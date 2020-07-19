Only when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”

Posted on 11:33 am, July 19, 2020 by currencylad
What feels different here is that in the face of such an insidious threat, and with anecdotal reinforcement from authorities that some people are doing the wrong thing, some feel spurred — obligated even — to not just report what they see but to root it out… Take notes. Report… While it used to be taboo to eavesdrop on your neighbours, there’s a sense that it’s now OK to peer over the fence.”

 
Less than a month ago, the ABC’s “Fact Check” team denied that BLM protests increased coronavirus cases.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Hypocrisy of progressives, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Only when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”

  1. Roger
    #3518048, posted on July 19, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Less than a month ago, the ABC’s “Fact Check” team denied that BLM protests increased coronavirus cases.

    A regular commenter here was still claiming that last week.

  2. cuckoo
    #3518054, posted on July 19, 2020 at 11:47 am

    PROFESSOR PAUL KELLY:

    So, there is no evidence that there was— has been any spread from the Black Lives Matter protest. That doesn’t preclude the important message: this is not a time to be having mass protests, particularly in Melbourne. The risk of— the fact that we haven’t found any more cases from those protests doesn’t prove that the protests are safe. And just to be clear, it’s not just protests, it’s any mass gathering.

    So long, Scientific Method, it was nice knowing you…

  3. Cassie of Sydney
    #3518055, posted on July 19, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I see that the NSW police issued $1000 penalty notices to partygoers overnight.

    Did the same NSW police issue $1000 penalty notices to the thousands of people who attended the BLM demonstration over a month ago in Sydney’s CBD?

    Don’t be silly Cassie….$100o penalty notices are only issued when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”.

  4. cuckoo
    #3518056, posted on July 19, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Just to clarify: if they say they’ve found no cases as a result of the protest street-theatre, they are either lying, or, if they’re telling the truth, they’ve just demonstrated, as only such an experiment could have, that the lockdown is pointless.

  5. Megan
    #3518057, posted on July 19, 2020 at 11:51 am

    So, 10,000 people, most definitely NOT physically distancing for a day of protesting = NO community transmission. So why, exactly, given that they claim is this such an insidious threat, are we being locked in our houses?

    For anyone who might have wondered how the Holocaust was ‘allowed’ to happen, simply look around at the snitches, spies and dobbers surrounding us and wonder no more.

  6. miltonf
    #3518076, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    So, 10,000 people, most definitely NOT physically distancing for a day of protesting = NO community transmission. So why, exactly, given that they claim is this such an insidious threat, are we being locked in our houses?

    Because they say so.

  7. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3518080, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    So the conclusion is that the Chinese Biowar Virus will not infect narxist protesters and people pretending to be aboriginal,? Isnt this a case of blatant racism ans anti socialism?
    Will the untidy naysbjins declare a day for this ?“pro fauxberiginal narxist day”?
    I suggest February 30th every year

  8. candy
    #3518095, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    If it was some sort of “right wing” protest they would be blamed for every illness and death in Australia by now and targeted through social media and shamed.

    Because BLM/left, it’s ignored completely. A mass gathering of the protestors from disadvantaged environments with some at least living in the huge Housing Commission complex in cramped conditions and a lot of physical contact.

    It’s the fault of government and National Cabinet that this happened, not the protestors themselves.

  9. Roger
    #3518100, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    It’s the fault of government and National Cabinet that this happened, not the protestors themselves.

    Victoria is a sovereign state.

    Its police force decided they wouldn’t fine the protesters and the government acquiesced due to political considerations.

    We’re not all Victorians yet.

  10. Kneel
    #3518114, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    “Its police force decided they wouldn’twere directed by the government not to fine the protesters and the government acquiesced due to political considerations.”

    FIFY.

  11. MACK
    #3518120, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    “ABC’s “Fact Check” team denied that BLM protests increased coronavirus cases.”
    Like everyone else at the ABC, they write the story first and then look for people and information to fit it.

  12. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3518122, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    This won’t hurt a bit, protestors. https://i.imgur.com/3tLegR6.jpg

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3518123, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Given Vicplod’s notorious liking for revenue, I am surprised they didn’t fine the 20,000 BLM protestors $1,652 each. That would’ve been a cool $33,040,000 for Dan Xi Man’s flower fund.

    Ok, I’m not surprised. Only bogan party animals get fined in Australia.

  14. Roger
    #3518129, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    FIFY.

    Maybe so, but either way the point stands.

    Candy, like many Australians, doesn’t grasp that Australia is a federation where states retain sovereignty; the PM has no power to give orders to state premiers.

  15. Damon
    #3518138, posted on July 19, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    If mass gatherings in public are so safe, a) why can’t we go to the football, or b) go to church (same thing)?
    Answer: doesn’t fit the ABC narrative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.