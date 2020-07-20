Hong Kong Phooey

A number of years ago, TAFKAS met a New Zealand fellow. He was a fairly senior tax accountant. Whilst not remembering how we got onto the subject, this Kiwi accountant told TAFKAS he needed to work in Australia because the Kiwi tax code was just too simple to warrant tax specialists such as him. There was no work for him in New Zealand.

TAFKAS also recalls reading somewhere that there was a proposal in the US to greatly simplify the tax return process. Because, much like in Australia, the vast majority of tax returns were basic and involved salary income and some minor investment returns, the IRS (the US equivalent of the ATO) could send out pre-populated tax returns which could then be either lodged as was or amended as required.

Such a scheme would greatly simplify the process of lodging tax returns and would equally greatly reduce the costs. Then came the vehement opposition against this scheme. From the tax accountant industry.

It was both these stories that came to TAFKAS’ mind when reading the wonderful opinion piece in the AFR today written by Nicholas Tam – To lure Hong Kongers, let’s import their system.

The piece by Mr Tam was in response to last weeks recycling of the Sydney as a Financial Centre proposal by Senator Andrew Bragg.

TAFKAS suggested why this proposal was folly last week.

Karen Maley wrote her 10c today in the AFR.

But it was Nicholas Tam who wrote it better:

the modest tax reductions and tweaks to the regulatory leviathan he proposes will not suffice to replicate Hong Kong’s entrepreneurial dynamism.

It’s the vibe man. It’s the vibe.

Aside from capping personal income tax at 15 per cent, company tax at 16.5 per cent, and levying zero tax on capital gains and dividends, an important element in Hong Kong’s success has been the simplicity of its legal framework.

Yeah. That will happen. What would the Canberrans do if they did not have the tax revenue to centrally plan Australia.

But it gets better.

every tax levied in Hong Kong is consolidated in its 861-page Inland Revenue Ordinance. By contrast, Australian income tax alone is an incomprehensible gobbledegook slovenly sprawled across the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936, the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997, and Taxation Administration Act 1953 contained in 22 volumes totalling 8740 pages.

But don’t forget the State and Territory tax laws. There are a few pages there also.

Put aside the bureaucrats. Think about the lawyers, barristers, accountants, consultants, publishers, advisers, financial planners, judges, technology companies who make a very, very comfortable living from the very large and complex tax systems in Australia. What would they do otherwise? Think about their children.

But think also about those making similar livings from the other regulatory infrastructure that our politicians have build in this country. Forget about the physical infrastructure. It is the regulatory infrastructure that will be the economic legacy of our recent political overlords. But unlike physical stuff, when it comes to regulatory infrastructure, it is near impossible for the hungry and unemployed to knock it over.

And Mr Tan makes mention of employment law differences between Australia and Hong Kong:

Nor does one build an entrepreneurial culture with the world’s highest minimum wage and a penalty rates regime which sees Brunswick baristas working Sundays paid more than the Banco Court barristers of the wig and gown variety, who, as Woolworths’ well-remunerated advisers Ashurst showed, are probably illegally underpaid too!

Australia does not to import Hong Kong entrepreneurs to Australia to stimulate the economy. Australia needs to export our politicians and regulators to Pyongyang where theirs skills are more better suited.