Anti-Semitic smear at the Herald Sun

The Herald Sun today ran a story about some enterprising individuals managing to practice their beliefs and faith in Victoria.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish group has been accused of exploiting a loophole in lockdown laws to run clandestine religious ceremonies in Ripponlea and St Kilda East.

People have been seen entering centres in the area up to three times a day carrying prayer shawls and other religious paraphernalia. But a loophole means the Satmar Hasidic group — [to be added below] — isn’t breaking any of the strict lockdown laws. … “DHHS officers have accompanied police and confirmed that, at this stage, there has been no breach as the group is operating as a support service, rather than running religious ceremonies,” he said. Under stage three restrictions, support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous can hold socially distanced meetings of up to 20 people.

In a world where up to 20 alcoholics and druggies can congregate – not to mention 10,000 protesters – it seems a bit churlish to deny religious Jews praying. Especially when they do so within the rules.

Yet somehow the Herald Sun managed to fit in the 21st century blood-libel. What did I edit out before? (emphasis added)

But a loophole means the Satmar Hasidic group — believed to be a breakaway sect of the Adass Israel group which helped accused paedophile principal Malka Leifer flee Australia — isn’t breaking any of the strict lockdown laws.

So a completely different group of Jews allegedly assisted an accused paedophile flee the country. This is relevant to the story how?

I asked the question. But here is the Herald Sun’s response: