How do Democrats get a single vote?

Hours before what is expected to be the 53rd straight night of protests in the city, the head of the Portland police union said the community has “had enough.” Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner, surrounded by 20 faith leaders, business owners, police officers and neighborhood residents, held a news conference in front of the union’s offices in North Portland. On Saturday, protesters broke in and lit a fire inside. The building itself was covered with graffiti.

Seattle rioters seen damaging,

looting stores; police say fire

sparked at precinct, officer hospitalized At least two people were arrested in Seattle and a police officer is in the hospital Sunday after a march through downtown devolved into property damage and looting, police say. Police said Sunday evening the demonstrators had broken out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire. The fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported, police said. The demonstration started between 2 and 3 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. A photo posted on Seattle’s DOT traffic channel showed crowds blocking an intersection.

Bill Barr appoints immigration judge who’s

a fmr director at FAIR, known for hard-line

immigration policies Members of the left are upset that Attorney General Bill Barr has appointed an immigration judge who actually respects and believes in America’s immigration laws. “The judge, Matthew J. O’Brien, was officially named to his new position in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) in June — but was just formally inducted into the largest ever corps of immigration judges along with 45 others,” Law & Order, a far-left news website, complained Saturday. “‘From 2016 to 2020, he served as the director of research at the Federation for American Immigration Reform.’ … The group, known in immigration law circles by its acronym, FAIR,

