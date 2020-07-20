Why do Victorians keep voting for Daniel Andrews?

A surprising new study suggests two-thirds of Australians have been exposed to a potentially mind-altering cat parasite.

Toxoplasma gondii is famous for manipulating the brains of infected mice so they run towards cats, instead of away from them – raising questions about what it could be doing to human brains.

New research from a team of Edith Cowan University scientists found 66 per cent of the 150 people they studied had antibodies to the parasite.

“It blew us out of the water,” said Dr Aus Molan, the Edith Cowan University researcher who led the study.

Associate Professor Chris Tonkin, among Australia’s leading toxo researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, called the number “extraordinarily high – much higher than I would have expected, that’s for sure”.