 pm
‘Chairman Dan would only be doing what United Voice and the CFMMEU told him to do.’
Chairman Dan would only be doing what Winnie the Pooh told him to do. Oh, except right now I think WtP is in hiding, as with the rest of the politbureau. Poor Dan must be running round in circles wondering what comes next.
Yet in my township there are still plenty of f*cktards that keep voting Labor/Greens and see them as saviours no matter what.
Mind you, the state’s Liberal Party is pretty much a bunch of f*ckards anyway. My local Nationals member tries his best, but is up against a useless bunch of children called the opposition.
voting against socialists.
But the socialists more and more after each democratic vote loss, they reject losing, they don’t accept democracy when they lose.
Gone is the notion of accepting a loss.
Just wait till the socialists get universal postal voting,there will be one party states everywhere in the West. The US decromats are hot for it ,can you imagine what the BLM communists crew would do with that . UK labour woukd love it and our local communist tossers are thinking of it .
Not suggesting they might flood the electoral people with forgeries or huge boxes of negative votes would end up at the tip in flames .( for negative I mean anti left votes )
Results of socialists winning 109.7 of the vote will not be uncommon .
It will still be a democracy wont it .the left cant take that away ,can they.?
Masks embroidered with “Stand and Deliver” might be the thing for Victoriastan……
Chairman Dan would only be doing what United Voice and the CFMMEU told him to do.
Sounds like one of those “useful idiots”
Dan – idiot yes, useful no.
Contrary to your carefully argued and researched position there is no linkage between pandemic viruses and voting. We know this because people voted for Trump are having an appalling health experience while those who didn’t get a choice in Vietnam are opening their borders to foreign travel.
Personally I think nitwits like Kates are undermining our society with childish social media promotions that are totally divorced from the clinical risk. Like mist child commos he remains committed to selfish propaganda. Not to mention Dear Leader Donald.
Chairman Dan wears the same black North Face jacket, I don’t think I’ve seen him in anything else, ,he knows something , it’s going to be a long cold winter in Danistan.
And this is the point I have made about Victoriastan and what appears to be its communist leadership.
In Victoriastan:
– police and military on the streets – like China
– people locked down – like china
– freedom of travel internally tightly controlled – like china
– parliament suspended with no democratic process currently ( rule by effectively unaccountable politburo ) – like china
– political protests that support The Party are allowed but no others – like china
– belt and road initiative supported – cozy up to china
– people slugged with punitive fines exercising basic freedoms – like china
Yep…no politics in the Victoriastan Soviet at all….
How to break Commissar Comrades power – a cheap drug that nukes Covid.
No covid ==>> no lockdowns ==>> no power.
Boo Hoo, Dangerous Dan…bye bye and take your little red book with you.
This is encouraging – finding the molecular “switch” that makes covid dangerous and treatable by another new drug
https://www.timesofisrael.com/existing-drug-may-downgrade-covid-threat-to-common-cold-level-jerusalem-study/
“An existing medicine can “downgrade” the danger-level of coronavirus to that of a common cold, a Jerusalem researcher is claiming, after testing it on infected human tissue.
“Prof. Yaakov Nahmias says that his research shows that the novel coronavirus is so vicious because it causes lipids to be deposited in the lungs, and that there is a solution to undo the damage: a widely-used anti cholesterol drug called fenofibrate.
Paper https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3650499
““If our findings are borne out by clinical studies, this course of treatment could potentially downgrade COVID-19’s severity into nothing worse than a common cold,” Nahmias said.
“Unlike remdesivir, which is being lauded for its effect on coronavirus patients, fenofibrate, sometimes sold under the brand name Tricor, is already accredited by America’s Food and Drug Administration and is in plentiful supply. Remdesivir is in short supply and is also still pending full approval by regulators like the FDA.
Still to early to say if there will be herd immunity. Multiple papers and pre prints that suggest not everyone gets antibodies. For those that do, they decline to essentially nothing in 3 to 4 months.
T cell responses seem strong and long lasting to SARS1… but the SARS2 virus is known to kill T cells. hard to know right now if T cells are sufficient to stop disease a 2nd time and if they prevent viral shedding he 2nd time around.
Yu tell im luv – tell im gud n propa
Contrary to your carefully argued and researched position there is no linkage between pandemic viruses and voting.
There’s a concept called “analogy”. You might want to look it up on the internet some time.
We know this because people voted for Trump are having an appalling health experience
No they aren’t.
while those who didn’t get a choice in Vietnam are opening their borders to foreign travel
So what?
Personally I think
Try “Personally I feel…”. More accurate.
nitwits like Kates are undermining our society with childish social media promotions that are totally divorced from the clinical risk.
If you’ve got any expertise about “clinical risk” that you think is inconsistent with what Steve posts, feel free to expound it.
Like mist child commos he remains committed to selfish propaganda. Not to mention Dear Leader Donald.
“Selfish”? What do you think Steve stands to gain personally from expressing his opinions about the Hunchback of Spring Street?
And mindless NPC TDS sufferers are a dime a dozen on this blog, so your hilarious “Dear Leader Donald” half-witticism may not have the shock factor you may have expected it to.
I have heard the jacket he wears has a connection with his brother .
That is what Victoria voted for, twice. It’s a mystery why they are crying so about losing their businesses and their jobs and their homes – what did they think would happen?
Victoria deserves everything it gets; people voted over and over again for more of what they are now copping from their politicians; cops choose to work for the most disgraceful policing pretence in the country; the progressive intelligentsia cannot organise enough of those rich cultural North African home invasions; magistrates amuse themselves by punishing the paying public daily; the elderly earned the right to be ignored when they ring 000, for not stopping the rot decades ago by lynching Kirner and Cain; ambulancemen deserve to be pelted with bottles by sub-hooo mans for not going on strike for a couple of months; and so on.
It’s near thirty years since they elected a conservative government, six months after they were crying when he expected them to do something to deserve his efforts. They are a State populated by whingers, they sound like pommy shop stewards.
Mick ..we didn’t all vote for Dan so please refrain from hyper ventilating about it. And you need to get over your problem with Poms while you’re at it.
From Mustapha Bunn at 10:46 pm:
Not enough of you “didn’t all vote for Dan”, or John or Steve or Joan or John, and not enough of you did anything to remind Denis or Ted who they were expected to represent. Were you all fooled by Kroger’s scowl, believing it was going to scare the horrid fellows away?
“problem with Poms” amused me. My lot is from Cork. I grew up hearing about the problem the Poms had with us.
“Hyperventilating” is one word.