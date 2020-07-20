Another Labor Split on climate and energy?

This has been coming for a long time and almost a decade ago I suggested that the ALP would crash and burn on the climate issue. That was before the Coalition turned out to be almost equally misguided and the crunch in the ALP was delayed by the crippling demand for groupthink in the party. From The Weekend Australian.

A growing number of Labor MPs are urging Anthony Albanese to adopt the Coalition’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, with one warning the party may never win another election unless it takes a more moderate position on ­climate change.

Amid concerns Labor needs to broaden its appeal, senators Alex Gallacher and Glenn Sterle have backed resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon’s calls to adopt the government’s ­medium-term target to lower emissions by 26-28 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030.

“If we don’t accept that, we may never get back into government,” Senator Gallacher told The Weekend Australian.

“The reality is, we are going to have a deficit that you can’t jump over. We can’t constrain our economy in terms of what some of the people on the Left want to do. Just do it and move on.

“It may tear the heart out of some of the people in the conservation world but really it isn’t going to tear the heart out of the electorate. And it certainly won’t tear the heart out of a lot of people we want to vote for us.”

Senator Sterle, from the West Australian Right, said: “Joel is on the money. I support Joel’s ­position”.

This development means that the Cat letter writers are getting into the game at a very strategic time and we await with interest the replies that come back from the local members. The first replies are automatic emails or standard boilerplate and advice that the concern will be referring to the relevant Minister. The interesting part will come when they are pressed on their perception of the most obvious pitfalls for RE – the wind droughts, choke points, the island effect and the non-existence of grid-scale storage.

Keep on windwatching and see the size of the black, brown and red bars! Not much wind in SA at present and they are importing coal power, despite a lot of gas capacity. So much for self-sufficiency with RE. That’s the way it goes in SA, when the wind blows and the sun shines they export, otherwise they import to supplement the local gas supply. With a fleet of diesel generators available in case the interconnector fails again:)

And see how it is going in Britain!