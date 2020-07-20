Hong Kong Phooey

A number of years ago, TAFKAS met a New Zealand fellow. He was a fairly senior tax accountant. Whilst not remembering how we got onto the subject, this Kiwi accountant told TAFKAS he needed to work in Australia because the Kiwi tax code was just too simple to warrant tax specialists such as him. There was no work for him in New Zealand.
TAFKAS also recalls reading somewhere that there was a proposal in the US to greatly simplify the tax return process. Because, much like in Australia, the vast majority of tax returns were basic and involved salary income and some minor investment returns, the IRS (the US equivalent of the ATO) could send out pre-populated tax returns which could then be either lodged as was or amended as required.
Such a scheme would greatly simplify the process of lodging tax returns and would equally greatly reduce the costs. Then came the vehement opposition against this scheme. From the tax accountant industry.
It was both these stories that came to TAFKAS’ mind when reading the wonderful opinion piece in the AFR today written by Nicholas Tam – To lure Hong Kongers, let’s import their system.
The piece by Mr Tam was in response to last weeks recycling of the Sydney as a Financial Centre proposal by Senator Andrew Bragg.
TAFKAS suggested why this proposal was folly last week.
Karen Maley wrote her 10c today in the AFR.
But it was Nicholas Tam who wrote it better:
the modest tax reductions and tweaks to the regulatory leviathan he proposes will not suffice to replicate Hong Kong’s entrepreneurial dynamism.
It’s the vibe man. It’s the vibe.
Aside from capping personal income tax at 15 per cent, company tax at 16.5 per cent, and levying zero tax on capital gains and dividends, an important element in Hong Kong’s success has been the simplicity of its legal framework.
Yeah. That will happen. What would the Canberrans do if they did not have the tax revenue to centrally plan Australia.
But it gets better.
every tax levied in Hong Kong is consolidated in its 861-page Inland Revenue Ordinance. By contrast, Australian income tax alone is an incomprehensible gobbledegook slovenly sprawled across the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936, the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997, and Taxation Administration Act 1953 contained in 22 volumes totalling 8740 pages.
But don’t forget the State and Territory tax laws. There are a few pages there also.
Put aside the bureaucrats. Think about the lawyers, barristers, accountants, consultants, publishers, advisers, financial planners, judges, technology companies who make a very, very comfortable living from the very large and complex tax systems in Australia. What would they do otherwise? Think about their children.
But think also about those making similar livings from the other regulatory infrastructure that our politicians have build in this country. Forget about the physical infrastructure. It is the regulatory infrastructure that will be the economic legacy of our recent political overlords. But unlike physical stuff, when it comes to regulatory infrastructure, it is near impossible for the hungry and unemployed to knock it over.
And Mr Tan makes mention of employment law differences between Australia and Hong Kong:
Nor does one build an entrepreneurial culture with the world’s highest minimum wage and a penalty rates regime which sees Brunswick baristas working Sundays paid more than the Banco Court barristers of the wig and gown variety, who, as Woolworths’ well-remunerated advisers Ashurst showed, are probably illegally underpaid too!
Australia does not to import Hong Kong entrepreneurs to Australia to stimulate the economy. Australia needs to export our politicians and regulators to Pyongyang where theirs skills are more better suited.
It helps if your tax act is not intertwined with the modern welfare State.
With a 15% cap it is not worth paying good money to minimise tax. At 48.5% you are mad if you don’t. Consequently it is an Australian national pastime.
Funny that they don’t mention the 15% HK property tax.
The entire financial planning industry is founded on the complexity of the superannuation system, the penalties for getting it wrong and the massive benefits of getting even a part pension.
Yeah.
Funny about that 15% Property Tax
https://asiabc.co/guide-to-hk/property-tax-of-hong-kong-explained/
But of course Hong Kong will now become ‘enlightened’ with CCP protection money Taxes
Prior to 1997 there was a serious proposal to establish a zone of sorts in the NT so that residents of Hong Kong could establish a community in Australia. Keating turned it down because the entrepreneurial spirit of the Hong Kong Chinese would more that likely mean they wouldn’t vote Labor.
We have taken a large % of our “brightest and best” and put them into jobs where they create complexity and rent seeking as their daily tasks.
We should free them from this work and make parliament pass every piece of legislation one by one, not devolve regulatory power to the spawn of satan/local government/Pubes.
Imagine if all these very clever people (they left uni dont you know!) were freed to become entrepreneurs and startup gurus instead of tax leaches.
Or they could go and sleep under bridges and suck genitals for cash, either suits me.
Quite so. And remember them the next time you hear about Australia’s low tax-to-GDP ratio, or low share of government in GDP. Those figures are fake, because all the professions named above (except the judges) are classified as “private sector”. Now, OK, they are not government employees, but to a large extent their jobs only exist because of government regulation, or to deal with the government’s outstretched paw. Perhaps half the “private” services sector in Australia is engaged in time-wasting, government-generated activity. Real value-adding private sector production is much smaller than you think, and smaller than the figures can ever show.
Interesting point, David. Isn’t the proportion of the workforce about 40 percent public servants? What if we add on those jobs you mentioned?
I heard that the Canadian tax returns are really basic, too, BTW.
The politicians, and those who pull their strings, can probably be blamed for the layers of complexity in our tax system, but the officials who administer it make things worse with language which is almost impenetrable – even when dealing with matters which, in principle, are quite simple.
I think there was a time when the paperwork for annual returns for most taxpayers was a form which ran to about six A4 pages, with instructions included – compare that to the online or paper monstrosity which now confronts those even with very simple tax affairs.