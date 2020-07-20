Why do Victorians keep voting for Daniel Andrews?

Science may finally have an answer
A surprising new study suggests two-thirds of Australians have been exposed to a potentially mind-altering cat parasite.
Toxoplasma gondii is famous for manipulating the brains of infected mice so they run towards cats, instead of away from them – raising questions about what it could be doing to human brains.
New research from a team of Edith Cowan University scientists found 66 per cent of the 150 people they studied had antibodies to the parasite.
“It blew us out of the water,” said Dr Aus Molan, the Edith Cowan University researcher who led the study.
Associate Professor Chris Tonkin, among Australia’s leading toxo researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, called the number “extraordinarily high – much higher than I would have expected, that’s for sure”.
In other science and pathogen news, ‘experts’ have begun a trans-Tasman study to investigate why the number of children and adolescents presenting to emergency departments with mental health concerns this century has doubled. Thirty institutions will participate in The Kids Are Not Okay study. Black Dog Institute director Helen Christensen told the ABC that “climate change and the bushfires” might be causes. I can almost smell the skip where ‘junk studies’ end up. No, Helen. The spike is caused by children being raised in ‘child-care’ centres and by computers in a family-hating society of infantilised adults who believe in nothing more profound than their iPhones and Married At First Sight. The kids are not alright because their parents are nihilist bogans.
The story goes Victoria found Jeff arrogant and voted for ALP.
Parents today follow advice from Facebook.
A couple of issues:
1. Last election the Liberals ran quite a poor campaign. They removed one unpopular leader (Ted Balieu) and replaced him with an even more unelectable Dennis Napthine. The counter example here is the Victorian ALP who are happy to do ‘whatever it takes’. I think the very popular removal of level crossings had its genesis late in the Liberal government’s term and was co-opted completely and utterly by the ALP.
2. The Liberals are not good at explaining their achievements. I talked to one MP who was saying how they had saved $ and were able to add an extra level to the new Box Hill Hospital, opened the Peninsula Link Freeway early and so on. Never heard anything about any of this in the election campaign, not even a ‘we finished these’ let alone, ‘we finished these earlier and better’.
Dan virus escaped from Dan hotels.
It’s all someone else problem.
Like Red shirt and lawyer X.
Tony – LNP finances versus unions finances.
Indoctrination from media and school
Black Dog Institute director Helen Christensen told the ABC that “climate change and the bushfires” might be causes.
Ah, so the climate change alarmists like Helen are admitting that they are scaring the daylights out of children and depressing them?
Climate change alarmists are big part of the problem.
Leftards are evil.
The ALP has immigrated The People that it wants, and now The People are getting the government they deserve.
the victim-society is also to blame. Its now vogue to have some sort of disability amongst teens, especially girls.
Sometimes I think the best solution is to give kids a copy of Bert Facey’s “A Fortunate Life” and tell them to HTFU.
Opposition is as hard or as easy as you make it. If you don’t want to win, it’s easy. If you want to win, you have to work bloody hard.
On the path of life, children need guide rails.
Parents, teachers and peers are supposed to be those guide rails.
We’ve pretty much removed those guide rails. Some by a shift in culture, but most by laws.
Parents can’t parent (try smacking a kid in a supermarket or on the play ground), teachers won’t discipline (the law won’t allow it and because almost all are now women) and peers can’t bully anymore.
Once those guidelines are removed, children go off the path and end up lost and confused, leading to frustration and or anger.
No wonder the poor buggers are depressed.
Allow parents to parent (a smack is not assault. Yelling at them is not verbal assault), employ more male teachers, bring back corporal punishment and allow soft bullying to go to the keeper and watch today’s 6yr olds become level headed and fairly well adjusted 20 somethings in 15 years.
As simple as that but almost impossible to implement.
If I were a benevolent dictator, I’d employ a small army of Tiger Moms (even importing some from places like Singapore if necessary) in many positions of authority in the education and family services departments.
They vote Labor as they are unaware that there is another party that claims to be an opposition party (it’s not). Except for the member for Kew every one of the Libs is a soft, bench warming, leftard fully on board with Labor on just about every issue.
