Anti-Semitic smear at the Herald Sun

The Herald Sun today ran a story about some enterprising individuals managing to practice their beliefs and faith in Victoria.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish group has been accused of exploiting a loophole in lockdown laws to run clandestine religious ceremonies in Ripponlea and St Kilda East.
People have been seen entering centres in the area up to three times a day carrying prayer shawls and other religious paraphernalia.
But a loophole means the Satmar Hasidic group — [to be added below] — isn’t breaking any of the strict lockdown laws.
…
“DHHS officers have accompanied police and confirmed that, at this stage, there has been no breach as the group is operating as a support service, rather than running religious ceremonies,” he said.
Under stage three restrictions, support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous can hold socially distanced meetings of up to 20 people.
In a world where up to 20 alcoholics and druggies can congregate – not to mention 10,000 protesters – it seems a bit churlish to deny religious Jews praying. Especially when they do so within the rules.
Yet somehow the Herald Sun managed to fit in the 21st century blood-libel. What did I edit out before? (emphasis added)
But a loophole means the Satmar Hasidic group — believed to be a breakaway sect of the Adass Israel group which helped accused paedophile principal Malka Leifer flee Australia — isn’t breaking any of the strict lockdown laws.
So a completely different group of Jews allegedly assisted an accused paedophile flee the country. This is relevant to the story how?
I asked the question. But here is the Herald Sun’s response:
Given your public profile it may be worth pursuing this at the editorial level, Sinc.
Adass Israel group did what?
R
Yes!
Another example of drive-by media
sensational, scandal-seeking, and agenda-driven coverage that is typical of the national press corps … an analogy between the media who cover a story with a barrage of unfair cheap shots before moving on to the next flavor of the month and an inner city gang that drives by and sprays a target with gunfire and then moves on to their next target.
REJECTED…of course. One would expect nothing less from the Herald Sun.
Why buy newspapers? Except, perhaps, to amuse oneself with the latest obfuscations. At best they’ve taken the place of cryptic crosswords.
Very very ordinary.
Are police undercover checking on me osque attendance?
You know the group that actually is a corona cluster.
They’re just scum.
I know there are fine people who are journalists. I’ve known many.
Blair and Bolt are two favourites.
But the media is now overrun with these nasty, dishonest garbage people.
I’m truly sick and tired of them.
I’m not sure where Daniel Andrews is headed (my own view is he has flipped his lid and is certifiable) but good to see this group asserting its rights within the law. The Daniel Andrews Victorian Labour Party is now only one step away from something I would have never thought possible , which is a form of government terror with the public having no rights of protest , all under the guise of “caring for you” and they are being aided and abetted by a complicit media that are pumping out their pr without question. Imagine being Jewish in these circumstances, it must feel like history is about to repeat itself.
In this case the only thing I can do now is cancel my subscription to the HS and hope that Daniel Andrews falls under a bus. Good luck Sinclair and yes pursue it.
[You are trespassing on my tolerance here. Sinc]
It always seems to come back to defending rock spiders with CL.
Remind us m0nty – where is George Pell now?
Sinc – you asked the wrong question (see bold). Their/his/her belief must have come from someone/somewhere. Me thinks the word ‘believed’ was inserted to try and avoid defamation yet challenged on the premise of the accuser(s) belief.
Way to miss the point spectacularly, Moron.
Monty is reduced to repeating the same slurs.
Poor m0nty:
– Trump is president
– Morrison is PM
– Boris is PM
– Pell is free – not just free, mind, exonerated.
Monster
