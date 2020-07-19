Only when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”

What feels different here is that in the face of such an insidious threat, and with anecdotal reinforcement from authorities that some people are doing the wrong thing, some feel spurred — obligated even — to not just report what they see but to root it out… Take notes. Report… While it used to be taboo to eavesdrop on your neighbours, there’s a sense that it’s now OK to peer over the fence.”
Less than a month ago, the ABC’s “Fact Check” team denied that BLM protests increased coronavirus cases.
A regular commenter here was still claiming that last week.
So long, Scientific Method, it was nice knowing you…
I see that the NSW police issued $1000 penalty notices to partygoers overnight.
Did the same NSW police issue $1000 penalty notices to the thousands of people who attended the BLM demonstration over a month ago in Sydney’s CBD?
Don’t be silly Cassie….$100o penalty notices are only issued when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”.
Just to clarify: if they say they’ve found no cases as a result of the protest street-theatre, they are either lying, or, if they’re telling the truth, they’ve just demonstrated, as only such an experiment could have, that the lockdown is pointless.
So, 10,000 people, most definitely NOT physically distancing for a day of protesting = NO community transmission. So why, exactly, given that they claim is this such an insidious threat, are we being locked in our houses?
For anyone who might have wondered how the Holocaust was ‘allowed’ to happen, simply look around at the snitches, spies and dobbers surrounding us and wonder no more.
Because they say so.
So the conclusion is that the Chinese Biowar Virus will not infect narxist protesters and people pretending to be aboriginal,? Isnt this a case of blatant racism ans anti socialism?
Will the untidy naysbjins declare a day for this ?“pro fauxberiginal narxist day”?
I suggest February 30th every year
If it was some sort of “right wing” protest they would be blamed for every illness and death in Australia by now and targeted through social media and shamed.
Because BLM/left, it’s ignored completely. A mass gathering of the protestors from disadvantaged environments with some at least living in the huge Housing Commission complex in cramped conditions and a lot of physical contact.
It’s the fault of government and National Cabinet that this happened, not the protestors themselves.
Victoria is a sovereign state.
Its police force decided they wouldn’t fine the protesters and the government acquiesced due to political considerations.
We’re not all Victorians yet.
“Its police force
decided they wouldn’twere directed by the government not to fine the protesters and the government acquiesced due to political considerations.”
“ABC’s “Fact Check” team denied that BLM protests increased coronavirus cases.”
Like everyone else at the ABC, they write the story first and then look for people and information to fit it.
This won’t hurt a bit, protestors. https://i.imgur.com/3tLegR6.jpg
Given Vicplod’s notorious liking for revenue, I am surprised they didn’t fine the 20,000 BLM protestors $1,652 each. That would’ve been a cool $33,040,000 for Dan Xi Man’s flower fund.
Ok, I’m not surprised. Only bogan party animals get fined in Australia.
Maybe so, but either way the point stands.
Candy, like many Australians, doesn’t grasp that Australia is a federation where states retain sovereignty; the PM has no power to give orders to state premiers.
If mass gatherings in public are so safe, a) why can’t we go to the football, or b) go to church (same thing)?
Answer: doesn’t fit the ABC narrative.