Agree 100%, even saw a young woman changing a baby’s nappy today and the tiny child was holding a phone, staring at the screen. Plus I think that the huge increase in autism, asthma and similar conditions is caused in a big part by the drug use of the parents. Marijuana has long been known for its deadly side effects like mental issues and damaging genetics, all of which are now ignored.
On the topic of animals. There are a few stories coming out that animals aren’t so cute but carry heavy duty disease or just eat humans. Bats, cats, possums, squirrels and prairie dogs (bubonic plague) and now the millennials are surprised about sharks.
Its hard to put a case for the Liberals when the communist media totally ignores them unless they make what the media considers to be a mistake . The media ignores the Vic Libs and even the gangrene liberals in SA . We are in dire need of a Populist Nationalist Party pushing the case for Australia . Damn the global marxists withdraw all taxpayer funding from them and watch them wither and die .
Global Marxism cannot survive withou Other Peoples Money .
On Sunday, Daniel Andrews announced that almost all people living in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will now be required to wear a face covering when leaving their home. There are a few exceptions such as a medical reason, children under 12 years and some professional exemptions. The fine for not wearing a face covering will be $200.
Note that the requirement is for a face covering and not a facemask. Dan the Man went to some lengths to describe the requirement as a face covering, referring to bandannas, scarves and other face coverings as being acceptable. No doubt because he knows the supply of surgical quality masks is woefully inadequate.
What facemask supplies were available, were stripped from the shelves in the few hours after the announcement as thousands of people surged to their local chemist or other stockist.
I checked several on-line stores and eBay offered the best insight. The data showed hundreds of sales across dozens of listings in just a few hours. Sales of ‘death-head’ or ‘Call of Duty’ type bandannas and scarves were particularly strong. It causes a wry smile to imagine these people entering their local bank or late night convenience store.
In any event, the MSM sang in chorus that face coverings will save lives when it is patently ridiculous to say that a loose fitting scarf is anything but a symbol of compliance (death-head notwithstanding). Nevertheless, by the end of the week, the MSM will be running stories of the glitterati wearing ‘designer’ face coverings with fawning admiration for their haute couture.
Meanwhile, news.com.au is running a story under the line “Stupid Aussies rise up against masks” which goes on to vilify those who have expressed opposition to the latest dictate.
COVID19 has shown the true colours of our Governments and the slavish conformity of most of the community. The MSM have played their role with utter obedience. The ease with which the population have been corralled, mislead and penalised for transgression is deeply worrying and you cannot help but shiver at what the future may hold. Will Australians, and perhaps Victorians in particular, ever return to the relative freedom previously enjoyed? Under either a Labor or Liberal Government?
By the way, Daniel Andrews also said:
“As always, the Government will continue to monitor data over the next fortnight. Compliance – and the rate of community transmission – will decide what we do next, and whether we move to Stage 4 restrictions.”
That sounds more like a threat to me than the words of a leader in a democratic nation.
And if you happen to ride a bike: https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/wacky-laneway-cycling-rally-to-go-ahead-in-its-own-fashion-20200716-p55cl8.html
That sounds more like a threat to me than the words of a leader in a democratic nation.
Indeed. Why should “compliance” be a factor in introducing stage 4? What if compliance was negligible but community transmissions remained stable or declined? Is the Hunchback implying that in that case he might in any case treat lack of “compliance” as a reason to forge ahead with stage 4?
I have read that Toxoplasma gondii also causes lasciviousness, watch out for those cat ladies.
Maybe Victorians are just dumb? I’m how many times have they voted for the di#khead?
It’s hard to know what has been more disappointing – the jackboot behaviour of the truculent, malevolent Premier or the invisibility of the State opposition.
If I were victorian, I’d be walking around in a balaclava.
Its the law, you know.
Not this Victorian, ever.
Nor any member of my family, with the probable exception of one lefty sister-in-law.
Well bugger me. If your education system instills mental illness as ‘normal’, is there any wonder the kids are getting screwed up? The Left is evil. It teaches kids that normalcy is wrong (wicked white racism) and abnormality and mental illness is to be praised.
