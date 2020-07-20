75 years after WWII, German states refuse to defend themselves

Kraut panhandlers appeal to Endless War lobby
BERLIN (Reuters) – The premiers of four German states have appealed to members of the U.S. Congress to block plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany, according to letters seen by Reuters on Sunday.
President Donald Trump said last month he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany by 9,500 to 25,000, faulting the fellow NATO member for failing to meet the North Atlantic alliance’s defence spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade.
The prime ministers of the four southern states, all home to U.S. bases, addressed the letters to 13 members of Congress including senators Mitt Romney and Jim Inhofe.
“We therefore ask you to support us as we strive not to sever the bond of friendship but to strengthen it, and to secure the U.S. presence in Germany and Europe in the future,” wrote the premiers of Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate…
But the premiers wrote that the U.S. forces in their states “form the backbone of the U.S. presence in Europe and NATO’s ability to act”.
They couldn’t care less about NATO’s “ability to act.” They want that Uncle Sam stimulus to go on forever.
So will they start yet another war?
And they had the gall to whine about the US selling them the single-engine F-104 Starfighter as a NATO first response aircraft!
They need the money they save by not spending it one defence.
They need it to give to Italy, to Spain, to Greece. They used to need the money to give to the Ukraine so it can be siphoned off to the Bidens, but that is over now. They need the money to spend on power generation that doesn’t work. Plus, it costs a lot to mothball nuclear power stations. Anyhow, they need the money for anything other than defending themselves. They need the money so they can more convincingly be a basket case.
Currency Lad – could tell me why the lefties still think it is ok to call Germans krauts, Nazi etc and why the hate people who are blonde and blue eyed. Why do they hate Ivanka when she is a wog that don’t speak Inglish
So it’s OK for foreigners to undermine US Admin policy, but not OK for Trump666 to ask someone to look into massive corruption by the VP?
Not only should Trump withdraw those troops from Germany he should demand Merkel station some German troops in Guam or Hawaii to part repay the nearly 80 year favour the US has done Germany and help face off against China
These prime ministers are not very bright, appealing to Romney will not endear them to Trump.