Viz, daughter #1 doing trial HSC. One question is based upon a ‘feelings expression piece’ by a transgender male, 23 yrs, who is terrified of normal male interactions, fears for his safety, yet nothing bad happens to him (i.e. the ‘drunk males’ are polite to him).
No wonder the kids are just farked up – the Left is deliberately ruining their minds. I hate them.
Nine was giving news airtime the other night to some young woman who seemed quite functional and articulate and who was positively bragging about “having” ADHD and autism as if she’d won an Oscar.
Lee #3519134, posted on July 20, 2020, at 2:25 pm
Ditto here.
Programs like the sinister, euphemistic “Safe Schools”, with its playing with and grooming of young minds certainly wouldn’t be helping, far from it.
More likely increasing self-doubt and anxiety.
The 271 pages of Victoria’s Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 are the source of Daniel Andrew’s power over Victorians during COVID19 and I spent a couple of hours skimming through it.
Under the Act, a body known as the Consultative Council has unfettered control that cannot be challenged. No court, tribunal or board can compel the release of any decision, document, conversation or note regarding any decision or action of the Council, nor can any real person be compelled to attend a court and give evidence into those decisions. All documents are specifically exempt from discovery under the Freedom of Information Act.
During times of real or perceived emergency, it is not unreasonable that a Government can act with very few limitations. It is simply not practical to get parliamentary approval at every turn. But, those decisions should be subject to consequent public review, and challenge if necessary. Overreach should not be acceptable and in any case, it will help us learn from any mistakes.
But not under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act. Daniel and the gang have unencumbered control with no prospect of some busybody subsequently asking them to justify their actions.
Everything bad is caused by climate change in the weird and wacky world of climate change impacts research.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
Latest ‘shock and awe’ tallies at 2pm+ today from https://covidlive.com.au/states-and-territories
Australia – Population 25.5 million – Total CCP Covid Deaths = 123 – %deaths of population = 0.000492%
Victoria – Population 6.6 million – Total CCP Covid Deaths = 39 – %deaths of population = 0.000590909%
It’s Victoria, and it’s full of Victorians?
Throw them a half decent meat pie and an AFL game and they’re anyone’s.
Andrews is a Mr Bean clone, especially as he looks like he has an iron rod up his backside when he walks. Andrews also leaves a trail of disaster behind him while he walks away with no concern for others.
Throw them a half decent meat pie and an AFL game and they’re anyone’s
Bullshit. We’d insist on a VB stubby being part of the deal.
Tim Neilson:
*snork*
As I read that I flash back to POW resistance training courses in the military of my youth. Particularly the week plus POW camp/interogation experience.
‘Keeping the faith’ was a huge part of keeping you sorted and alive.
I wonder what those instructors teach the students of today.
All of Australia’s Public Service Politicians ™ leave a trail of disaster.
There is a special school to learn how to do that – Its called university.
To be fair, they’ve only done it twice (thus far) – but my theory is that the dour, socially conservative wowserism for which Melbourne was stereotypically famed in the middle decades of the last century has now turned back on itself and become a studiously PC/progressive parody of what it once was – and every bit as smug, morally condescending and judgmental as its former self.
A political leader who looks like a suburban accountant from the 60s, but talks like a sociology lecturer on steroids, is just the pea for the pod for Melbourngrad and Victoriastan. In a sense, it’s the same trick that federal Labor pulled when they presented Strayan voters with Rudd as a modernised version of Howard – it’s just taken a bit longer to fall apart.
Andrews has won twice and will win in 2022 because the Coalition are unwilling to be better and in fact are petrified by the possibility of saying anything even slightly conservative
Melbourne is a Mecca for new migrants, we get close to 200,000 per annum and our city is expanding upwards and outwards, in every direction bar the sea.
The vast majority of those New Melbournians vote labor.
I mean look at the brand stacking fiasco of a few weeks ago.
Luckily the escape of the Covid from quarantine put that story on the back page.
Why do Victorians vote for Andrews? Follow the money. The public service is 10% of the voting population. Add another 10% for those relying on the public service for income. Add another 10% fir the migrant population who want the largess to continue. Let’s not forget all those welfare recipients who rely on the labor government for succour and support ………. starting to get the picture?